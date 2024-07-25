25th July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|24th July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|6,560
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|668.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|672.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|670.6421
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|670.6421
|6,560
|668.00
|672.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|24 July 2024 11:13:27
|828
|669.00
|XLON
|00288612396TRLO1
|24 July 2024 11:13:27
|409
|669.00
|XLON
|00288612397TRLO1
|24 July 2024 14:27:42
|129
|668.00
|XLON
|00288617863TRLO1
|24 July 2024 14:30:12
|570
|668.00
|XLON
|00288617956TRLO1
|24 July 2024 14:49:22
|150
|672.00
|XLON
|00288619352TRLO1
|24 July 2024 14:49:22
|112
|672.00
|XLON
|00288619353TRLO1
|24 July 2024 15:39:22
|253
|670.00
|XLON
|00288621804TRLO1
|24 July 2024 15:39:22
|600
|671.00
|XLON
|00288621805TRLO1
|24 July 2024 15:39:22
|345
|672.00
|XLON
|00288621806TRLO1
|24 July 2024 15:39:22
|383
|672.00
|XLON
|00288621807TRLO1
|24 July 2024 15:39:24
|241
|672.00
|XLON
|00288621808TRLO1
|24 July 2024 15:54:32
|518
|672.00
|XLON
|00288622614TRLO1
|24 July 2024 16:09:41
|727
|672.00
|XLON
|00288623511TRLO1
|24 July 2024 16:24:43
|120
|671.00
|XLON
|00288624926TRLO1
|24 July 2024 16:24:43
|120
|671.00
|XLON
|00288624927TRLO1
|24 July 2024 16:24:43
|59
|671.00
|XLON
|00288624928TRLO1
|24 July 2024 16:24:43
|430
|671.00
|XLON
|00288624929TRLO1
|24 July 2024 16:24:43
|76
|671.00
|XLON
|00288624930TRLO1
|24 July 2024 16:24:46
|168
|671.00
|XLON
|00288624939TRLO1
|24 July 2024 16:24:47
|204
|671.00
|XLON
|00288624943TRLO1
|24 July 2024 16:26:05
|47
|671.00
|XLON
|00288625074TRLO1
|24 July 2024 16:26:05
|71
|671.00
|XLON
|00288625075TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970