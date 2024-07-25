PRESS RELEASE

Share Buyback Transaction Details July 18 – July 24, 2024

Alphen aan den Rijn – July 25, 2024 - Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today reports that it has repurchased 123,639 of its own ordinary shares in the period from July 18, 2024, up to and including July 24, 2024, for €18.8 million and at an average share price of €152.40.

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on February 21, 2024, under which we intend to repurchase shares for €1 billion during 2024.

The cumulative amounts repurchased in the year to date under this program are as follows:

Share Buyback 2024

Period Cumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration

(€ million) Average share price

(€) 2024 to date 4,059,230 588.8 145.06

For the period starting May 2, 2024, up to and including December 27, 2024, we have engaged third parties to execute approximately €647 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company’s Articles of Association.

Shares repurchased are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes through share cancelation.

Further information is available on our website:

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

###

Media Investors/Analysts Dave Guarino Meg Geldens Global Communications Investor Relations t + 1 646 954 8215 ir@wolterskluwer.com press@wolterskluwer.com

