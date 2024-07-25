Verona Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”) announces that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Thursday, August 8, 2024 and host an investment community conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. BST to discuss these financial results and provide a corporate update.



To participate, please dial one of the following numbers and ask to join the Verona Pharma call:

+1-833-816-1396 for callers in the United States

+1-412-317-0489 for international callers

A live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com, and the audio replay will be available for 90 days.

