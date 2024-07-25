Air France-KLM Half Year Results

xx

SECOND QUARTER 2024

July 25, 2024

Operating result of €513 million with operating margin at 6.5%



impacted by unit cost and higher fuel price

Group capacity increased by 4.1% compared to last year with load factor at 88%

Group revenues at €7.9bn, up 4.3% compared to last year

Unit cost at +1.7% compared to 2023

Operating result at €513m, with operating margin at 6.5%, Olympic Games impact €40m

Half-Year Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow positive at €134m

Cash at hand at €9.6bn and Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.6x

Commenting on the results, Mr. Benjamin Smith, Group CEO, said:

“The second quarter of 2024 confirmed an increasingly challenging environment for aviation, with rising fuel prices and a continued pressure on costs. In this context, KLM and Transavia delivered a stable yet sluggish performance, while Air France was in addition impacted by exceptional events, including the negative effect of the Olympic Games in June.

The Group has already taken strong measures to adapt to this situation, including a hiring freeze and additional cost cuts. The Group is preserving its major investments to renew its fleet, which is a strategic lever to improve our financial and environmental performance.

Going forward, we will continue to execute our strategy and deploy our transformation plan.

Our business model is robust and resilient, and we remain confident in our ability to achieve our mid and long-term objectives, notably by leveraging our strong assets and unique competitive position.”

Q2 Unit revenue stable

Second Quarter Half Year 2024 change change

constant currency 2024 change change

constant currency Group Passengers (thousands) 25,743 +4.4% 46,615 +5.2% Group Capacity (ASK m) 81,348 +4.1% 154,066 +4.3% Traffic (RPK m) 71,357 +4.1% 134,203 +4.5% Group Passenger load factor 87.7% 0.0pt 87.1% +0.2pt Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 8.30 -0.2% +0.2% 7.90 +0.3% +1.0%





Second quarter Half Year 2024 change change

constant currency 2024 change change

constant currency Revenues (€m) 7,949 +4.3% +4.6% 14,603 +4.7% +5.3% EBITDA (€m) 1,170 -158 -122 1,345 -269 -206 Operating result (€m) 513 -220 -184 24 -402 -339 Operating margin (%) +6.5% -3.1pt -2.7pt +0.2% -2.9pt -2.5pt Net income (€m) 165 -447 -314 -589 Group unit revenue per ASK (€cts) 8.87 -0.8% -0.4% 8.49 -1.2% -0.6% Group unit cost at constant fuel, constant currency and excluding ETS 8.24 +1.7% 8.47 +2.8%





30 June 2024 31 Dec 2023 Operating Free cash flow (€m) -44 n.a. Adj. recurring operating free cash flow* (€m) 134 n.a. Net Debt (€m) 6,192 5,041 EBITDA trailing 12 months (€m) 3,940 4,208 Net Debt/EBITDA ratio 1.6x 1.2x

*IFRS Operating free cash flow corrected from the repayment of deferred social charges, pensions contributions and wage taxes granted during the Covid period and payment of lease debt and interests paid and received

Second Quarter 2024: Operating result at €513m

In the second quarter 2024, Air France-KLM welcomed 25.7 million passengers which is 4.4% above last year. As capacity increased by 4.1% and traffic grew by 4.1%, the load factor was stable compared to last year at 88%.

The Group passenger unit revenue per ASK was up +0.2% at constant currency compared to last year, despite less international inbound traffic to Paris as a consequence of the Olympic Games.

The operating result was €220 million below last year standing at €513 million and was mainly impacted by an increase of the ex-fuel unit costs (€109 million), an increase of unit fuel & ETS costs (€73 million) and a decrease of cargo unit revenues (€21 million).

The Group unit cost per ASK1 is up 1.7% versus last year which is slightly better than the outlook provided during the Q1 2024 results presentation (+2% year-over-year). This increase resulted mainly from higher salary cost due to collective labor agreements at Air France and KLM and a higher flight related cost due to airport tariff increases at Schiphol and in Paris. Operational disruption costs have been reduced compared to last year thanks to a stabilization of KLM operations.

Cash

The Group reported a positive cash flow before change in working capital and a positive working capital, although impacted by the payment of deferred pension, social charges and wages taxes inherited from the pandemic, and a net capex of €1.7 billion (full year outlook of net capex of €3 billion). As a consequence operating free cash flow for the first half year stood at -€44 million.

These deferrals correspond to the previously guided one time pension payment of €610 million by Air France in January 2024 to the Caisse des Retraites des Personnels Navigants (CRPN) as well as the social charges and wages taxes amounting to €120 million per quarter.

Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow excluding deferred social charges and wage taxes and including lease debt and net interest payment amounted to +€134 million.

In May, Air France-KLM has fully repaid the outstanding €48 million of the bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares due March 25, 2026 (the “OCEANE 2026”).

In the same month, the Group has successfully placed new bonds for a total nominal amount of €650 million with a 5-year maturity and a coupon of 4.625% under its €4.5 billion Medium Term Note Programme. The New Notes are rated BBB- by Fitch and BB+ by S&P. Strong investor demand, with an order book above €2.8 billion, covered the offering by a factor of c.4.3x.

€453 million of the proceeds were used to redeem partly the following bonds:

January 2025 (coupon 1.875%, €750m) for €235 million

July 2026 (coupon 3.875%, €500m) for €218 million

The cash at hand at the end of June amounted to €9.6 billion, a decrease of €0.9 billion versus the end of 2023 mainly due to the payment of deferred pension, social charges and wages taxes inherited from the pandemic. Net Debt / EBITDA ratio stood at 1.6x versus 1.2x at December 2023.

Post quarter, Air France-KLM and Air France announced the successful renegotiation of its Sustainability linked Revolving Credit Facilities, resulting in an increase in the number of banks from 16 to 17, an increase of the undrawn amount by €115 million to €1.4 billion, optimized financial conditions and extension of its maturity to July 2028.

Sustainability

Transition plan and trajectory

Since 2019, Air France-KLM has accelerated its environmental transition and has set ambitious sustainability performance targets to highlight its sustainability commitments. The Group’s ambition is to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30% by 2030 compared to 2019 (gCO 2 eq/RTK).

Sustainability key performance measures:

Fleet Renewal: Air France-KLM is committed to renewing its fleet with more fuel-efficient and less noisy aircraft. By the end of June 2024, 23% of its fleet was composed of new-generation aircraft, compared to 18% end of June 2023. The Group plans to increase this ratio up to 80% by 2030.

Compared to previous generation aircraft the A220 reduces CO 2 emissions by 20%, the Airbus A320neo family by 15%, and the Airbus A350 by 25%.

Since the end of December 2023 the following new generation aircraft were phased in, five A350, three A320 Neo, five A321 Neo and four A220. In the same period the following old generation aircraft were phased out, one 737-800, two A319 and one CRJ-1000.

30 June 2024 30 June 2023 Change New generation fleet2 23% 18% +5pt

Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF): Air France-KLM became a co-investor in a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) financing fund, together with Airbus and six other companies.

This financing fund aims at accelerating the availability of SAF by investing mainly in technologically mature SAF-producing projects using for instance waste-based feedstocks.

Air France-KLM and its partners will have to possibility of entering into priority contracts to secure SAF offtakes from the various projects the fund will invest in.

Already the world’s first user of sustainable aviation fuel SAF in 2022 and 2023, Air France-KLM has set itself the target of incorporating at least 10% of SAF on all flights by 2030.

The Group adheres to a strict sourcing policy, committing to purchasing second generation SAF that do not compete with the human or animal food chain, are RSB or ISCC+ certified for their sustainability, and are not produced from palm oil. Compared to conventional fuel, Air France-KLM’s SAF achieve a CO₂ emissions reduction of up to 75% over the entire fuel lifecycle.



2024 outlook

Capacity

The Group expects its capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Group including Transavia to increase by 4% in 2024 compared to 2023. (Previously +5% compared to 2023).

Unit cost3

Q3 unit cost development expected at +2% compared to last year.

For the full year 2024, the Group expects a unit cost +2% compared to 2023 (previously +1-2% compared to 2023) supported by the below action plan:

Accelerated transformation initiatives to further increase cost savings both at Group and airline level via simplification, reduce overhead and create further synergies

Hiring freeze of support staff (SG&A)

New fleet delivery to support unit cost development

Marketing cost cutting

20% reduction of discretionary costs





Capex

Further optimizing full year 2024 net capex, expected to be below 3 billion euros. (Previously at 3 billion euros).

Business review

Network result

Network



Second Quarter Half Year 2024 change change

constant currency 2024 change change

constant currency Traffic revenues (€m) 6,363 +1.7% 11,759 +1.5% Total revenues (€m) 6,632 +1.6% 12,295 +1.5% Salaries and related costs (€m) -1,673 +7.6% -3,278 +8.3% Aircraft fuel (€m) -1,591 +8.2% -3,114 +0.4% Other operating expenses (€m) -2,422 +3.2% -4,815 +7.0% EBITDA (€m) 946 -18.0% 1,088 -26.6% Depreciation & Amortization (€m) -501 +8.5% -998 +6.3% Operating result (€m) 446 -247 -210 90 -452 -387 Operating margin (%) 6.7% -3.9 pt 0.7% -3.7 pt

Compared to the second quarter 2023, total revenues increased by +1.6% to €6,632 million. The increase in revenues was driven by the passenger network while Cargo revenues declined year over year. The operating result stood at €446 million which was €247 million below last year due to an increase in salary costs, fuel and other operating expenses, however disruption cost decreased versus last year. Q2 2024 unit revenues for Air France were impacted in June by the Olympic Games in France.

Stable passenger network unit revenue

Passenger network



Second Quarter Half Year 2024 change change

constant currency 2024 change change

constant currency Passengers (thousands) 19,097 +1.9% 35,762 +3.6% Capacity (ASK m) 68,541 +2.8% 132,805 +3.2% Traffic (RPK m) 59,873 +2.7% 115,218 +3.6% Load factor 87.4% -0.1pt 86.8% +0.3pt Total passenger revenues (€m) 6,080 +2.8% +3.2% 11,176 +3.3% +4.0% Traffic passenger revenues (€m) 5,901 +2.3% +2.7% 10,855 +3.2% +3.9% Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 8.61 -0.5% -0.1% 8.17 0.0% +0.7%

During the second quarter 2024 capacity in Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) was 2.8% higher than last year. Traffic growth (+2.7%) was close to the capacity growth and has led to a broadly stable load factor at 87.4%, while yield corrected for currency remained stable, resulting in an almost stable unit revenue per ASK.

During the second quarter we observed per region the following trends:

North Atlantic

Q2 capacity increased by +6% compared to last year although traffic was not fully following this trend resulting in a load factor reduction of 1.7 point at 88% while yield was broadly stable at -0.2%. Industry capacity grew double digit in the same period.

Latin America

Capacity was down -4.7% on the back of a high comparison basis while industry capacity is increasing. Load factor slightly increased and reached 90% while yield reduced by 2% compared to significant high yields last year.

Asia & Middle East

Capacity in the second quarter has substantially increased (+13.9%) versus 2023, driven by Asia while Middle East capacity reduced by a single digit percentage. Despite strong capacity growth, load factor expanded by almost 2 points compared to last year while yield reduced by 3%. Overall the area significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the Group.

Caribbean & Indian Ocean

The second quarter continued to show capacity reductions compared to 2023 (-6.5%) due to redeployment of the fleet to other long-haul areas. This lower capacity pushed the load factor 1.5 point up to 90% and yield improved by 5.7%.

Africa

Resilient performance despite the political situation in Sahel still impacting Air France. The Group’s capacity decreased 6% while unit revenues improved thanks to a yield increase of 4.6% above 2023 while the load factor was stable at 85%.

Short and Medium-haul

Industry capacity recovered mainly driven by low cost carriers competitors and put pressure on yields and volumes. The Group’s capacity increased by 2.4%, with different dynamics between Air France and KLM. The latter increased capacity year over year by 12% due to a lower base in 2023. Load factor and yield are almost stable compared to last year.

Cargo: Q2 Unit revenue down but June unit revenues above last year

Cargo business



Second Quarter Half Year 2024 change change

constant currency 2024 change change

constant currency Tons (thousands) 218 +2.6% 435 +3.1% Capacity (ATK m) 3,567 +0.2% 7,017 +2.5% Traffic (RTK m) 1,627 +2.7% 3,249 +3.4% Load factor 45.6% +1.1pt 46.3% +0.4pt Total Cargo revenues (€m) 546 -10.0% -9.2% 1,108 -13.4% -12.4% Traffic Cargo revenues (€m) 462 -5.2% -4.4% 903 -15.1% -14.2% Unit revenue per ATK (€cts) 12.98 -5.2% -4.4% 12.88 -17.1% -16.2%

As indicated during the Q1 results presentation, the significant year-over-year unit revenue reductions are behind us in the Cargo activity. The Group experienced a limited unit revenue reduction of -4.4% compared to the second quarter last year. The beginning of the second quarter was still slightly impacted by the challenging implementation of a Cargo IT system including book away in April and May (Q2 impact: €15m), while June showed an unit revenue improvement of 3%. In particular Asia is performing well driven by e-commerce and the red sea disruption. In response to market dynamics, a part of the group’s full freighter capacity is being redeployed to Asia. Additionally, a block agreement was signed with China Cargo Airlines, marking a new step in cooperation and enhancing our presence in this major cargo market.

Transavia: Q2 Positive operating margin thanks to healthy unit revenue development

Transavia



Second Quarter Half Year 2024 change 2024 change Passengers (thousands) 6,646 +12.2% 10,853 +10.9% Capacity (ASK m) 12,807 +12.1% 21,261 +11.7% Traffic (RPK m) 11,484 +12.0% 18,985 +10.8% Load factor 89.7% -0.1pt 89.3% -0.7pt Unit revenue per ASK (€cts) 6.66 +4.5% 6.20 +6.4% Unit cost per ASK (€cts) 6.46 +1.2% 6.86 +1.8% Total Passenger revenues (€m) 843 +18.4% 1,305 +19.8% Salaries and related costs (€m) -188 +12.6% -345 +15.7% Aircraft fuel (€m) -219 +15.1% -370 +9.2% Other operating expenses (€m) -334 +17.0% -585 +14.1% EBITDA (€m) 102 +48.2% +6 nm Depreciation & Amortization (in €m) -76 +9.5% -145 +30.0% Operating result (€m) 26 +27 -139 +33 Operating margin (%) 3.1% +3.2pt -10.7% +5.1pt

Despite Transavia’s capacity increase in available seat kilometers of 12.1%, unit revenue increased by 4.5% while the load factor remained broadly stable. The implementation of the paid hand luggage initiative bore fruits and already brought more than €20 million revenues in the quarter and a further stabilization of the operations.

The operating result amounted to €26 million compared to break-even last year driven by higher revenues. Transavia France was impacted in June from the Olympic Games while Transavia Netherlands improved the operations compared to last year.

Maintenance business: Third party revenues continue to grow

Maintenance



Second Quarter Half Year 2024 Change 2024 Change Total Revenues (€m) 1,202 +14.0% 2,425 +22.4% Of which Third party revenues (€m) 471 +22.6% 1,001 +32.8% External expenses (€m) -795 +17.1% -1,603 -26.4% Salaries and related costs (€m) -296 +9.5% -591 +11.0% EBITDA (€m) 111 +5.5% 232 +23.8% Depreciation & Amortization (€m) -73 +24.8% -166 +32.2% Operating result (€m) 37 -9 66 +4 Operating margin (%) 3.1% -1.3pt 2.7% -0.4pt

The maintenance segment continued its growth in the second quarter 2024. Total revenues increased by 14.0% compared with the same quarter last year while third party revenues increased by +22.6%, showing a strong recovery especially on the engine side.

During the second quarter, the supply chain disruptions were still strongly impacting the operations. AFI KLM E&M needed to loan parts and spare engines to be able to perform its customers’ maintenance support and to support the outsourced airframe maintenance activities.

The operating margin stood at 3.1%, which is 1.3 point lower than in 2023.

Post-quarter Air France and Airbus have signed the agreements to establish a joint venture for the provision on a worldwide basis of Airbus A350 component maintenance services (supply chain management, repairs, and creation of a worldwide pool of aircraft components).

The cooperation would take the form of a 50-50 joint venture between Air France and Airbus and involve the transfer of their A350 component support including aircraft components assets belonging to both partners into the joint venture’s pool. The implementation of this JV is in line with all compliance requirements and subject to the approval by all relevant authorities. The closing is therefore expected end 2024, or early 2025.

Q2 Revenue growth offset by cost increase

Air France Group

Second Quarter Half Year 2024 change 2024 change Revenue (in €m) 4,802 +2.9% 8,834 +2.8% Salaries and related costs (in €m) -1,385 +10.3% -2,626 +9.2% Aircraft fuel (in €m) -1,072 +10.7% -2,057 +0.4% Other operating expenses (in €m) -1,738 +8.6% -3,380 +9.8% EBITDA (in €m) 607 -237 771 -287 Depreciation & Amortization (in €m) -412 +13.5% -825 +8.9% Operating result* (in €m) 195 -286 -54 -355 Operating margin (%) 4.1% -6.3pt -0.6% -4.1pt

*Airlines 2023 results were still including Flying Blue figures, resulting in a negative impact in the change columns

Air France’s revenue increased by +2.9% driven by passenger revenues, although impacted in June (€40m) by the Olympic Games. The operating result stood at €195 million which was €286 million below last year, mainly due to a CLA salary increase, an increase in fuel price, an airport tariff increase in Paris and Flying Blue results included last year (presented separately since Q1 2024).

Impact of Olympic Games

The Group estimates a negative impact on its unit revenues in the third quarter from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games of €150m to €170m.

Steady Q2 Operating result thanks to stabilized operations

KLM Group





Second Quarter Half Year 2024 change 2024 change Revenue (in €m) 3,268 +5.0% 6,003 +6.6% Salaries and related costs (in €m) -964 +7.7% -1,963 +12.0% Aircraft fuel (in €m) -739 +6.5% -1,428 +1.9% Other operating expenses (in €m) -1,061 +2.7% -2,147 +11.8% EBITDA (in €m) 504 +15 465 -93 Depreciation & Amortization (in €m) -244 5.2% -496 15.5% Operating result* (in €m) 260 +3 -31 -160 Operating margin (%) 8.0% -0.3pt -0.5% -2.8pt

*Airlines 2023 results were still including Flying Blue figures, resulting in a negative impact in the change columns

KLM’s measures to stabilize the operations are bearing fruit. Second quarter revenues grew by +5.0% while the cost grew largely in line with the revenues. Customer compensation cost ended below last year. The operating margin stood broadly at the same level as last year at 8.0%.

Continued momentum for Flying Blue Miles

Flying Blue Miles





Second Quarter Half Year 2024 change 2024 change Revenue (in €m) 208 n.a. 404 n.a. Operating result (in €m) 54 n.a. 101 n.a. Operating margin (%) 26.0% n.a. 25.0% n.a.

At the end of last year, Air France-KLM created a subsidiary, which holds the commercial partner contracts related to the joint Air France-KLM loyalty programme ("Flying Blue"), as well as the exclusive right to issue "Miles" for the airlines and their partners.

In the second quarter Flying Blue miles generated €208 millions of total revenue, including third party airline and non airline partners. The operating margin margin stood at 26.0%.

Flying Blue steadily attracts increasing numbers of Active Members, who engage with the program by Earning & Burning Miles

+9% of enrollments in H1 2024 vs. LY with continuous positive trend

Earn / Burn activity increased by 16% vs. 2023

Air France-KLM and Uber recently signed a new partnership which allows Flying Blue members to gain miles on all Uber rides in France and the Netherlands and also expanded its partnership with Revolut.

Nb: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to AF-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level.

******

The external auditors carried out limited review procedures. Their limited review report was issued following the Board meeting.

Income statement

Second Quarter First Semester in € million 2024 2023 Variation 2024 2023 Variation restated * Revenues from ordinary activities 7,949 7,624 4 % 14,603 13,953 5 % Aircraft fuel -1,811 -1,662 9 % -3,485 -3,442 1 % Carbon emission -63 -50 26 % -125 -81 54 % Chartering costs -124 -153 -19 % -247 -243 2 % Landing fees and air routes charges -523 -506 3 % -976 -919 6 % Catering -232 -207 12 % -434 -393 10 % Handling charges and other operating costs -510 -468 9 % -974 -894 9 % Aircraft maintenance costs -790 -597 32 % -1,598 -1,245 28 % Commercial and distribution costs -275 -259 6 % -553 -516 7 % Other external expenses -503 -458 10 % -993 -916 8 % Salaries and related costs -2,351 -2,156 9 % -4,596 -4,164 10 % Taxes other than income taxes -39 -38 3 % -96 -93 3 % Capitalized production 361 253 43 % 728 534 36 % Other income and expenses 81 5 nm 91 33 176 % EBITDA 1,170 1,328 -12 % 1,345 1,614 -17 % Amortization, depreciation and provisions -657 -595 10 % -1,321 -1,188 11 % Income from current operations 513 733 -30 % 24 426 -94 % Sales of aircraft equipment -4 23 nm 15 28 -46 % Other non current income and expenses -116 17 nm -118 15 nm Income from operating activities 393 773 -49 % -79 469 nm Interests expenses -154 -138 12 % -314 -296 6 % Income from cash & cash equivalent 78 59 32 % 170 108 57 % Net cost of financial debt -76 -79 -4 % -144 -188 -23 % Other financial income and expenses -103 -22 nm -213 14 nm Income before tax 214 672 -68 % -436 295 nm Income taxes -49 -61 -20 % 119 -21 nm Net income of consolidated companies 165 611 -73 % -317 274 nm Share of profits (losses) of associates – 1 nm 3 1 200 % Net Income for the period 165 612 -73 % -314 275 nm Net income - Non controlling interests 44 8 nm 86 15 nm Net income - Group part 121 604 -80 % -400 260 nm

Consolidated balance sheet

Assets June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in € million) Goodwill 225 224 Intangible assets 1,129 1,128 Flight equipment 12,197 11,501 Other property, plant and equipment 1,456 1,431 Right-of-use assets 6,479 5,956 Investments in equity associates 134 129 Pension assets 75 45 Other non-current financial assets 1,232 1,262 Non-current derivatives financial assets 191 148 Deferred tax assets 813 698 Other non-current assets 116 153 Total non-current assets 24,047 22,675 Other current financial assets 1,181 1,292 Current derivatives financial assets 231 122 Inventories 916 853 Trade receivables 2,510 2,152 Other current assets 1,452 1,120 Cash and cash equivalents 5,288 6,194 Assets held for sale 76 82 Total current assets 11,654 11,815 Total assets 35,701 34,490





Liabilities and equity June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in € million) Issued capital 263 263 Additional paid-in capital 7,560 7,560 Treasury shares -25 -25 Perpetual 1,051 1,076 Reserves and retained earnings -11,149 -10,925 Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM -2,300 -2,051 Perpetual 2,607 2,524 Reserves and retained earnings 30 27 Equity attributable Non-controlling interests 2,637 2,551 Total equity 337 500 Pension provisions 1,674 1,685 Non-current return obligation liability and other provisions 4,030 3,805 Non-current financial liabilities 7,027 7,538 Non-current lease debt 4,042 3,581 Non-current derivatives financial liabilities 13 56 Deferred tax liabilities 3 — Other non-current liabilities 1,174 1,376 Total non-current liabilities 17,963 18,041 Current return obligation liability and other provisions 1,184 1,079 Current financial liabilities 1,761 1,664 Current lease debt 879 848 Current derivatives financial liabilities 51 139 Trade payables 2,598 2,447 Deferred revenue on ticket sales 5,524 3,858 Frequent flyer programs 887 899 Other current liabilities 4,507 5,002 Bank overdrafts 10 13 Total current liabilities 17,401 15,949 Total equity and liabilities 35,701 34,490

Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from January 1 until June 30

Period from January 1 to June 30 2024 2023 (in € million) restated* Net income (314) 275 Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions 1,321 1,188 Financial provisions 141 100 Cost of net debt 144 188 Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets -21 -49 Loss (gain) on disposals of subsidiaries and associates -2 – Derivatives – non monetary result 6 -5 Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net 28 -73 Share of (profits) losses of associates -3 -1 Deferred taxes -153 19 Impairment – 2 Other non-monetary items 17 -36 Cash flow from operating activities before change in working capital 1,164 1,608 (Increase) / decrease in inventories -62 -33 (Increase) / decrease in trade receivables -325 -167 Increase / (decrease) in trade payables 124 115 Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales 1,661 1,757 Change in other assets and liabilities -912 -50 Change in working capital requirement 486 1,622 CASH-FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 1,650 3,230 Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities -3 -2 Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities 8 – Purchase of property plant and equipment and intangible assets -2,067 -1,396 Proceeds on disposal of property plant and equipment and intangible assets 373 211 Interest received 156 91 Dividends received 1 2 Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months 131 -52 CASH-FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -1,401 -1,146 Payments to acquire treasury shares – -1 Purchase of minority interest without change of control -1 – Issuance of perpetual – 728 Repayment on perpetual – -595 Coupon on perpetual -62 -52 Issuance of debt 936 1,558 Repayment on debt -1,260 -2,969 Payments on lease debts -442 -421 New loans -11 -306 Repayment on loans 56 104 Interest paid -386 -475 Dividends paid – -90 CASH-FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES -1,170 -2,519 Effect of exchange rate and reclassification on cash and cash equivalents (net of cash acquired or sold) 18 -25 Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts -903 -460 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period 6,181 6,623 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period 5,278 6,163

*Restated figures include the change in presentation for the reclassification of interest received and paid from cash flow from operating activities to respectively cash flow from investing activities and cash flow from financing activities

Net debt





(in € million) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current and non-current financial liabilities 8,788 9,202 Current and non-current lease debt 4,921 4,429 Accrued interest -80 -138 Deposits related to financial liabilities -100 -107 Deposits related to lease debt -100 -100 Derivatives impact on debt -23 -1 Gross financial liabilities (I) 13,406 13,285 Cash and cash equivalent 5,288 6,194 Marketable securities > 3 months 968 1,097 Bonds 968 966 Bank overdrafts -10 -13 Net cash (II) 7,214 8,244 Net debt (I-II) 6,192 5,041

Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow

Second Quarter First Semester 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in € million) restated * restated * Net cash flow from operating activities 881 1,440 1,650 3,230 Purchase of property plant and equipment and intangible assets -1,413 -617 -2,067 -1,396 Proceeds on disposal of property plant and equipment and intangible assets 348 80 373 211 Operating free cash flow -184 903 -44 2,045 Exceptional payments made/(received) (1) 120 67 850 119 Interest paid and received -172 -144 -230 -384 Payments on lease debts -223 -202 -442 -421 Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow -459 624 134 1,359

*Restated figures include the change in presentation for the reclassification of interest received and paid from cash flow from operating activities to respectively cash flow from investing activities and cash flow from financing activities

(1) Exceptional payments made/(received), restated from operating free cash flow for the calculation of recurring operating free cash flow adjusted, correspond to the repayment of deferred social charges, pensions contributions and wage taxes granted during the Covid period.

Return on capital employed (ROCE)

In € million Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sept 30, 2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30, 2022 restated (1) restated (1) restated (1) restated (1) Goodwill and intangible assets 1,354 1,349 1,352 1,331 1,339 1,351 1,352 1,350 Flight equipment 12,197 11,646 11,501 11,296 10,957 10,954 10,614 10,298 Other property, plant and equipment 1,456 1,438 1,431 1,379 1,389 1,372 1,375 1,349 Right of use assets 6,479 5,902 5,956 5,596 5,480 5,304 5,428 5,536 Investments in equity associates 134 134 129 127 121 122 120 111 Financial assets excluding marketable securities, accrued interests and financial deposits 211 214 219 191 190 169 169 164 Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring -4,700 -4,523 -4,346 -4,481 -4,248 -4,255 -4,347 -4,792 WCR2 -8,222 -8,284 -6,981 -7,804 -8,917 -8,696 -7,213 -7,609 Capital employed 8,909 7,876 9,261 7,635 6,311 6,321 7,498 6,407 Average capital employed (A) 8,420 6,634 Adjusted results from current operations 1,310 1,584 - Dividends received -1 -2 - Share of profits (losses) of associates 8 15 - Normative income tax -340 -412 Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B) 977 1,185 ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A) 11.6% 17.9%

(1) Compared with previous periods, working capital has been restated to exclude the deferral of social and fiscal charges granted following the Covid.

(2) Excluding the report of social & fiscal charges granted consequently to Covid.

Unit cost: net cost per ASK

Second Quarter Half Year 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total operating expenses (in €m) 7,435 6,891 14,579 13,526 Carbon emission (ETS) -63 -50 -125 -81 Total other revenues (in €m) -732 -637 -1,525 -1,257 Net cost (in €m) 6,640 6,204 12,929 12,188 Capacity produced, reported in ASK 81,365 78,144 154,092 147,727 Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK) 8.16 7.94 8.39 8.25 Gross change 2.9 % 2.0 % Currency effect on net costs (in €m) 9 -25 Change at constant currency 2.8 % 2.2 % Fuel price effect (in €m) 60 -105 Net cost per ASK at constant currency, constant fuel price and excluding ETS (in € cents per ASK) 8.16 8.03 8.39 8.16 Change at constant currency and constant fuel price excluding ETS 1.7 % 2.8 %

Unit cost per ASK excluding fuel and ETS vs Q2 2023: +2.1% and vs H1 2023: +3.5%

Definition: Unit cost = (total operating expenses - fuel - carbon emission - total other revenues) / Group Capacity in ASK

Group fleet at 30 June 2024

Aircraft type AF

(incl. HOP)4 KL

(incl. KLC & MP) Transavia Owned Finance lease Operating lease Total In operation Change / 31/12/23 B777-300 43 16 21 14 24 59 59 B777-200 18 15 28 2 3 33 33 B787-9 10 13 4 7 12 23 23 B787-10 10 2 8 10 10 A380-800 4 3 1 4 A350-900 32 3 12 17 32 32 6 A330-300 5 5 5 5 A330-200 15 6 12 9 21 21 Total Long-Haul 122 65 0 73 43 71 187 183 6 B737-900 5 5 5 5 B737-800 31 110 36 7 98 141 141 B737-700 6 4 7 3 10 10 A321NEO 6 2 4 6 6 5 A321 15 8 7 15 15 A320 37 4 3 30 37 36 -1 A320NEO 4 4 4 4 4 A319 11 7 4 11 10 -3 A318 6 4 2 6 6 A220-300 36 25 11 36 36 4 Total Medium-Haul 105 42 124 98 10 163 271 269 9 Canadair Jet 1000 1 1 1 Embraer 195 E2 18 18 18 16 -2 Embraer 190 22 29 17 4 30 51 50 Embraer 175 17 3 14 17 17 Embraer 170 13 10 3 13 13 Total Regional 36 64 0 31 18 51 100 96 -2 B747-400ERF 3 3 3 3 B747-400BCF 1 1 1 1 B777-F 2 2 2 2 Total Cargo 2 4 0 4 0 2 6 6 0 Total 265 175 124 206 71 287 564 554 13

2024 TRAFFIC

Passenger network activity

Second quarter Half Year Total network airlines 2024 2023 variation 2024 2023 variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 19,097 18,742 +1.9% 35,762 34,530 +3.6% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 59,873 58,307 +2.7% 115,218 111,267 +3.6% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 68,541 66,700 +2.8% 132,805 128,661 +3.2% Load factor (%) 87.4% 87.4% -0.1pt 86.8% 86.5% +0.3pt Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 6,522 6,370 +2.4% 12,717 12,309 +3.3% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 48,735 47,370 +2.9% 95,330 91,879 +3.8% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 55,324 53,788 +2.9% 108,946 105,321 +3.4% Load factor (%) 88.1% 88.1% 0.0pt 87.5% 87.2% +0.3pt North America Passengers carried (‘000s) 2,565 2,459 +4.3% 4,469 4,244 +5.3% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 18,178 17,455 +4.1% 31,762 30,307 +4.8% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 20,684 19,481 +6.2% 36,814 35,093 +4.9% Load factor (%) 87.9% 89.6% -1.7pt 86.3% 86.4% -0.1pt Latin America Passengers carried (‘000s) 814 859 -5.2% 1,684 1,751 -3.8% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 7,767 8,130 -4.5% 16,037 16,623 -3.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 8,677 9,102 -4.7% 17,843 18,492 -3.5% Load factor (%) 89.5% 89.3% +0.2pt 89.9% 89.9% 0.0pt Asia / Middle East Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,465 1,280 +14.5% 3,020 2,485 +21.5% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 11,664 10,019 +16.4% 23,808 19,229 +23.8% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 13,165 11,556 +13.9% 27,146 22,163 +22.5% Load factor (%) 88.6% 86.7% +1.9pt 87.7% 86.8% +0.9pt Africa Passengers carried (‘000s) 927 994 -6.7% 1,901 2,034 -6.6% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 5,676 6,038 -6.0% 11,795 12,480 -5.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 6,712 7,143 -6.0% 13,915 14,739 -5.6% Load factor (%) 84.6% 84.5% 0.0pt 84.8% 84.7% +0.1pt Caribbean / Indian Ocean Passengers carried (‘000s) 751 778 -3.4% 1,644 1,794 -8.4% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 5,451 5,728 -4.8% 11,929 13,240 -9.9% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 6,086 6,506 -6.5% 13,228 14,834 -10.8% Load factor (%) 89.6% 88.0% +1.5pt 90.2% 89.3% +0.9pt Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 12,575 12,373 +1.6% 23,045 22,221 +3.7% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 11,138 10,937 +1.8% 19,888 19,388 +2.6% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 13,217 12,912 +2.4% 23,859 23,340 +2.2% Load factor (%) 84.3% 84.7% -0.4pt 83.4% 83.1% +0.3pt

Transavia activity

Second quarter Half Year Transavia 2024 2023 variation 2024 2023 variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 6,646 5,921 +12.2% 10,853 9,785 +10.9% Revenue seat-kilometers (m RSK) 11,484 10,255 +12.0% 18,985 17,134 +10.8% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 12,807 11,429 +12.1% 21,261 19,037 +11.7% Load factor (%) 89.7% 89.7% -0.1pt 89.3% 90.0% -0.7pt

Total Group passenger activity

Second quarter Half Year Total Group 2024 2023 variation 2024 2023 variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 25,743 24,664 +4.4% 46,615 44,315 +5.2% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 71,357 68,562 +4.1% 134,203 128,401 +4.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 81,348 78,129 +4.1% 154,066 147,698 +4.3% Load factor (%) 87.7% 87.8% 0.0pt 87.1% 86.9% +0.2pt

Cargo activity

Second quarter Half Year Cargo 2024 2023 variation 2024 2023 variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 1,627 1,584 +2.7% 3,249 3,143 +3.4% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 3,567 3,559 +0.2% 7,017 6,847 +2.5% Load factor (%) 45.6% 44.5% +1.1pt 46.3% 45.9% +0.4pt

Air France activity

Second quarter Half Year Total Passenger network activity 2024 2023 variation 2024 2023 variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 10,638 10,831 -1.8% 19,832 20,289 -2.3% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 35,709 34,422 +3.7% 68,525 66,398 +3.2% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 41,134 39,411 +4.4% 79,211 76,708 +3.3% Load factor (%) 86.8% 87.3% -0.5pt 86.5% 86.6% 0.0pt Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 4,094 3,888 +5.3% 7,954 7,584 +4.9% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 29,854 28,186 +5.9% 58,162 55,148 +5.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 34,099 32,025 +6.5% 66,770 63,166 +5.7% Load factor (%) 87.6% 88.0% -0.5pt 87.1% 87.3% -0.2pt Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 6,544 6,944 -5.8% 11,878 12,705 -6.5% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 5,855 6,236 -6.1% 10,364 11,250 -7.9% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 7,035 7,386 -4.8% 12,442 13,542 -8.1% Load factor (%) 83.2% 84.4% -1.2pt 83.3% 83.1% +0.2pt Cargo activity Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 811 788 +2.9% 1,606 1,579 +1.7% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 2,049 1,979 +3.5% 4,020 3,839 +4.7% Load factor (%) 39.6% 39.8% -0.2pt 39.9% 41.1% -1.2pt

KLM activity

Second quarter Half Year Total Passenger network activity 2024 2023 variation 2024 2023 variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 8,459 7,911 +6.9% 15,930 14,241 +11.9% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 24,165 23,885 +1.2% 46,693 44,869 +4.1% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 27,408 27,290 +0.4% 53,594 51,954 +3.2% Load factor (%) 88.2% 87.5% +0.6pt 87.1% 86.4% +0.8pt Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 2,428 2,482 -2.2% 4,764 4,724 +0.8% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 18,883 19,183 -1.6% 37,170 36,731 +1.2% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 21,225 21,764 -2.5% 42,176 42,157 0.0% Load factor (%) 89.0% 88.1% +0.8pt 88.1% 87.1% +1.0pt Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 6,031 5,429 +11.1% 11,167 9,517 +17.3% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 5,283 4,702 +12.4% 9,524 8,138 +17.0% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 6,182 5,525 +11.9% 11,417 9,797 +16.5% Load factor (%) 85.5% 85.1% +0.4pt 83.4% 83.1% +0.4pt Cargo activity Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 816 796 +2.5% 1,643 1,564 +5.0% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 1,518 1,581 -4.0% 2,997 3,008 -0.4% Load factor (%) 53.8% 50.4% +3.4pt 54.8% 52.0% +2.8pt





1 at constant fuel, constant currency and excluding ETS

2 New generation fleet / Fleet in operation

3 against a constant fuel price, constant currency and excluding Emission Trading Scheme cost (ETS)

4 Excluding Transavia

