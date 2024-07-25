Australia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2024

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database product covers the Australia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 139 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 24 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Adelaide, Albury, Bendigo, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Coffs Harbour, Darwin, Dubbo, Grafton, Hobart, Mackay, Melbourne, Newcastle, Nowra, Pert, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Tamworth, Toowoomba, Townsville, Traralgon

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Upcoming data center capacity in Australia is over 2.5 GW on full build, which is almost two times the country's current existing capacity

Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra dominate existing data center capacity in Australia

Around 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Sydney and Brisbane

Emerging data center locations are Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (139 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (C1 Canberra or Melbourne Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (24 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Company Coverage:

5G Networks

AAPT

AirTrunk

CDC Data Centres

Colocity

DC Alliance

DC Two

DC West

DCI Data Centers

Digital Realty

Digital Sense

DXN

Edge Centres

Equinix

Fujitsu

Geraldton Data Centre

Global Switch

Gold Coast Data Centre

Goodman

GreenSquareDC

Integer DC

Interactive

Internode Pty Ltd

intervolve

Keppel DC REIT

Leading Edge Data Centres

Macquarie Data Centres

Micron21

Microsoft

NEXTDC

OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)

On Q Communications

Over the wire

PIPE Networks

Polaris

Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN

Secure Data Centre

STACK Infrastructure

Stockland

Supernode

Syncom

Telstra

TransACT Capital Communications Pty Ltd

Trifalga

Vantage Data Centers

Verizon

Vocus

YourDC

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

