U.S. Urology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030: Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

The U.S. urological device market was valued at over $4.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach nearly $6.5 billion.



The comprehensive report on the U.S. market for urological devices covers various segments, including urinary incontinence devices, stone management devices, benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices, urological endoscopes, prostate cancer treatment devices, urodynamic equipment, nephrostomy devices, men's reproductive health devices, and urinary guidewires.

As hospitals continue to expand their acquisitions of outpatient facilities and group purchasing organizations (GPOs) grow their influence, coupled with ongoing cuts in reimbursement rates in the urology sector, Average Selling Prices (ASPs) are likely to face ongoing pressure, potentially stifling future market growth.



Since its U.S. debut in 2013, NeoTract's UroLift has seen rapid adoption among urologists for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), mirroring its popularity in regions including Europe, Canada, and Australia. This minimally invasive procedure offers a quick recovery, enhancing its appeal. The 2017 acquisition of NeoTract by Teleflex has bolstered UroLift's market penetration, benefiting from Teleflex's extensive sales network. In September 2021, the launch of the UroLift Advanced Tissue Control (ATC) and UroLift 2 systems aimed to enhance patient safety and reduce logistical burdens, building on the original's clinical success.

MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

10 Year Scope

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 537 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Insights

2. Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Urological Device Market

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis By Market Segment



3. Disease overview

3.1 Basic Anatomy

3.2 Disease Treatment and Diagnostics

3.3 Patient Demographics



4. Product Assessment

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Product Portfolios

4.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls

4.4 Clinical Trials



5. U.S. Urological Device Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis

5.3 Drivers and Limiters

5.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

5.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.6 Company Profiles

Becton Dickinson

Boston Scientific

Cardinal Health

Coloplast

Cook Medical

Elekta

Ethicon

Karl Storz

Laborie

Medline

Olympus

Siemens Healthineers

Teleflex

6. Procedure Numbers

6.1 Procedure Codes Investigated

6.2 Procedure Overview

6.2.1 Urinary Incontinence Management Procedures

6.2.2 Stone Management Procedures

6.2.3 Ureteroscopy Procedures

6.2.4 Cystoscopy Procedures

6.2.5 BPH Procedures

6.2.6 Prostate Cancer Treatment Procedures

6.2.7 Urodynamic Testing Procedures

6.2.8 Nephrostomy Procedures

6.2.9 Erectile Dysfunction Management Procedures



7. Urinary Incontinence Device Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

7.3.1 Urinary Catheter Market

7.3.2 Urethral Bulking Agent Market

7.3.3 Incontinence Management Device Market

7.3.4 Urinary Bag Market

7.4 Drivers and Limiters

7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



8. Stone Management Device Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Overview

8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

8.3.4 Thulium Laser Market

8.4 Drivers and Limiters

8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



9. BPH Treatment Device Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Overview

9.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

9.3.1 TURP Market

9.3.2 TUMT Market

9.3.3 TUNA Market

9.3.4 Temporary Prostatic Stent Market

9.3.5 Laser BPH Market

9.3.6 UroLift Market

9.3.7 Rezum Market

9.3.8 iTind Market

9.4 Drivers and Limiters

9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



10. Urological Endoscope Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

10.3.1 Urological Endoscope Market

10.3.2 Cystoscope Market

10.3.3 Ureteroscope Market

10.3.4 Resectoscope Market

10.3.5 Nephroscope Market

10.4 Drivers and Limiters

10.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



11. Prostate Cancer Treatment Device Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

11.3.1 Brachytherapy Device Market

11.3.2 Cryotherapy Ablation Device Market

11.3.3 Hydrogel Rectal Spacer Device Market

11.4 Drivers and Limiters

11.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



12. Urodynamic Equipment Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

12.3.1 Urodynamic Equipment Market

12.3.2 Urodynamic Consumables Market

12.4 Drivers and Limiters

12.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



13. Nephrostomy Device Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

13.4 Drivers and Limiters

13.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



14. Men's Reproductive Health Market

14.1 Introduction

14.1.1 Low Testosterone Pharmaceutical Delivery

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

14.4 Drivers and Limiters

14.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



15. Urinary Guidewire Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

15.3 Drivers and Limiters

15.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis



Companies Featured:

Advanced Endoscopic Devices

Dynarex

Ambu

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

AMI

EDAP TMS

Amsino

Electro Medical Systems

Angiodynamics

Elekta

Applied Medical

Encore

AprioMed

Endocure

Areomed

Ethicon

Argon Medical

Gesiva Medical

Ashlar Medical

Hollister

Augusta Medical Systems

Innovaquartz

Authentic Option

IsoAid

Avid Medical

IsoRay

Axonics

Karl Storz

Becton Dickinson

Laborie

Best Medical

Laser Peripherals

BioDerm

MaxiFlex

Biolitec

MedGyn

Blush Novelties

Medispec

Boston Scientific

Medline

BR Surgical

Medtronic

Caldera Medical

Mermaid Medical

Cardinal Health

Nasco

Centurion Medical

Olympus

Coloplast

OmniGuide

Convergent Laser Technologies

Owen Mumford

Cook Medical

Peco Medical

Cooper Surgical

Pos-T-Vac

Deroyal

Promedon

Direx

Prometheus

Dornier MedTech

Prompla

DX Products

ProSurg

Pusen

Stryker

Quanta System

Teleflex

Richard Wolf

Theragenics

Rigicon

Trimedyne

Rocamed

Typnex

Siemens Healthineers

Urologix

Smith's Medical

Uromed

SRS Medical

Utah Medical

Stahl Endoscopy

Well Lead Medical

