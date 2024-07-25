WOO Innovation Hub Announces Partnership with Plume to Revolutionize Real-World Asset Tokenization

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO Innovation Hub, an ecosystem encompassing a range of aligned products such as the WOOFi protocol and WOO X , a leading global crypto centralized exchange, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Plume , the first modular EVM L2 blockchain dedicated to real world assets (RWAs). This collaboration aims to simplify the processes of RWA project deployment and enhance liquidity through integrated asset tokenization and compliance solutions.

The alliance between WOO Innovation Hub and Plume will leverage each other's expertise to drive innovation in the blockchain space, particularly focusing on real-world asset tokenization. This collaboration will enrich the WOO Innovation Hub's ecosystem, incorporating Plume's advanced blockchain capabilities to offer investors a robust platform for cross-pollination and investment in various RWAs.

Additionally, Plume and WOO will collaborate to incubate RWA projects together, fostering an environment of growth and innovation for emerging ventures. This initiative aims to support and accelerate the development of RWA projects, providing them with the necessary resources and expertise to succeed.

Chris Yin, CEO of Plume Network mentioned: “We’re thrilled to partner with WOO. Together, we’re streamlining the tokenization of real world assets, setting the stage for a new era in finance where assets of all kinds can be seamlessly brought onchain. We’re leveraging WOO’s extensive ecosystem and our innovative approach to asset tokenization. Our goal is to make investing in RWAs as easy as trading crypto by creating opportunities for liquidity and investment in real world assets. Plume and WOO are laying the groundwork for a transformative shift in the tokenization landscape.”

Abby Huang, WOO Innovation Hub Lead, commented: “We are excited to welcome Plume to the WOO Innovation Hub. Plume's mission to simplify RWA project deployment aligns perfectly with our objectives. We believe this partnership will pave the way for more efficient and user-friendly decentralized solutions. WOO will work closely with Plume to penetrate key markets, bringing innovative products and exclusive utilities to both Plume and WOO users.”

Plume has quickly established itself as a pioneering force in the blockchain sector, offering essential features that cater to the needs of developers and investors. By integrating asset tokenization and compliance providers directly into the chain, Plume ensures a seamless and secure environment for RWA projects. Their platform enhances liquidity and composability through thriving DeFi applications and access to high-quality buyers.

On July 22, 2024, WOO X announced the launch of its upgraded Real-World Assets (RWA) Earn Vaults with the introduction of Flexible Vaults. This innovative enhancement allows users to earn Treasury Bill-backed interest on their USDC, which begins accruing instantly and compounds daily. One of the key features of these Flexible Vaults is the ability for users to withdraw their USDC and accrued interest at any time without incurring penalties, providing superior liquidity compared to traditional financial products.

About WOOFi

WOOFi is a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) with over $42B in cumulative trading volume and more than 250k monthly active users. It supports 11 blockchains and offers a diverse range of products, including earn vaults, simple swaps, cross-chain swaps, and perpetual futures. The native token of WOOFi, WOO, can be staked to share 80% of all protocol fees.

About Plume

Plume is the first modular EVM L2 blockchain dedicated to all real world assets (RWAs) that integrates asset tokenization and compliance providers directly into the chain. Plume's mission is to simplify the convoluted processes of RWA project deployment and offer investors a blockchain ecosystem to cross-pollinate and invest in various RWAs. In addition, Plume enables RWA composability through its thriving DeFi applications and provides access to high-quality buyers to increase liquidity for all tokenized RWAs. To learn more about Plume, visit https://www.plumenetwork.xyz/ .

Disclaimer

The content above is for informational sharing purposes only and does not constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation. Any investment decisions made based on this content are undertaken at the individual's own risk. The partnership between WOO Innovation Hub and Plume does not imply financial advice or endorsement of any products or services. All business risks related to the cooperation are borne by the respective parties involved.