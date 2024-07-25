Hepsor AS subsidiary acquired new property in Riga

On July 18, 2024, the subsidiary of Hepsor AS, Hepsor E18 SIA, acquired a property in Riga, Eiženijas iela 18. The development will include two apartment buildings with a total of 54 apartments and a total sellable area of 2,800 m². Construction will begin in the third quarter of 2025.

In addition to this, Hepsor has other residential developments in Riga - Nameja Rezidence ( https://hepsor.lv/namejarezidence/home/?=eng ) with 38 apartments will be completed in the third quarter of 2024, and the Annenhof Majas ( https://hepsor.lv/annenhofmajas/en/ ) with 40 apartments is scheduled for completion in early 2025. With the addition of this new development, Hepsor’s residential development portfolio in Riga will total 242 homes.









Henri Laks

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5693 9114

e-mail: henri@hepsor.ee

------------------------------------



Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia, operating also in the Canadian real estate market since 2023. Over the last thirteen years Hepsor has developed more than 1,600 homes and 36,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor was the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement several innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 24 development projects with a total sellable space of 171,000 m2.