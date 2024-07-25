BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-24 Results

Q2-24 Revenue of € 151.2 Million and Net Income of € 41.9 Million

Orders of € 185.2 Million Up 64.5% vs. Q2-23

H1-24 Revenue and Net Income of € 297.5 million and € 75.9 Million, Respectively

Orders of € 313.0 Million Up 22.9% vs. H1-23

DUIVEN, the Netherlands, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the “Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC markets: BESIY), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, today announced its results for the second quarter and first half year ended June 30, 2024.

Key Highlights Q2-24

Revenue of € 151.2 million up 3.3% vs. Q1-24 due primarily to higher shipments for photonics and 2.5D assembly applications. Down 7.0% vs. Q2-23 principally due to continued weakness in smartphone end markets partially offset by growth in hybrid bonding and other advanced packaging applications

Orders of € 185.2 million up 45.0% vs. Q1-24 and 64.5% versus Q2-23 principally due to significant growth in hybrid bonding, photonics and 2.5D assembly solutions for AI applications partially offset by ongoing weakness in automotive end markets

Gross margin of 65.0% decreased by 2.2 points vs. Q1-24 and by 0.6 points vs. Q2-23 due primarily to product mix

Net income of € 41.9 million increased 23.2% vs. Q1-24 primarily due to a € 10.0 million decrease in share-based compensation. Vs. Q2-23, net income decreased 20.3% due principally to lower revenue and increased R&D spending in support of wafer level assembly activities. Q2-24 net margin rose to 27.7% vs. 23.2% in Q1-24 but declined versus the 32.4% reported in Q2-23

Net cash of € 74.4 million at quarter end was flat compared to Q2-23 and reflected the payment of € 171.5 million in dividends and the conversion into equity of € 89.9 million of Convertible Notes in Q2-24



Key Highlights H1-24

Revenue of € 297.5 million increased 0.5% vs. H1-23 principally due to higher demand for hybrid bonding and other AI-related advanced packaging systems offset by lower revenue for high-end mobile applications

Orders of € 313.0 million up 22.9% vs. H1-23 due to increased demand for hybrid bonding, photonics and 2.5D assembly solutions partially offset by lower bookings for automotive and mobile applications

Gross margin of 66.1% increased by 1.1 point versus H1-23

Net income of € 75.9 million decreased € 11.2 million, or 12.9%, vs. H1-23 primarily due to € 9.1 million higher share-based compensation and € 7.1 million higher R&D spending. Similarly, net margin decreased to 25.5% versus 29.5% in H1-23

Q3-24 Outlook

Revenue expected to be flat (plus or minus 5%) vs. € 151.2 million reported in Q2-24

Gross margin expected to range between 64-66% vs. 65.0% realized in Q2-24

Operating expenses expected to decrease 0-5% vs. € 49.0 million in Q2-24



(€ millions, except EPS) Q2-2024 Q1-2024 Δ Q2-2023



Δ HY1-2024 HY1-2023 Δ Revenue 151.2 146.3 +3.3% 162.5 -7.0% 297.5 295.9 +0.5% Orders 185.2 127.7 +45.0% 112.6 +64.5% 313.0 254.6 +22.9% Gross Margin 65.0% 67.2% -2.2% 65.6% -0.6 66.1% 65.0% +1.1 Operating Income 49.3 40.7 +21.1% 62.9 -21.6% 90.0 104.6 -14.0% Net Income 41.9 34.0 +23.2% 52.6 -20.3% 75.9 87.1 -12.9% Net Margin 27.7% 23.2% +4.5 32.4% -4.7 25.5% 29.5% -4.0 EPS (basic) 0.53 0.44 +20.5% 0.68 -22.1% 0.97 1.12 -13.4% EPS (diluted) 0.53 0.44 +20.5% 0.66 -19.7% 0.97 1.09 -11.0% Net Cash and Deposits 74.4* 180.9 -58.9% 74.0* +0.5% 74.4* 74.0* +0.5%

* Reflects cash dividend payments of € 171.5 million and € 222.1 million in Q2-24 and Q2-23, respectively.

Richard W. Blickman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Besi, commented:

“Besi reported second quarter revenue, gross margin and operating profit at the high end of guidance with significant order growth realized for hybrid bonding and other AI related applications. For the quarter, revenue of € 151.2 million and net income of € 41.9 million increased by 3.3% and 23.2%, respectively, versus Q1-24. Versus Q2-23, revenue and net income declined by 7.0% and 20.3%, respectively. Sequential and year over year comparisons highlighted contrasting growth trends for AI and mainstream assembly equipment markets in recent quarters. Since H2-23, we have seen significant order growth from high performance computing applications including 2.5D, 3D and photonics assembly solutions in support of a broad based expansion of generative AI demand. Such growth has been partially offset by a slower recovery, as expected, in mainstream assembly markets and in China, particularly for high end smartphones, automotive and industrial applications. In general, post pandemic inventory levels at semiconductor producers still remain elevated despite gradually increasing utilization rates.

Order trends this first half year highlighted increased demand for Besi’s systems used in AI and other advanced packaging applications. Bookings of € 185.2 million in Q2-24 and € 313.0 million in H1-24 represented increases of 64.5% and 22.9%, respectively, versus prior year periods. Moreover, we estimate that approximately 50% of our orders over the past 12 months were AI related. In addition, we received orders for 29 hybrid bonding systems in Q2-24 from two customers for estimated delivery in Q4-24 and Q1-25 further highlighting the increased market adoption of this new process technology. Substantially all of such orders were for our latest generation 100 nm accuracy system to be used in 3D logic applications. We anticipate additional orders in H2-24 as customers ramp capacity for high volume manufacturing in 2025. In addition, we received an important second order this quarter for our TCB Next system.

Besi continues to navigate an extended assembly downturn at high levels of profitability as a result of increased 2.5D and 3D order momentum with gross and net margins realized of 65.0% and 27.7%, respectively, in Q2-24. For H1-24, gross margins improved to 66.1% versus 65.0% in H1-23. The reduction in our net margin to 25.5% this first half year primarily reflected a 24% increase in development spending and increased share based compensation versus H1-23. The R&D increase was associated with next generation hybrid bonding development targeting sub-100 nm placement accuracy, the ongoing build out of Besi’s hybrid bonding and TCB capabilities in anticipation of expanded logic and memory adoption and enhancements to our current product portfolio for the next market upcycle.

Our financial position is healthy with net cash of € 74.4 million at quarter end (equal to 13% of our last twelve months revenue) post the capital allocation of € 186.3 million in the form of dividends and share repurchases during the quarter and the conversion of € 89.9 million of Convertible Notes into ordinary shares. On July 17, 2024, we successfully completed an offering of € 350 million of 4.5% Senior Notes due 2031 to further solidify our capital base and help fund growth over the next decade at attractive terms.

We are encouraged about Besi’s prospects given expanded hybrid bonding adoption for both logic and HBM applications, traction gained in the marketplace by our next generation TCB system and continued demand growth for our flip chip and multi module die attach systems for 2.5D applications. In addition, we anticipate additional share gains in the next market upturn as node sizes shrink further and placement accuracy increases. All such trends play to the strengths of Besi’s core competencies. For Q3-24, we forecast that revenue will be flat plus or minus 5% versus Q2-24 with gross margins ranging between 64%-66% based on our projected product mix. Aggregate operating expenses are forecast to decrease by 0-5% versus Q2-24.”

Share Repurchase Activity

During the quarter, Besi repurchased approximately 105,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of € 140.84 per share or a total of € 14.8 million. Cumulatively, as of June 30, 2024, a total of € 39.2 million has been purchased under the current € 60 million share repurchase program at an average price of € 138.09 per share. As of June 30, 2024, Besi held approximately 1.4 million shares in treasury equal to 1.8% of its shares outstanding.

Convertible Notes

At June 30, 2024, Besi’s Convertible Notes outstanding equaled € 200.1 million. During the quarter, € 89.9 million of Convertible Notes due 2027 were converted into approximately 1.8 million shares.

Senior Note Offering

On July 17, 2024, Besi completed the issuance of € 350 million of 4.5% Senior Notes due July 15, 2031 via a private placement to institutional investors. The Notes may not be called by the Issuer until January 15, 2031 and are listed on the International Stock Exchange. The net proceeds from the offering are anticipated to be used for general corporate purposes including potential acquisitions. In connection with the issuance, Besi received corporate credit ratings of ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable and ‘BB+’ with a Stable Outlook from S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, respectively.

Basis of Presentation

The accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as adopted by the European Union. Reference is made to the Summary of Significant Accounting Policies to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements as included in our 2023 Annual Report, which is available on www.besi.com.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (€ thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 151,176 162,501 297,490 295,907 Cost of sales 52,908 55,947 100,951 103,665 Gross profit 98,268 106,554 196,539 192,242 Selling, general and administrative expenses 30,514 29,387 70,155 58,369 Research and development expenses 18,503 14,298 36,422 29,293 Total operating expenses 49,017 43,685 106,577 87,662 Operating income 49,251 62,869 89,962 104,580 Financial expense, net 1,045 1,671 1,634 3,216 Income before taxes 48,206 61,198 88,328 101,364 Income tax expense 6,261 8,597 12,404 14,215 Net income 41,945 52,601 75,924 87,149 Net income per share – basic 0.53 0.68 0.97 1.12 Net income per share – diluted 0.53 0.66 0.97 1.09





Number of shares used in computing per share amounts:

- basic

- diluted 1 79,281,533

81,941,471 77,654,106

82,916,642 78,231,430

82,023,808 77,799,681

83,346,349





Consolidated Balance Sheets (€ thousands) June

30, 2024

(unaudited) March

31, 2024

(unaudited) December

31, 2023

(audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 127,234 232,053 188,477 Deposits 130,000 215,000 225,000 Trade receivables 174,601 150,192 143,218 Inventories 99,291 99,384 92,505 Other current assets 36,346 34,756 39,092 Total current assets 567,472 731,385 688,292 Property, plant and equipment 43,571 41,328 37,516 Right of use assets 16,821 16,901 18,242 Goodwill 45,710 45,613 45,402 Other intangible assets 92,627 90,241 93,668 Deferred tax assets 9,517 11,444 12,217 Other non-current assets 1,239 1,252 1,216 Total non-current assets 209,485 206,779 208,261 Total assets 776,957 938,164 896,553 Current portion of long-term debt 3,033 984 3,144 Trade payables 51,620 52,382 46,889 Other current liabilities 73,023 100,606 87,200 Total current liabilities 127,676 153,972 137,233 Long-term debt 179,801 265,142 297,353 Lease liabilities 13,448 13,625 14,924 Deferred tax liabilities 10,396 12,136 12,959 Other non-current liabilities 11,352 12,914 12,671 Total non-current liabilities 214,997 303,817 337,907 Total equity 434,284 480,375 421,413 Total liabilities and equity 776,957 938,164 896,553





Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (€ thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities:

Income before income tax 48,206 61,198 88,328 101,364 Depreciation and amortization 6,980 6,414 13,793 12,907 Share based payment expense 6,916 5,452 23,816 14,725 Financial expense, net 1,045 1,671 1,634 3,216 Changes in working capital (46,694) (22,732) (49,945) (18,278) Interest (paid) received 3,893 644 5,062 1,493 Income tax paid (15,428) (23,912) (17,517) (25,299) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,918 28,735 65,171 90,128 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (3,216) (2,323) (8,866) (3,458) Capitalized development expenses (4,912) (5,251) (9,575) (10,641) Repayments of (investments in) deposits 85,000 (30,268) 95,000 (5,268) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 76,872 (37,842) 76,559 (19,367) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of lease liabilities (1,063) (1,112) (2,106) (2,212) Purchase of treasury shares (14,810) (66,948) (29,589) (144,727) Dividends paid to shareholders (171,534) (222,109) (171,534) (222,109) Net cash used in financing activities (187,407) (290,169) (203,229) (369,048) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (105,617) (299,276) (61,499) (298,287) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and

cash equivalents 798 2,326 256 (422) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the

period 232,053 489,927 188,477 491,686 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 127,234 192,977 127,234 192,977





Supplemental Information (unaudited) (€ millions, unless stated otherwise) REVENUE Q2-2024 Q1-2024 Q4-2023 Q3-2023 Q2-2023 Q1-2023 Per geography: China 57.5 38 % 58.5 40 % 62.0 39 % 40.8 33 % 64.9 40 % 37.6 28 % Asia Pacific (excl. China) 54.1 36 % 43.6 30 % 57.9 36 % 42.3 34 % 59.2 36 % 58.2 44 % EU / USA / Other 39.6 26 % 44.2 30 % 39.7 25 % 40.2 33 % 38.4 24 % 37.6 28 % Total 151.2 100 % 146.3 100 % 159.6 100 % 123.3 100 % 162.5 100 % 133.4 100 % ORDERS Q2-2024 Q1-2024 Q4-2023 Q3-2023 Q2-2023 Q1-2023 Per geography: China 43.3 23 % 51.1 40 % 71.1 43 % 46.0 36 % 51.4 46 % 35.5 25 % Asia Pacific (excl. China) 72.0 39 % 45.0 35 % 36.6 22 % 40.9 32 % 33.2 29 % 71.3 50 % EU / USA / Other 69.9 38 % 31.6 25 % 58.7 35 % 40.4 32 % 28.0 25 % 35.2 25 % Total 185.2 100 % 127.7 100 % 166.4 100 % 127.3 100 % 112.6 100 % 142.0 100 % Per customer type: IDM 122.4 66 % 53.5 42 % 82.7 50 % 70.5 55 % 60.5 54 % 74.0 52 % Subcontractors 62.8 34 % 74.2 58 % 83.7 50 % 56.8 45 % 52.1 46 % 68.0 48 % Total 185.2 100 % 127.7 100 % 166.4 100 % 127.3 100 % 112.6 100 % 142.0 100 % HEADCOUNT Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Fixed staff (FTE) 1,783 86 % 1,760 88 % 1,736 93 % 1,725 87 % 1,689 86 % 1,682 84 % Temporary staff (FTE) 279 14 % 236 12 % 134 7 % 248 13 % 279 14 % 312 16 % Total 2,062 100 % 1,996 100 % 1,870 100 % 1,973 100 % 1,968 100 % 1,994 100 % OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Q2-2024 Q1-2024 Q4-2023 Q3-2023 Q2-2023 Q1-2023 Gross profit 98.3 65.0 % 98.3 67.2 % 103.9 65.1 % 79.6 64.6 % 106.6 65.6 % 85.7 64.2 % Selling, general and admin expenses: As reported 30.5 20.2 % 39.6 27.1 % 24.3 15.2 % 23.3 18.9 % 29.4 18.1 % 29.0 21.7 % Share-based compensation expense (6.9 ) -4.6 % (16.9 ) -11.6 % (2.8 ) -1.7 % (1.6 ) -1.3 % (5.5 ) -3.4 % (9.3 ) -7.0 % SG&A expenses as adjusted 23.6 15.6 % 22.7 15.5 % 21.5 13.5 % 21.7 17.6 % 23.9 14.7 % 19.7 14.8 % Research and development expenses: As reported 18.5 12.2 % 17.9 12.2 % 13.5 8.5 % 13.6 11.0 % 14.3 8.8 % 15.0 11.2 % Capitalization of R&D charges 4.9 3.2 % 4.7 3.2 % 5.7 3.6 % 4.7 3.8 % 5.3 3.3 % 5.4 4.0 % Amortization of intangibles (3.6 ) -2.3 % (3.6 ) -2.4 % (3.3 ) -2.1 % (3.3 ) -2.6 % (3.5 ) -2.2 % (3.5 ) -2.6 % R&D expenses as adjusted 19.8 13.1 % 19.0 13.0 % 15.9 10.0 % 15.0 12.2 % 16.1 9.9 % 16.9 12.7 % Financial expense (income), net: Interest income (3.0 ) (4.0 ) (3.6 ) (2.9 ) (3.1 ) (2.6 ) Interest expense 2.1 2.8 3.0 2.8 2.9 2.9 Net cost of hedging 1.4 1.6 1.7 1.7 2.0 1.6 Foreign exchange effects, net 0.5 0.2 (0.4 ) 0.2 (0.1 ) (0.4 ) Total 1.0 0.6 0.7 1.8 1.7 1.5 Gross cash 257.2 447.1 413.5 391.2 378.3 644.9 Operating income (as % of net sales) 49.3 32.6 % 40.7 27.8 % 66.1 41.4 % 42.7 34.6 % 62.9 38.7 % 41.7 31.3 % EBITDA (as % of net sales) 56.2 37.2 % 47.5 32.5 % 72.7 45.6 % 48.9 39.7 % 69.3 42.6 % 48.2 36.1 % Net income (as % of net sales) 41.9 27.7 % 34.0 23.2 % 54.9 34.4 % 35.0 28.4 % 52.6 32.4 % 34.5 25.9 % Effective tax rate 13.0 % 15.3 % 16.1 % 14.4 % 14.0 % 14.0 % Income per share Basic 0.53 0.44 0.71 0.45 0.68 0.44 Diluted 0.53 0.44 0.68 0.45 0.66 0.44 Average shares outstanding (basic) 79,281,533

77,181,326 77,070,082 77,374,933 77,634,197 77,946,873 Shares repurchased Amount 14.8 14.8 23.1 45.5 66.9 77.7 Number of shares 105,042 101,049 226,572 447,829 761,937 1,120,327

______________________

1) The calculation of diluted income per share assumes the exercise of equity settled share based payments and the conversion of all Convertible Notes outstanding