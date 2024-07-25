Havila Kystruten AS: Havila Polaris Cancels Ongoing Round Trip

Havila Polaris must cancel the remaining round trip from Ålesund following an incident of overheating on board the ship yesterday, Wednesday, July 24th.

An overheating occurred in the propulsion system on the port side outside of Stranda on the way to the Geirangerfjord. This has resulted in damage that requires repair. Therefore, Havila Polaris will not be able to sail until repairs are completed and the systems are thoroughly tested.

Considering the necessary preparations by the Norwegian equipment supplier as well as the replacement of parts, the company plans for Havila Polaris to be back in regular service from Bergen on August 3rd.

All affected passengers will be contacted by Havila Kystruten.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act