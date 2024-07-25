Australia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2024

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the Australia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 139 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 24 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Adelaide, Albury, Bendigo, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Coffs Harbour, Darwin, Dubbo, Grafton, Hobart, Mackay, Melbourne, Newcastle, Nowra, Pert, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Tamworth, Toowoomba, Townsville, Traralgon
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
- Upcoming data center capacity in Australia is over 2.5 GW on full build, which is almost two times the country's current existing capacity
- Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra dominate existing data center capacity in Australia
- Around 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Sydney and Brisbane
- Emerging data center locations are Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (139 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (C1 Canberra or Melbourne Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (24 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Company Coverage:
- 5G Networks
- AAPT
- AirTrunk
- CDC Data Centres
- Colocity
- DC Alliance
- DC Two
- DC West
- DCI Data Centers
- Digital Realty
- Digital Sense
- DXN
- Edge Centres
- Equinix
- Fujitsu
- Geraldton Data Centre
- Global Switch
- Gold Coast Data Centre
- Goodman
- GreenSquareDC
- Integer DC
- Interactive
- Internode Pty Ltd
- intervolve
- Keppel DC REIT
- Leading Edge Data Centres
- Macquarie Data Centres
- Micron21
- Microsoft
- NEXTDC
- OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)
- On Q Communications
- Over the wire
- PIPE Networks
- Polaris
- Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN
- Secure Data Centre
- STACK Infrastructure
- Stockland
- Supernode
- Syncom
- Telstra
- TransACT Capital Communications Pty Ltd
- Trifalga
- Vantage Data Centers
- Verizon
- Vocus
- YourDC
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
