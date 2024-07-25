The Minutes and Meetings Management Masterclass for Company Secretaries and Directors Training Course (ONLINE EVENT)

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Minutes and Meetings Management Masterclass for Company Secretaries and Directors Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This meeting management training course is designed to explain the purpose of meeting minutes and provide guidance and practical help to those involved in meeting management and support.

Minute writing is difficult and time-consuming. Understanding both why minutes are important and how to develop this essential, practical skill is central to the director's role. Having these skills will save you time and allow you to focus more on the substance of the meeting, rather than the administrative tasks.

Why you should attend

Get to grips with the challenges of minute writing and the skills you need to improve

with the challenges of minute writing and the skills you need to improve Understand the purpose of minutes and resolutions

the purpose of minutes and resolutions Develop your decision making and organisation skills

your decision making and organisation skills Examine the documentation necessary for productive meetings

the documentation necessary for productive meetings Clarify the key roles at a meeting and the different types of meetings

the key roles at a meeting and the different types of meetings Learn the skills for effective meeting management

Certifications:

CPD : 3 hours for your records

: 3 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Company Directors

Company Secretaries

Minute takers

Legal professionals

Governance professionals

All professionals looking to develop their skills

Key Topics Covered:

The purpose of Minutes

Meeting types and key roles at a meeting

Effective decision making processes

Meeting management

Speakers:



John Davies

Beyond Governence



John Davies, ACG, is Governance Director at Beyond Governance. He has over 25 years experience of the annual report and accounts process and has enjoyed helping various organisations review and improve their corporate governance frameworks. John began his career at Cadbury Schweppes plc when it was a FTSE 100 company. He has since worked in a variety of organisations including Virgin Group, Royal London and QBE as well as in professional services.



In 2019, John decided to focus on interim opportunities before joining Beyond Governance as a consultant in 2021. John has spent much of the last ten years in Financial Services where he has focussed on supporting boards and committees - minuting is a particular strongpoint along with senior stakeholder management. John sees relationship management as an extremely important and underappreciated part of the role for an effective company secretary and values the part soft skills have to play, particularly in today's world of remote working and virtual meetings.



