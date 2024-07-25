Columbia Dental Prosthetics Market Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring Key Players Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar, New Stetic and VITA

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Columbia Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | 2024-2030 | MedSuite | Includes: Crowns and Bridges, Inlays and Onlays, and 4 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, the dental prosthetics market in Colombia reached a valuation of more than $132 million. This market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%, nearing $188 million in the forecast period. The comprehensive report on the Colombian dental prosthetics market covers various segments, including crowns and bridges, dentures, denture teeth, CAD/CAM prosthetics, inlays and onlays, and veneers.







DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

COVID-19 Impact on the Digital Dentistry market

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

Colombia emphasizes domestic production, especially for low-tech consumables, yet its medical device market still relies heavily on imports. The effort to streamline the tariff rate schedule is complicated by Colombia's numerous economic integration agreements, resulting in overlapping tariff applications. For instance, a product may encounter over ten different duty rates based on its origin within the Andean Community, the Latin American Integration Agreement, or the Caribbean Community. In contrast, products from the U.S. that comply with the U.S.-Colombia Trade Promotion Agreement (TPA) can enter the market without duties. These tariff complexities present considerable challenges for international manufacturers seeking to enter the Colombian market.



Colombian Dental Prosthetics Market Share Leaders



The dental prosthetics market in Colombia is highly fragmented, featuring a multitude of competitors that contribute to its diverse landscape. While the exact number of dental laboratories in the region is unknown, the large number of participants highlights the market's decentralized nature. Notably, no single competitor holds a leading position. Many laboratories in Colombia enhance their market value by outsourcing work from countries with higher labor costs, leveraging cost advantages to stay competitive in a dynamic market. A detailed competitive analysis of the denture teeth market is available in a subsequent section.



MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY



Crown and Bridge Market:

Prosthetic Type: Crown (full-cast, non-precious PFM, semi-precious PFM, precious PFM, all-cermanic), Bridge (full-cast, non-precious PFM, semi-precious PFM, precious PFM, ceramic)

Material Type: Full-cast, PFM, All-ceramic

Denture Market:

Prosthetic Type: Full (premium, standard, economy), Partial (cast metal, acrylic, flexible)

Denture Teeth Market:

Grade*: Premium, standard, economy

Material Type*: Acrylic, porcelain

CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market:

Composite Resin: Crown and bridge, inlay and onlay, veneer, denture

Setting*: In-lab, chariside

Inlay and Onlay Market:

Material Type: Gold, zirconia, ceramic, and composite resin

Veneer Market

Company Coverage:

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar

New Stetic

VITA

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $132 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $188 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Colombia Dental Prosthetics Market Overview

1.2 Competitive Analysis

1.3 Market Trends

1.4 Markets Included

2 Introduction

2.1 Crown and Bridge Market

2.2 Denture Market

2.3 Denture Teeth Market

2.4 CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market

2.5 Inlay and Onlay Market

2.6 Veneer Market

3 Unit Analysis

3.1 Denture Market Unit Analysis

3.1.1 Full Denture Market Units Sold by Grade

3.1.1.1 Premium Full Denture Market

3.1.1.2 Standard Full Denture Market

3.1.1.3 Economy Full Denture Market

3.1.2 Full Denture Market Unit Sales by Case Type

3.1.2.1 Single-Arch Full Denture Market

3.1.2.2 Full-Mouth Full Denture Market

3.1.3 Partial Denture Market Unit Sales by Material

3.1.3.1 Cast Metal Partial Denture Market

3.1.3.2 Acrylic Denture Market

3.1.3.3 Flexible Partial Denture Market

3.2 Denture Teeth Market Unit Analysis

3.2.1 Denture Teeth Market Units Sold by Grade

3.2.1.1 Premium Denture Teeth Market

3.2.1.2 Standard Denture Teeth Market

3.2.1.3 Economy Denture Teeth Market

3.2.2 Denture Teeth Market Unit Sales by Material

3.2.2.1 Acrylic Denture Teeth Market

3.2.2.2 Porcelain Denture Teeth Market

3.3 CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market Unit Analysis

3.3.1 CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market Units Sold by Setting

3.3.1.1 In-Lab CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market

3.3.1.2 Chairside CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market

4 Currency Exchange Rate

5 Market Overview

6 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1 Crown and Bridge Market

6.1.1 Crown and Bridge Market by Type

6.1.2 Crown and Bridge Market by Material

6.1.2.1 Full-Cast Crown and Bridge Market

6.1.2.2 PFM Crown and Bridge Market

6.1.2.3 Ceramic Crown and Bridge Market

6.2 Denture Market

6.2.1 Denture Market by Type

6.2.1.1 Full Denture Market

6.2.1.2 Partial Denture Market

6.3 Denture Teeth Market

6.4 CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market

6.4.1 CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market by Segment

6.4.1.1 Crown and Bridge CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market

6.4.1.2 Inlay and Onlay CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market

6.4.1.3 Veneer CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market

6.4.1.4 Denture CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market

6.5 Inlay and Onlay Market

6.5.1 Inlay and Onlay Market by Material

6.5.1.1 Gold Inlay and Onlay Market

6.5.1.2 Zirconia Inlay and Onlay Market

6.5.1.3 Ceramic Inlay and Onlay Market

6.5.1.4 Composite Resin Inlay and Onlay Market

6.6 Veneer Market

7 Drivers and Limiters

8 Competitive Market Share Analysis

