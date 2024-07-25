U.S. Urology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030: Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Urology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | 2024-2030 | MedSuite | Includes: Urinary Incontinence Devices, Stone Management Devices, and 7 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. urological device market was valued at over $4.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach nearly $6.5 billion.
The comprehensive report on the U.S. market for urological devices covers various segments, including urinary incontinence devices, stone management devices, benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices, urological endoscopes, prostate cancer treatment devices, urodynamic equipment, nephrostomy devices, men's reproductive health devices, and urinary guidewires.
As hospitals continue to expand their acquisitions of outpatient facilities and group purchasing organizations (GPOs) grow their influence, coupled with ongoing cuts in reimbursement rates in the urology sector, Average Selling Prices (ASPs) are likely to face ongoing pressure, potentially stifling future market growth.
Since its U.S. debut in 2013, NeoTract's UroLift has seen rapid adoption among urologists for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), mirroring its popularity in regions including Europe, Canada, and Australia. This minimally invasive procedure offers a quick recovery, enhancing its appeal. The 2017 acquisition of NeoTract by Teleflex has bolstered UroLift's market penetration, benefiting from Teleflex's extensive sales network. In September 2021, the launch of the UroLift Advanced Tissue Control (ATC) and UroLift 2 systems aimed to enhance patient safety and reduce logistical burdens, building on the original's clinical success.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|537
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$4.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Insights
2. Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Urological Device Market
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Analysis By Market Segment
3. Disease overview
3.1 Basic Anatomy
3.2 Disease Treatment and Diagnostics
3.3 Patient Demographics
4. Product Assessment
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Product Portfolios
4.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls
4.4 Clinical Trials
5. U.S. Urological Device Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis
5.3 Drivers and Limiters
5.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
5.5 Mergers and Acquisitions
5.6 Company Profiles
- Becton Dickinson
- Boston Scientific
- Cardinal Health
- Coloplast
- Cook Medical
- Elekta
- Ethicon
- Karl Storz
- Laborie
- Medline
- Olympus
- Siemens Healthineers
- Teleflex
6. Procedure Numbers
6.1 Procedure Codes Investigated
6.2 Procedure Overview
6.2.1 Urinary Incontinence Management Procedures
6.2.2 Stone Management Procedures
6.2.3 Ureteroscopy Procedures
6.2.4 Cystoscopy Procedures
6.2.5 BPH Procedures
6.2.6 Prostate Cancer Treatment Procedures
6.2.7 Urodynamic Testing Procedures
6.2.8 Nephrostomy Procedures
6.2.9 Erectile Dysfunction Management Procedures
7. Urinary Incontinence Device Market
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market Overview
7.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
7.3.1 Urinary Catheter Market
7.3.2 Urethral Bulking Agent Market
7.3.3 Incontinence Management Device Market
7.3.4 Urinary Bag Market
7.4 Drivers and Limiters
7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
8. Stone Management Device Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Market Overview
8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
8.3.4 Thulium Laser Market
8.4 Drivers and Limiters
8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
9. BPH Treatment Device Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Overview
9.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
9.3.1 TURP Market
9.3.2 TUMT Market
9.3.3 TUNA Market
9.3.4 Temporary Prostatic Stent Market
9.3.5 Laser BPH Market
9.3.6 UroLift Market
9.3.7 Rezum Market
9.3.8 iTind Market
9.4 Drivers and Limiters
9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
10. Urological Endoscope Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Overview
10.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
10.3.1 Urological Endoscope Market
10.3.2 Cystoscope Market
10.3.3 Ureteroscope Market
10.3.4 Resectoscope Market
10.3.5 Nephroscope Market
10.4 Drivers and Limiters
10.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
11. Prostate Cancer Treatment Device Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Overview
11.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
11.3.1 Brachytherapy Device Market
11.3.2 Cryotherapy Ablation Device Market
11.3.3 Hydrogel Rectal Spacer Device Market
11.4 Drivers and Limiters
11.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
12. Urodynamic Equipment Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
12.3.1 Urodynamic Equipment Market
12.3.2 Urodynamic Consumables Market
12.4 Drivers and Limiters
12.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
13. Nephrostomy Device Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
13.4 Drivers and Limiters
13.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
14. Men's Reproductive Health Market
14.1 Introduction
14.1.1 Low Testosterone Pharmaceutical Delivery
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
14.4 Drivers and Limiters
14.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
15. Urinary Guidewire Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Market Analysis and Forecast
15.3 Drivers and Limiters
15.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Featured:
- Advanced Endoscopic Devices
- Dynarex
- Ambu
- Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG
- AMI
- EDAP TMS
- Amsino
- Electro Medical Systems
- Angiodynamics
- Elekta
- Applied Medical
- Encore
- AprioMed
- Endocure
- Areomed
- Ethicon
- Argon Medical
- Gesiva Medical
- Ashlar Medical
- Hollister
- Augusta Medical Systems
- Innovaquartz
- Authentic Option
- IsoAid
- Avid Medical
- IsoRay
- Axonics
- Karl Storz
- Becton Dickinson
- Laborie
- Best Medical
- Laser Peripherals
- BioDerm
- MaxiFlex
- Biolitec
- MedGyn
- Blush Novelties
- Medispec
- Boston Scientific
- Medline
- BR Surgical
- Medtronic
- Caldera Medical
- Mermaid Medical
- Cardinal Health
- Nasco
- Centurion Medical
- Olympus
- Coloplast
- OmniGuide
- Convergent Laser Technologies
- Owen Mumford
- Cook Medical
- Peco Medical
- Cooper Surgical
- Pos-T-Vac
- Deroyal
- Promedon
- Direx
- Prometheus
- Dornier MedTech
- Prompla
- DX Products
- ProSurg
- Pusen
- Stryker
- Quanta System
- Teleflex
- Richard Wolf
- Theragenics
- Rigicon
- Trimedyne
- Rocamed
- Typnex
- Siemens Healthineers
- Urologix
- Smith's Medical
- Uromed
- SRS Medical
- Utah Medical
- Stahl Endoscopy
- Well Lead Medical
