ORION CORPORATION

PRESS RELEASE

25 JULY 2024 at 11.00 EEST

Orion publishes Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2024 and holds a webcast on 8 August 2024

Orion will publish Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2024 on Thursday, 8 August 2024 at approximately 12.00 noon EEST. The report and related presentation material will be available on the company’s website at www.orion.fi/en/investors after publishing.

Webcast and conference call

A webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media representatives will be held on Thursday, 8 August 2024 at 13.30 EEST.

A link to the live webcast is available on Orion's website at www.orion.fi/en/investors . A recording of the event will be available on the website later the same day.

Conference call can be joined by registering through the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=5007087

Phone numbers and the conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration. In case you would like to ask a question during the conference, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the question queue.

Questions can also be presented in writing through the question form of the webcast.

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.