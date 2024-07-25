Optical Imaging Market Set to Surge from $1.41 Billion in 2023 to $2.32 Billion by 2033, Driven by Advancements in Medical Diagnostics | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Optical Imaging Market

The Optical Imaging Market size is estimated at USD 1.41 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 2.32 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period (2024-2033). In operating rooms and doctor's offices, optical imaging is a promising technique for diagnosing, treating, and preventing disease. It makes it possible to distinguish between infected and healthy tissue, which opens up a lot of possibilities for the medical diagnosis sector.

For the diagnosis of diseases, preclinical research, and in vivo activities such as protease activity and protein breakdown, optical imaging devices are essential. Because of their great resolution and multispectral potential, they provide flexibility in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders connected to atherosclerosis. Understanding biological processes and diagnosing diseases more quickly have been made possible by the fast improvements in medical imaging technology.

Biomedical applications have been made of technologies such as optical coherence tomography, photo-acoustic imaging, stimulated resonance raman imaging, multiphoton microscopy, and super-resolution microscopy. To fully realise the promise of these optical modes and encourage their application in lab and clinical settings, cooperation between the optical and biomedical communities is required.

Optical imaging methods, such as optical coherence tomography, offer excellent spatial resolution and contrast, which allows physicians to see molecular interactions and tissue architecture in remarkable detail. These methods make it possible to identify early-stage disease and subtle anomalies. However, because of their complexity, need for precise production procedures, high-quality materials, and restricted market demand, optical imaging technologies have high startup prices.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a delay in medical care, which has raised the market for new medical chips and equipment. of the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the demand for chips would rise faster globally, leading to serious shortages of chips across a range of sectors.

Optical Imaging Market Trends

Advancements in Optical Imaging Technology: Revolutionizing Oncology Diagnostics and Treatment

In oncology, optical imaging technology is essential for cancer research, diagnosis, and therapy. High-resolution pictures are provided by methods like as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and fluorescence imaging, which aid in the early detection of malignant tumours. Additionally, by guiding doctors throughout surgical operations, these approaches ensure accurate excision of malignant tissue with minimal harm to good tissue. By identifying changes in tissue optical characteristics, optical imaging also tracks how well tumours respond to treatments like radiation or chemotherapy. This information may be used to guide therapeutic modifications and determine how effective a treatment is.

The oncology sector dominates the optical imaging market because of its high resolution, cheap cost, and enhanced sensitivity in detecting both the structural and biochemical characteristics of tissues. Due to its non-invasiveness and ability to identify cancer early, this procedure is likewise becoming more and more popular. The market for cancer is predicted to increase at an accelerated rate. Growth in the market is also being driven by the rising number of cancer cases worldwide, which is expected to affect over 18 million Americans in 2022 and over 2 million new cases in 2024. According to estimates from the International Agency for Research on Cancer and the World Health Organisation, there would be around 19.2 million new instances of cancer worldwide in 2040, up from 19.2 million in the current year.

China and India's Optical Imaging Market Growth: Driven by Aging Populations, Healthcare Spending, and Technological Advances

The ageing population, healthcare spending, and technical improvements are driving China's optical imaging market's rapid growth. In 2023, pensioners made up 15.4% of the population, while 68.3% of people worked between the ages of 15 and 64. Because optical imaging technologies are so good at identifying medical disorders, they are in high demand. Examples of these equipment are endoscopic systems and optical coherence tomography. These technologies offer accessible, non-invasive ways to diagnose and track neurodegenerative illnesses early on, and have demonstrated promise in the research of dementia, especially Alzheimer's disease. Additionally intriguing are labe-free methods like optical coherence tomography and spectroscopic imaging.

Optical imaging techniques such as OCT and near-infrared spectroscopy provide portable and non-invasive neuroimaging ways to measure variations in oxygenated and deoxygenated haemoglobin concentrations in the brain. These techniques are appealing substitutes for established imaging modalities such as functional magnetic resonance imaging and position emission tomography. The need for optical imaging is being driven by India's fast developing healthcare infrastructure. This is because optical imaging is essential for diagnosing and managing a wide range of medical disorders, since it can guide less invasive operations and identify early symptoms of illnesses.

Countries Forecast CAGR (2024 to 2034) The United States 3.80% Spain 4.60% India 5.90% Thailand 5.70% Malaysia 5.10%

Optical Imaging Market Recent Developments

Company Development Impact Leica Microsystems Introduced the Leica STELLARIS 5 multi-photon imaging system. This advanced system enhances imaging depth and resolution, offering researchers detailed insights into live tissue samples and enabling more precise investigations into cellular processes. Moderate Nikon Unveiled the N-SIM E super-resolution microscopy system. This next-generation system delivers improved resolution and faster imaging speeds, facilitating more detailed studies of cellular structures and interactions. High Hamamatsu Photonics Launched the ORCA-Fusion BT scientific CMOS camera. This camera enhances fluorescence imaging with high sensitivity and low noise, making it ideal for live-cell imaging and applications requiring high temporal resolution. Moderate Zeiss Introduced the Zeiss Lattice Lightsheet 7. This advanced lightsheet microscopy system offers high-resolution imaging with minimal phototoxicity, allowing researchers to observe dynamic biological processes in living samples. Moderate Bruker Released the InVision 4D preclinical imaging system. This system combines high-resolution optical imaging with advanced data analytics to provide comprehensive insights into disease models and treatment efficacy. Moderate OptoVision Launched the OptoView 3D Imaging System, which integrates optical coherence tomography with advanced image processing algorithms. This system enhances the ability to visualize and analyze tissue structures in greater detail, supporting early diagnosis and treatment planning in various medical fields. High

Optical Imaging Market Key Players

Heidelberg Engineering GmBH

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Bioptigen Inc.

Somanetics Corporation

Raytheon ELCAN Optical Technologies

ChemImage Corporation

Cytoviva Inc.

Michelson Diagnostics

Headwall Photonics Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

ASE Optics Inc.

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Topcon Medical Systems Inc.

Volcano Corporation

Optical Imaging Ltd.

Optical Imaging Market Segmentation

By Technology:

Terahertz Tomography

Optical Coherence Tomography (Oct)

Raman spectroscopy

Photo-acoustic Imaging

Diffuse Optical Tomography (DOT)

Super-resolution Microscopy

Hyper-spectral Imaging

By Application:

Dermatology

Drug development

Oncology

Dentistry

Neurology

Ophthalmology

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Quantitative Analysis

• Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2030

• Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2030

• Market revenue estimates for application up to 2030

• Market revenue estimates for type up to 2030

• Regional market size and forecast up to 2030

• Company financial

