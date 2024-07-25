25th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 24th July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 6,560 Lowest price per share (pence): 668.00 Highest price per share (pence): 672.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 670.6421

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 670.6421 6,560 668.00 672.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 24 July 2024 11:13:27 828 669.00 XLON 00288612396TRLO1 24 July 2024 11:13:27 409 669.00 XLON 00288612397TRLO1 24 July 2024 14:27:42 129 668.00 XLON 00288617863TRLO1 24 July 2024 14:30:12 570 668.00 XLON 00288617956TRLO1 24 July 2024 14:49:22 150 672.00 XLON 00288619352TRLO1 24 July 2024 14:49:22 112 672.00 XLON 00288619353TRLO1 24 July 2024 15:39:22 253 670.00 XLON 00288621804TRLO1 24 July 2024 15:39:22 600 671.00 XLON 00288621805TRLO1 24 July 2024 15:39:22 345 672.00 XLON 00288621806TRLO1 24 July 2024 15:39:22 383 672.00 XLON 00288621807TRLO1 24 July 2024 15:39:24 241 672.00 XLON 00288621808TRLO1 24 July 2024 15:54:32 518 672.00 XLON 00288622614TRLO1 24 July 2024 16:09:41 727 672.00 XLON 00288623511TRLO1 24 July 2024 16:24:43 120 671.00 XLON 00288624926TRLO1 24 July 2024 16:24:43 120 671.00 XLON 00288624927TRLO1 24 July 2024 16:24:43 59 671.00 XLON 00288624928TRLO1 24 July 2024 16:24:43 430 671.00 XLON 00288624929TRLO1 24 July 2024 16:24:43 76 671.00 XLON 00288624930TRLO1 24 July 2024 16:24:46 168 671.00 XLON 00288624939TRLO1 24 July 2024 16:24:47 204 671.00 XLON 00288624943TRLO1 24 July 2024 16:26:05 47 671.00 XLON 00288625074TRLO1 24 July 2024 16:26:05 71 671.00 XLON 00288625075TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970