Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Focused Market Insights 2024-2029: Increasing Demand for Full Leasing Options Amidst Growing Popularity of Refurbished Equipment

The Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market was valued at USD 53.32 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 84.43 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.96%.

The global healthcare equipment leasing market report includes exclusive data on 39 vendors. Global leasing firms often dominate the market with extensive resources, established networks, and wide-ranging expertise. These companies leverage their scale and financial strength to offer competitive pricing, comprehensive service portfolios, and seamless integration with existing healthcare systems.

They may also provide value-added services such as equipment maintenance, training, and asset management to attract and retain clients. Major players include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens, DLL, Oak Leasing, and Rotech Healthcare.

The APAC region shows significant growth, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The aging population and the increasing prevalence of age-related disorders necessitate early diagnosis, driving the demand for healthcare equipment.

Furthermore, consistent public and private funding, advancements in diagnostic imaging and surgical equipment in the APAC region, and growing awareness of leasing contribute to market expansion. China is the major revenue contributor in this region due to a large pool of elderly population compared to other countries in the APAC region.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Full Leasing of Healthcare Equipment



The healthcare industry is experiencing a surge in the demand for full leasing of equipment, driven by various factors reshaping the landscape of healthcare delivery. One significant trend is the shift towards value-based care, which incentivizes healthcare providers to optimize operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Full leasing of healthcare equipment offers a compelling solution, allowing providers to access state-of-the-art technology without the burden of upfront capital investment.

This aligns with the industry's transition from traditional fee-for-service models to value-driven reimbursement structures, where outcomes and patient satisfaction play a central role. Moreover, rapid advancements in medical technology and evolving patient expectations are driving the need for continuous equipment upgrades and replacements. Full leasing arrangements allow healthcare organizations to adapt to changing needs and leverage the latest innovations without being constrained by outdated equipment or budget limitations.

Additionally, leasing models often include maintenance and service agreements, ensuring optimal performance and reliability throughout the equipment lifecycle. Another key driver of the increasing demand for full leasing is the growing complexity of regulatory compliance and accreditation standards. Healthcare providers face stringent equipment quality, safety, and data security requirements, necessitating access to high-quality, compliant technology. Leasing enables organizations to access certified equipment and stay abreast of regulatory changes without significant financial risk.



Leveraging Remote Equipment Management in Healthcare Equipment Leasing



In healthcare equipment leasing, recent trends have significantly shifted towards integrating remote equipment management solutions. With the advent of connected medical devices and IoT-enabled equipment, leasing providers offer innovative solutions, allowing healthcare organizations to remotely monitor, maintain, and troubleshoot leased assets in real time.

These solutions enable enhanced equipment performance monitoring through intuitive dashboards and analytics tools, scheduled maintenance, predictive analytics to anticipate potential failures, and real-time issue resolution to minimize downtime. Adopting remote equipment management improves uptime and reliability, reduces maintenance costs, enhances patient care and safety, and increases operational efficiency. As healthcare providers continue to embrace digital transformation, remote equipment management is poised to become a cornerstone of healthcare equipment leasing, offering unparalleled visibility and control over leased assets.



Inflated Cost of Healthcare Equipment



The inflated cost of healthcare equipment is a pressing issue that impacts healthcare providers globally. Several factors contribute to this phenomenon, including the high research and development expenses incurred by manufacturers, stringent regulatory requirements, and the need for cutting-edge technology to meet evolving healthcare demands. Additionally, monopolies or oligopolies within the medical device market can increase prices due to limited competition.

Furthermore, the complexity of healthcare equipment, specialized components, and the need for precision engineering contribute to higher manufacturing costs. These inflated costs are often passed on to healthcare facilities and patients, resulting in financial strain on healthcare systems and barriers to accessing essential medical equipment.

As a result, there is a growing demand for alternative financing solutions, such as leasing, which can help mitigate the upfront financial burden of purchasing expensive equipment while providing access to the latest technologies. Addressing the inflated cost of healthcare equipment requires collaboration among stakeholders to promote transparency, competition, and innovation in the medical device industry.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Growing Popularity of Refurbished Equipment



The growing popularity of refurbished equipment poses a potential threat to the healthcare equipment leasing market in several ways. Firstly, refurbished equipment typically comes at a lower cost than leasing new equipment, making it an attractive option for healthcare organizations looking to save money. As a result, some healthcare facilities may purchase refurbished equipment outright rather than entering into leasing agreements. This reduces the potential customer base for leasing companies and diminishes their revenue streams.

Secondly, technological advancements and improvements in the quality of refurbished equipment have made it increasingly competitive with new equipment. Healthcare organizations may find that refurbished equipment meets their needs adequately, especially for less complex medical procedures or diagnostics. This reduces the perceived value proposition of leasing new equipment, further dampening demand for leasing services.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHT BY EQUIPMENT TYPE



The global healthcare equipment leasing market by equipment type is segmented into medical imaging, surgical & therapeutic equipment, patient monitoring equipment, laboratory equipment, and durable medical & storage/transport equipment. The medical imaging segment holds the largest market share in 2023.

The medical imaging equipment leasing market is expected to grow as healthcare providers seek to balance the need for advanced diagnostic capabilities with financial constraints. The trend towards value-based care and the increasing emphasis on early diagnosis and preventive healthcare will further drive demand for the latest imaging technologies, making leasing an increasingly attractive option.

INSIGHT BY LEASE TYPE



The global healthcare equipment leasing market by lease type is categorized into new and used/refurbished equipment. The new equipment segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. The market is witnessing steady growth in recent years. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including increasing consumer awareness and technological advancements.

Continuous scientific and technological advancements in the healthcare sector necessitate investments in new equipment to maintain a competitive edge. However, acquiring new healthcare equipment can pose financial challenges for healthcare settings. Leasing has emerged as a valuable solution to overcome these challenges. Despite having limited budgets, healthcare facilities striving to provide the highest quality care or enhance their services often lease new healthcare equipment instead of purchasing used equipment.

INSIGHT BY END-USER TYPE



The hospital segment accounts for the largest share of the global healthcare equipment leasing market based on end-user type. Hospitals utilize more healthcare equipment than any other healthcare setting. Diagnostics serve as the primary screening method in hospitals, which are often the first point of contact for various infections and diseases.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases has led physicians in hospitals to rely more on diagnostic imaging equipment, thereby driving up demand for such equipment. Addressing the ever-increasing costs has become a growing challenge for hospital administrators, who must tackle this issue head-on. Leasing healthcare devices and technology presents an effective strategy for boosting hospitals' bottom line while ensuring their equipment remains up-to-date.

