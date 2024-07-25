About JSC "Latvijas Gāze" share buyback offer when the shares are excluded from the regulated market

24.07.2024 JSC "Latvijas Gāze" has received a notification from the Bank of Latvia that



Supervisory Committee of the Bank of Latvia 24.07.2024. has made a decision to allow the joint stock company "Latvijas Gāze" (registration number: 40003000642, legal address: Aristida Briāna iela 6, Rīga, LV-1001) to make a share buyback offer for the exclusion of shares from the regulated market.

JSC "Latvijas Gāze" share buyback offer prospectus

Board of JSC "Latvijas Gāze".

About AS “Latvijas Gāze”

Founded in 1991, AS “Latvijas Gāze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of natural gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, AS “Latvijas Gāze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia. The company has been listed on the NASDAQ Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility, and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.

Sandra Joksta

investor.relations@lg.lv

phone: + 371 67 374 369

