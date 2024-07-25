LGlobal Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Market 2025-2045: Technology Readiness Levels of CCUS Approaches, Rapid Advancements, and Potential Game-changers

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Global Market 2025-2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Global Market 2025-2045 offers an in-depth analysis offers valuable insights for stakeholders in the energy, industrial, and environmental sectors, as well as policymakers, investors, and researchers seeking to understand the transformative potential of CCUS in the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

As the world intensifies its efforts to achieve net-zero emissions, CCUS technologies are emerging as critical solutions for reducing emissions across essential hard-to-abate sectors sectors. Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) refers to technologies that capture CO2 emissions and use or store them, leading to permanent sequestration.

CCUS technologies capture carbon dioxide emissions from large power sources, including power generation or industrial facilities that use either fossil fuels or biomass for fuel. CO2 can also be captured directly from the atmosphere. If not utilized onsite, captured CO2 is compressed and transported by pipeline, ship, rail or truck to be used in a range of applications, or injected into deep geological formations (including depleted oil and gas reservoirs or saline formations) which trap the CO2 for permanent storage.

Report contents include:

Analysis of market trends for integrated CCUS solutions, the rise of direct air capture technologies, and the growing interest in CO2 utilization for value-added products.

In-depth examination of key CCUS technologies, their current state of development, and future innovations: Carbon Capture: Post-combustion capture Pre-combustion capture Oxy-fuel combustion Direct air capture (DAC) Emerging capture technologies (e.g., membrane-based, cryogenic) Carbon Utilization: CO2-derived fuels and chemicals Building materials and concrete curing Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) Biological utilization (e.g., algae cultivation) Mineralization processes Carbon Storage: Geological sequestration in saline aquifers Depleted oil and gas reservoirs Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) with storage Mineral carbonation Ocean storage (potential future applications)

Technology readiness levels (TRLs) of various CCUS approaches, highlighting areas of rapid advancement and identifying potential game-changers in the industry.

Global CCUS capacity additions by technology and region

CO2 capture volumes by source (power generation, industry, direct air capture)

Utilization volumes by application (fuels, chemicals, materials, EOR)

Storage volumes by type (geological, mineralization, other)

Market size and revenue projections for key CCUS segments

Investment trends and capital expenditure forecasts

Comprehensive overview of the CCUS industry value chain, from technology providers and equipment manufacturers to project developers and end-users.

Competitive Landscape

Detailed profiles of over 300 companies across the CCUS value chain. Companies profiled include

Analysis of key players' strategies, market positioning, and competitive advantages Assessment of partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions shaping the industry Evaluation of emerging start-ups and innovative technology providers



Regional Analysis

Regional Analysis including current and planned CCUS projects, regulatory frameworks, investment climates, and growth opportunities.

Policy and Regulatory Landscape Analysis of global, regional, and national climate policies impacting CCUS Overview of carbon pricing mechanisms and their effect on CCUS economics Examination of incentives, tax credits, and support schemes for CCUS projects Assessment of regulatory frameworks for CO2 transport and storage Projections of future policy developments and their market implications



Market Dynamics

Detailed cost breakdowns for capture, transport, utilization, and storage

Analysis of cost reduction trends and projections

Comparison of CCUS costs across different applications and technologies

Assessment of revenue streams and business models for CCUS projects

Evaluation of the role of carbon markets in CCUS economics

Challenges and Opportunities including: High capital and operational costs Technological barriers and scale-up issues Public perception and social acceptance Regulatory uncertainty and policy risks Infrastructure development needs

Emerging opportunities, such as: Integration with hydrogen production for blue hydrogen Negative emissions technologies (NETs) like BECCS and DACCS Development of CCUS hubs and clusters Novel CO2 utilization pathways in high-value products Potential for CCUS in hard-to-abate sectors

Future Outlook and Scenarios including Pace of technological innovation Strength of climate policies and carbon pricing Public acceptance and support for CCUS Integration with other clean energy technologies Global economic trends and energy market dynamics



Key Topics Covered:

1 ABBREVIATIONS

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Definition of Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)

2.2 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Main sources of carbon dioxide emissions

3.2 CO2 as a commodity

3.3 Meeting climate targets

3.4 Market drivers and trends

3.5 The current market and future outlook

3.6 CCUS Industry developments 2020-2024

3.7 CCUS investments

3.8 Government CCUS initiatives

3.9 Market map

3.10 Commercial CCUS facilities and projects

3.11 CCUS Value Chain

3.12 Key market barriers for CCUS

3.13 Carbon pricing

3.14 Global market forecasts

4 INTRODUCTION

4.1 What is CCUS?

4.2 Transporting CO2

4.3 Costs

4.4 Carbon credits

5 CARBON DIOXIDE CAPTURE

5.1 CO2 capture from point sources

5.2 Main carbon capture processes

5.3 Carbon separation technologies

5.4 Opportunities and barriers

5.5 Costs of CO2 capture

5.6 CO2 capture capacity

5.7 Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS)

5.8 Direct air capture (DAC)

6 CARBON DIOXIDE REMOVAL

6.1 Conventional CDR on land

6.2 Nature-based CDR Solutions

6.3 Technological CDR Solutions

6.4 Technology Readiness Level (TRL): Carbon Dioxide Removal Methods

6.5 Carbon Credits

6.6 Value chain

6.7 BECCS

6.8 Enhanced Weathering

6.9 Afforestation/Reforestation

6.10 Soil carbon sequestration (SCS)

6.11 Biochar

6.12 Ocean-based CDR

7 CARBON DIOXIDE UTILIZATION

7.1 Overview

7.2 Co2 utilization pathways

7.3 Conversion processes

7.4 CO2-derived products

7.5 CO2 Utilization in Enhanced Oil Recovery

7.6 Enhanced mineralization

8 CARBON DIOXIDE STORAGE

8.1 Introduction

8.2 CO2 storage sites

8.3 CO2 leakage

8.4 Global CO2 storage capacity

8.5 CO2 Storage Projects

8.6 CO2 -EOR

8.7 Costs

8.8 Challenges

9 CARBON DIOXIDE TRANSPORTATION

9.1 Introduction

9.2 CO2 transportation methods and conditions

9.3 CO2 transportation by pipeline

9.4 CO2 transportation by ship

9.5 CO2 transportation by rail and truck

9.6 Cost analysis of different methods

9.7 Companies

10 COMPANY PROFILES (310 COMPANY PROFILES)

11 REFERENCES

