Half-year Report

Unaudited Half-year Report for the six months ended 30 June 2024

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

25 July 2024

The Company is pleased to report that it has published its unaudited Half-year Report and financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2024.

The Half-year Report may also be downloaded from the Company’s website at https://senecavct.co.uk/reports-documents/.

In order to ensure that shareholders receive regular information in respect of their investment in the Company, we intend to continue to provide a virtual presentation of the interim and annual results as well as a general portfolio update at least twice annually. The details of this year’s virtual interim results shareholder update presentation will be announced via a Regulatory News Service announcement on the London Stock Exchange and will also be made available on our website in due course. Please visit www.senecavct.co.uk to find out more information.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Siobhan Pycroft, Seneca Partners Limited at Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk

