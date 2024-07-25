Bitget lists TON-based trending game Catizen (CATI) on Pre-market for advance trading orders

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the first listing among major exchanges for Catizen (CATI) trending TON-based project for Pre-market trading. Users now have the opportunity to trade CATI before its official spot trading on various exchanges. This listing provides an advanced trading window, enabling users to engage with CATI token ahead of its official market release.

Catizen is a cat-themed game that combines GameFi, AI, and Metaverse. It integrates virtual pets with blockchain technology and artificial intelligence to offer a highly engaging and interactive experience for users. Catizen is a Web3.0 social entertainment platform on Telegram, aiming to create a Web3 consumer decentralization app that integrates mini games, short dramas, and e-commerce on Telegram.

Bitget's Pre-market platform is a strategic tool for traders and investors seeking early access to promising tokens. By allowing users to trade tokens like CATI before they are available on the broader market, Bitget aims to provide a comprehensive solution for both novice and experienced traders. This feature empowers users to engage in early trading activities, potentially capitalizing on market movements before the general public.

Pre-market trading on Bitget provides an over-the-counter platform for new coins before their official listing. This feature facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, allowing buyers and sellers to agree on prices and secure liquidity in advance. Participants can acquire coins at optimal prices and complete delivery at a mutually agreed time, without the need for sellers to initially own the coins.

Aligned with Bitget's goal of supporting the TON ecosystem, the company along with Foresight Ventures launched a $20M TON ecosystem fund earlier in June 2024. Even Bitget Wallet, the decentralized WEB3 ecosystem, has kicked off TONNECT 2024, a major online event aimed at accelerating the growth and development of the TON ecosystem.

Supported by the TON Ecosystem Foundation, the event sees over 50 leading TON projects including Cat Gold Miner, STON.fi, Tomarket and Bitget platform's recent Pre-market listing - Catizen.

With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platform is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 800 coins and over 900 pairs, including tokens from ecosystems such as Ethereum, Solana, Base, and more recently TON.

Launched in April 2024, Bitget's Pre-market platform has given users early access to 150+ high-profile projects, including EigenLayer (EIGEN), Zerolend (ZERO), Notcoin (NOT), ZkSync (ZKSYNC) and more. With the addition of Catizen (CATI), Bitget continues to expand its offerings, providing users with opportunities to invest in new projects.

For more information, please visit the official announcement , to participate in the CATI Pre-market visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f857837a-2d1c-4621-94fd-5cd50ea31ad4