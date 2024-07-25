Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:24th July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:6,560
Lowest price per share (pence):668.00
Highest price per share (pence):672.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):670.6421

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON670.64216,560668.00672.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
24 July 2024 11:13:27828669.00XLON00288612396TRLO1
24 July 2024 11:13:27409669.00XLON00288612397TRLO1
24 July 2024 14:27:42129668.00XLON00288617863TRLO1
24 July 2024 14:30:12570668.00XLON00288617956TRLO1
24 July 2024 14:49:22150672.00XLON00288619352TRLO1
24 July 2024 14:49:22112672.00XLON00288619353TRLO1
24 July 2024 15:39:22253670.00XLON00288621804TRLO1
24 July 2024 15:39:22600671.00XLON00288621805TRLO1
24 July 2024 15:39:22345672.00XLON00288621806TRLO1
24 July 2024 15:39:22383672.00XLON00288621807TRLO1
24 July 2024 15:39:24241672.00XLON00288621808TRLO1
24 July 2024 15:54:32518672.00XLON00288622614TRLO1
24 July 2024 16:09:41727672.00XLON00288623511TRLO1
24 July 2024 16:24:43120671.00XLON00288624926TRLO1
24 July 2024 16:24:43120671.00XLON00288624927TRLO1
24 July 2024 16:24:4359671.00XLON00288624928TRLO1
24 July 2024 16:24:43430671.00XLON00288624929TRLO1
24 July 2024 16:24:4376671.00XLON00288624930TRLO1
24 July 2024 16:24:46168671.00XLON00288624939TRLO1
24 July 2024 16:24:47204671.00XLON00288624943TRLO1
24 July 2024 16:26:0547671.00XLON00288625074TRLO1
24 July 2024 16:26:0571671.00XLON00288625075TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970