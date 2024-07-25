Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

| Source: Southside Bancshares, Inc. Southside Bancshares, Inc.

  • Second quarter net income of $24.7 million;
  • Second quarter earnings per diluted common share of $0.81;
  • Annualized return on second quarter average assets of 1.19%;
  • Annualized return on second quarter average tangible common equity of 16.90%(1); and
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.08% of total assets.

TYLER, Texas, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Southside reported net income of $24.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 0.9%, compared to $24.9 million for the same period in 2023. Earnings per diluted common share remained the same at $0.81 for both of the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was 12.46%, compared to 13.32% for the same period in 2023.  The annualized return on average assets was 1.19% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 1.29% for the same period in 2023.

“We reported excellent financial results for the second quarter highlighted by earnings per share of $0.81, a return on assets of 1.19%, a 16.90% return on average tangible equity(1), and continued strong asset quality,” stated Lee R. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “Linked quarter net interest income increased $260,000 and the net interest margin(1) increased one basis point to 2.87%. Noninterest expense, linked quarter decreased $1.1 million due to a $1.1 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits, $618,000 of which was due to a first quarter cost reduction initiative.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Net income was $24.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $24.9 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 0.9%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.81 for both of the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. The decrease in net income was a result of increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense and the decrease in net interest income, partially offset by the increase in noninterest income and the decrease in provision for credit losses. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were 1.19% and 12.46%, respectively, compared to 1.29% and 13.32%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023.  Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 54.90% and 52.71%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 53.54% and 51.06%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 57.95% and 55.54%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $53.6 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 0.6%, from the same period in 2023. The decrease in net interest income was largely due to increases in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by the increase in the average balance of interest earning assets and the increase in the average yield of interest earning assets. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $0.3 million, or 0.5%, compared to $53.3 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024, largely due to the increase in the average yield on our interest earning assets and the decrease in the average balance of interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased to 2.74% and 2.87%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.99% and 3.17%, respectively, for the same period in 2023. Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased from 2.72% and 2.86%, respectively for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Noninterest income was $11.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.1 million, or 10.4%, compared to $10.5 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to a decrease in net loss on sale of securities available for sale (“AFS”) and an increase in bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income due to a death benefit realized in 2024, partially offset by a $2.6 million net gain on sale of equity securities during the three months ended June 30, 2023. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $1.8 million, or 18.9%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in BOLI income related to a $1.0 million death benefit realized in the second quarter of 2024, and increases in gain on sale of loans and other noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in net loss on sale of securities AFS for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Noninterest expense increased $0.8 million, or 2.2%, to $35.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $35.0 million for the same period in 2023, due to increases in salaries and employee benefits and software and data processing expense, partially offset by decreases in FDIC insurance, amortization of intangibles and professional fees. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased by $1.1 million, or 3.0%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense.

Income tax expense increased $0.6 million, or 14.1%, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $0.6 million, or 12.8%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) increased to 17.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 15.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and decreased slightly from 17.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The higher ETR for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Net income was $46.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $50.9 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $4.7 million, or 9.3%. Earnings per diluted common share were $1.52 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.64 for the same period in 2023, a decrease of 7.3%. The decrease in net income was primarily a result of the increase in noninterest expense, the decrease in noninterest income and the increase in income tax expense. Returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were 1.11% and 11.74%, respectively, compared to 1.34% and 13.62%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.  Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 56.41% and 54.11%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 53.55% and 51.02%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net interest income was $107.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $107.3 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 0.3%, due to increases in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by the increase in the average balance of interest earning assets and the increase in the average yield of interest earning assets.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) were 2.73% and 2.87%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 3.01% and 3.19%, respectively, for the same period in 2023.

Noninterest income was $21.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 5.4%, compared to $22.5 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in the net gain on sale of equity securities, deposit services income and other noninterest income, partially offset by a decrease in net loss on sale of securities AFS.

Noninterest expense was $72.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $69.8 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $2.8 million, or 4.0%. The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits and software and data processing expense, partially offset by decreases in professional fees and net occupancy expense.

Income tax expense increased $0.7 million, or 7.9%, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Our ETR was approximately 17.6% and 15.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The higher ETR for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Data

At June 30, 2024, Southside had $8.36 billion in total assets, compared to $8.28 billion at December 31, 2023 and $7.81 billion at June 30, 2023.

Loans at June 30, 2024 were $4.59 billion, an increase of $260.3 million, or 6.0%, compared to $4.33 billion at June 30, 2023. Linked quarter, loans increased $12.0 million, or 0.3%, due to increases of $59.4 million in commercial real estate loans, $17.5 million in 1-4 family residential loans and $1.8 million in commercial loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $53.4 million in construction loans, $10.2 million in municipal loans and $3.0 million in loans to individuals.

Securities at June 30, 2024 were $2.71 billion, an increase of $63.6 million, or 2.4%, compared to $2.65 billion at June 30, 2023. Linked quarter, securities remained the same at $2.71 billion at March 31, 2024.

Deposits at June 30, 2024 were $6.50 billion, an increase of $378.2 million, or 6.2%, compared to $6.12 billion at June 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in public fund deposits of $306.8 million, or 38.3%. Linked quarter, deposits decreased $49.8 million, or 0.8%, from $6.55 billion at March 31, 2024.

At June 30, 2024, we had 179,536 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $32,000. Our estimated uninsured deposits were 36.4% as of June 30, 2024. When excluding affiliate deposits (Southside-owned deposits) and public fund deposits (all collateralized), our total estimated deposits without insurance or collateral was 19.4% as of June 30, 2024. Our noninterest bearing deposits represent approximately 21.0% of total deposits. Linked quarter, our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 4 basis points from 2.97% in the prior quarter to 3.01%. Linked quarter, our cost of total deposits increased 3 basis points from 2.36% in the prior quarter to 2.39%.

Our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 107 basis points, from 1.92% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, to 2.99% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Our cost of total deposits increased 95 basis points, from 1.42% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, to 2.37% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Our capital ratios and contingent liquidity sources remain solid. During the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, we purchased 57,966 shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $26.22 authorized pursuant to our Stock Repurchase Plan. Under this plan, repurchases of our outstanding common stock may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may modify, suspend or discontinue the plan at any time. We have not purchased any common stock pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan subsequent to June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, was $2.24 billion, consisting of FHLB advances, Federal Reserve Discount Window and correspondent bank lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2024 were $6.9 million, or 0.08% of total assets, an increase of $3.9 million, or 126.2%, compared to $3.1 million, or 0.04% of total assets, at June 30, 2023. Linked quarter, nonperforming assets decreased $1.1 million, from $8.0 million at March 31, 2024 due primarily to a decrease of $1.6 million, or 20.7%, in nonaccrual loans, partially offset by an increase in other real estate owned of $0.5 million, or 444.5%.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $42.4 million, or 0.92% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $43.6 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at March 31, 2024. The allowance for loan losses was $36.3 million, or 0.84% of total loans, at June 30, 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, we recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans of $0.9 million, compared to provisions of $0.3 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Net charge-offs were $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

We recorded a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.4 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively. We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.7 million and $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was $3.2 million at June 30, 2024 and 2023, and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.36 per share on May 9, 2024, which was paid on June 6, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of May 23, 2024.

_______________

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call

Southside's management team will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter ended June 30, 2024 financial results on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. CDT.  The conference call can be accessed by webcast, for listen-only mode, on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, under Events.

Those interested in participating in the question and answer session, or others who prefer to call-in, can register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI75b7c880842b4a5586bfc4c325374418 to receive the dial-in number and unique code to access the conference call seamlessly. While not required, it is recommended that those wishing to participate, register 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure a more efficient registration process.

For those unable to attend the live event, a webcast recording will be available on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, for at least 30 days, beginning approximately two hours following the conference call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE).  The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $8.36 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, that owns 100% of Southside Bank.  Southside Bank currently has 54 branches in Texas and operates a network of 73 ATMs/ITMs.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive email notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts. Questions or comments may be directed to Julie Shamburger at (903) 531-7134, or julie.shamburger@southside.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date.  These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “seek,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.  For example, discussions of the effect of our expansion, benefits of the Share Repurchase Plan, trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies and earnings from growth and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates and our expectations regarding rate increases, tax reform, inflation, the impacts related to or resulting from other economic factors are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations.  By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future.  Accordingly, our results could materially differ from those that have been estimated. The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, prolonged elevated interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, labor shortages and changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and “Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors” and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 As of
 2024  2023 
 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$114,283  $96,744  $122,021  $105,601  $114,707 
Interest earning deposits 272,469   307,257   391,719   106,094   14,059 
Federal funds sold 65,244   65,372   46,770   114,128   78,347 
Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 1,405,944   1,405,221   1,296,294   1,335,560   1,339,821 
Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value 1,305,975   1,306,898   1,307,053   1,307,886   1,308,472 
Total securities 2,711,919   2,712,119   2,603,347   2,643,446   2,648,293 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 32,991   27,958   11,936   12,778   10,801 
Loans held for sale 1,352   756   10,894   1,382   1,666 
Loans 4,589,365   4,577,368   4,524,510   4,420,633   4,329,043 
Less: Allowance for loan losses (42,407)  (43,557)  (42,674)  (41,760)  (36,303)
Net loans 4,546,958   4,533,811   4,481,836   4,378,873   4,292,740 
Premises & equipment, net 138,489   139,491   138,950   139,473   139,801 
Goodwill 201,116   201,116   201,116   201,116   201,116 
Other intangible assets, net 2,281   2,588   2,925   3,295   3,702 
Bank owned life insurance 136,903   136,604   136,330   135,737   134,951 
Other assets 133,697   130,047   137,070   130,545   167,069 
Total assets$8,357,702  $8,353,863  $8,284,914  $7,972,468  $7,807,252 
          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Noninterest bearing deposits$1,366,924  $1,358,827  $1,390,407  $1,431,285  $1,466,756 
Interest bearing deposits 5,129,008   5,186,933   5,159,274   4,918,286   4,650,931 
Total deposits 6,495,932   6,545,760   6,549,681   6,349,571   6,117,687 
Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 763,700   770,151   722,468   608,038   683,348 
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt
issuance costs		 91,970   93,913   93,877   93,838   93,796 
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,272   60,271   60,270   60,269   60,267 
Other liabilities 144,858   95,846   85,330   132,157   86,993 
Total liabilities 7,556,732   7,565,941   7,511,626   7,243,873   7,042,091 
Shareholders' equity 800,970   787,922   773,288   728,595   765,161 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$8,357,702  $8,353,863  $8,284,914  $7,972,468  $7,807,252 
                    


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
  
 Three Months Ended
  2024  2023
 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
Income Statement:         
Total interest income$104,186  $102,758  $98,939  $93,078  $86,876 
Total interest expense 50,578   49,410   44,454   39,805   32,960 
Net interest income 53,608   53,348   54,485   53,273   53,916 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (485)  58   2,281   6,987   (74)
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 54,093   53,290   52,204   46,286   53,990 
Noninterest income         
Deposit services 6,157   5,985   6,305   6,479   6,291 
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale (563)  (18)  (10,386)  11   (3,455)
Net gain on sale of equity securities             2,642 
Gain (loss) on sale of loans 220   (436)  178   96   185 
Trust fees 1,456   1,336   1,431   1,522   1,490 
Bank owned life insurance 1,767   784   2,602   790   756 
Brokerage services 1,081   1,014   944   760   904 
Other 1,439   1,059   1,427   1,178   1,651 
Total noninterest income 11,557   9,724   2,501   10,836   10,464 
Noninterest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 21,984   23,113   21,152   21,241   21,376 
Net occupancy 3,750   3,362   3,474   3,796   3,690 
Advertising, travel & entertainment 795   950   1,127   1,062   854 
ATM expense 368   325   318   358   320 
Professional fees 1,075   1,154   1,315   1,472   1,192 
Software and data processing 2,860   2,856   2,644   2,432   2,264 
Communications 410   449   435   359   348 
FDIC insurance 977   943   892   902   1,220 
Amortization of intangibles 307   337   370   407   442 
Other 3,239   3,392   3,456   3,524   3,287 
Total noninterest expense 35,765   36,881   35,183   35,553   34,993 
Income before income tax expense 29,885   26,133   19,522   21,569   29,461 
Income tax expense 5,212   4,622   2,206   3,120   4,568 
Net income$24,673  $21,511  $17,316  $18,449  $24,893 
          
Common Share Data:   
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 30,280   30,262   30,235   30,502   30,721 
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 30,312   30,305   30,276   30,543   30,754 
Common shares outstanding end of period 30,261   30,284   30,249   30,338   30,532 
Earnings per common share         
Basic$0.81  $0.71  $0.57  $0.60  $0.81 
Diluted 0.81   0.71   0.57   0.60   0.81 
Book value per common share 26.47   26.02   25.56   24.02   25.06 
Tangible book value per common share 19.75   19.29   18.82   17.28   18.35 
Cash dividends paid per common share 0.36   0.36   0.37   0.35   0.35 
          
Selected Performance Ratios:         
Return on average assets 1.19%  1.03%  0.85%  0.93%  1.29%
Return on average shareholders’ equity 12.46   11.02   9.31   9.50   13.32 
Return on average tangible common equity (1) 16.90   15.07   13.10   13.17   18.59 
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 5.45   5.38   5.30   5.15   5.00 
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.32   3.22   3.04   2.84   2.45 
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 2.87   2.86   2.99   3.02   3.17 
Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.13   2.16   2.26   2.31   2.55 
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 128.62   127.71   131.65   133.24   134.12 
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.72   1.77   1.73   1.79   1.82 
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 52.71   55.54   50.86   52.29   51.06 

(1)   Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 Three Months Ended
 2024 2023
 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
Nonperforming Assets:$6,918  $7,979  $4,001  $4,381  $3,059 
Nonaccrual loans 6,110   7,709   3,889   4,316   3,017 
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days              
Restructured loans 145   151   13   15    
Other real estate owned 648   119   99   50    
Repossessed assets 15            42 
          
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:         
Total loans 0.13%  0.17%  0.09%  0.10%  0.07%
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:         
Total assets 0.08   0.10   0.05   0.05   0.04 
Total loans 0.15   0.17   0.09   0.10   0.07 
Total loans and OREO 0.15   0.17   0.09   0.10   0.07 
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:         
Nonaccruing loans 694.06   565.01   1,097.30   967.56   1,203.28 
Nonperforming assets 613.00   545.90   1,066.58   953.21   1,186.76 
Total loans 0.92   0.95   0.94   0.94   0.84 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.02   0.03   0.11   0.08   0.03 
          
Capital Ratios:         
Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.58   9.43   9.33   9.14   9.80 
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.72   12.43   12.28   12.27   12.32 
Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.76   13.47   13.32   13.31   13.37 
Total risk-based capital 16.16   15.92   15.73   15.71   15.68 
Tier 1 leverage capital 9.40   9.22   9.39   9.61   9.69 
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1) 7.33   7.17   7.04   6.75   7.37 
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 9.52   9.35   9.13   9.76   9.72 

(1)   Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 Three Months Ended
 2024  2023
Loan Portfolio CompositionJun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
Real Estate Loans:         
Construction$546,040  $599,464  $789,744  $720,515  $657,354 
1-4 Family Residential 738,037   720,508   696,738   689,492   684,878 
Commercial 2,472,771   2,413,345   2,168,451   2,117,306   2,100,338 
Commercial Loans 359,807   358,053   366,893   385,816   383,724 
Municipal Loans 416,986   427,225   441,168   441,512   435,211 
Loans to Individuals 55,724   58,773   61,516   65,992   67,538 
Total Loans$4,589,365  $4,577,368  $4,524,510  $4,420,633  $4,329,043 
          
Summary of Changes in Allowances:         
Allowance for Loan Losses         
Balance at beginning of period$43,557  $42,674  $41,760  $36,303  $36,332 
Loans charged-off (721)  (634)  (1,572)  (1,262)  (737)
Recoveries of loans charged-off 444   347   284   378   430 
Net loans (charged-off) recovered (277)  (287)  (1,288)  (884)  (307)
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (873)  1,170   2,202   6,341   278 
Balance at end of period$42,407  $43,557  $42,674  $41,760  $36,303 
          
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures         
Balance at beginning of period$2,820  $3,932  $3,853  $3,207  $3,559 
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures 388   (1,112)  79   646   (352)
Balance at end of period$3,208  $2,820  $3,932  $3,853  $3,207 
Total Allowance for Credit Losses$45,615  $46,377  $46,606  $45,613  $39,510 
                    


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
  2024   2023 
Income Statement:   
Total interest income$206,944  $167,724 
Total interest expense 99,988   60,455 
Net interest income 106,956   107,269 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (427)  (114)
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 107,383   107,383 
Noninterest income   
Deposit services 12,142   12,713 
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale (581)  (5,601)
Net gain on sale of equity securities    5,058 
Gain (loss) on sale of loans (216)  289 
Trust fees 2,792   2,957 
Bank owned life insurance 2,551   2,431 
Brokerage services 2,095   1,601 
Other 2,498   3,049 
Total noninterest income 21,281   22,497 
Noninterest expense   
Salaries and employee benefits 45,097   43,232 
Net occupancy 7,112   7,424 
Advertising, travel & entertainment 1,745   1,904 
ATM expense 693   675 
Professional fees 2,229   2,564 
Software and data processing 5,716   4,319 
Communications 859   675 
FDIC insurance 1,920   1,764 
Amortization of intangibles 644   920 
Other 6,631   6,365 
Total noninterest expense 72,646   69,842 
Income before income tax expense 56,018   60,038 
Income tax expense 9,834   9,111 
Net income$46,184  $50,927 
Common Share Data:   
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 30,271   31,045 
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 30,310   31,099 
Common shares outstanding end of period 30,261   30,532 
Earnings per common share   
Basic$1.52  $1.64 
Diluted 1.52   1.64 
Book value per common share 26.47   25.06 
Tangible book value per common share 19.75   18.35 
Cash dividends paid per common share 0.72   0.70 
    
Selected Performance Ratios:   
Return on average assets 1.11%  1.34%
Return on average shareholders’ equity 11.74   13.62 
Return on average tangible common equity (1) 15.99   18.98 
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 5.42   4.88 
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.27   2.30 
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 2.87   3.19 
Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.15   2.58 
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 128.16   135.85 
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.74   1.84 
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 54.11   51.02 

(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
  2024   2023 
Nonperforming Assets:$6,918  $3,059 
Nonaccrual loans 6,110   3,017 
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days     
Restructured loans 145    
Other real estate owned 648    
Repossessed assets 15   42 
    
Asset Quality Ratios:   
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:   
Total loans 0.13%  0.07%
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:   
Total assets 0.08   0.04 
Total loans 0.15   0.07 
Total loans and OREO 0.15   0.07 
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:   
Nonaccruing loans 694.06   1,203.28 
Nonperforming assets 613.00   1,186.76 
Total loans 0.92   0.84 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.02   0.03 
    
Capital Ratios:   
Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.58   9.80 
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.72   12.32 
Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.76   13.37 
Total risk-based capital 16.16   15.68 
Tier 1 leverage capital 9.40   9.69 
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1) 7.33   7.37 
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 9.43   9.83 

(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
Loan Portfolio Composition 2024   2023 
Real Estate Loans:   
Construction$546,040  $657,354 
1-4 Family Residential 738,037   684,878 
Commercial 2,472,771   2,100,338 
Commercial Loans 359,807   383,724 
Municipal Loans 416,986   435,211 
Loans to Individuals 55,724   67,538 
Total Loans$4,589,365  $4,329,043 
    
Summary of Changes in Allowances:   
Allowance for Loan Losses   
Balance at beginning of period$42,674  $36,515 
Loans charged-off (1,355)  (1,370)
Recoveries of loans charged-off 791   792 
Net loans (charged-off) recovered (564)  (578)
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 297   366 
Balance at end of period$42,407  $36,303 
    
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures   
Balance at beginning of period$3,932  $3,687 
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures (724)  (480)
Balance at end of period$3,208  $3,207 
Total Allowance for Credit Losses$45,615  $39,510 

The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS           
Loans (1)$4,595,980  $70,293 6.15% $4,559,602  $68,849 6.07%
Loans held for sale 1,489   24 6.48%  8,834   18 0.82%
Securities:           
Taxable investment securities (2) 783,856   7,009 3.60%  780,423   6,967 3.59%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,254,097   12,761 4.09%  1,285,922   13,168 4.12%
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 830,504   11,084 5.37%  764,713   10,119 5.32%
Total securities 2,868,457   30,854 4.33%  2,831,058   30,254 4.30%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 40,467   573 5.69%  40,063   333 3.34%
Interest earning deposits 300,047   4,105 5.50%  380,181   5,202 5.50%
Federal funds sold 75,479   1,021 5.44%  62,599   838 5.38%
Total earning assets 7,881,919   106,870 5.45%  7,882,337   105,494 5.38%
Cash and due from banks 110,102       114,379     
Accrued interest and other assets 424,323       441,783     
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (43,738)      (42,973)    
Total assets$8,372,606      $8,395,526     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           
Savings accounts$604,753   1,454 0.97% $604,529   1,424 0.95%
Certificates of deposit 1,020,099   11,630 4.59%  941,947   10,341 4.42%
Interest bearing demand accounts 3,513,068   25,382 2.91%  3,634,936   26,433 2.92%
Total interest bearing deposits 5,137,920   38,466 3.01%  5,181,412   38,198 2.97%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 606,851   6,455 4.28%  607,033   5,950 3.94%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 92,017   936 4.09%  93,895   956 4.10%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,271   1,171 7.81%  60,270   1,175 7.84%
Repurchase agreements 88,007   955 4.36%  92,177   967 4.22%
Other borrowings 143,169   2,595 7.29%  137,287   2,164 6.34%
Total interest bearing liabilities 6,128,235   50,578 3.32%  6,172,074   49,410 3.22%
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,346,274       1,338,384     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 101,399       100,014     
Total liabilities 7,575,908       7,610,472     
Shareholders’ equity 796,698       785,054     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$8,372,606      $8,395,526     
Net interest income (FTE)  $56,292     $56,084  
Net interest margin (FTE)    2.87%     2.86%
Net interest spread (FTE)    2.13%     2.16%

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, loans totaling $6.1 million and $7.7 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023
 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS           
Loans (1)$4,473,618  $67,886 6.02% $4,396,184  $64,758 5.84%
Loans held for sale 1,858   27 5.77%  1,537   26 6.71%
Securities:           
Taxable investment securities (2) 852,023   7,970 3.71%  912,789   8,731 3.79%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,456,187   15,688 4.27%  1,510,044   16,232 4.26%
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 581,548   6,865 4.68%  442,908   4,426 3.96%
Total securities 2,889,758   30,523 4.19%  2,865,741   29,389 4.07%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 24,674   296 4.76%  22,363   265 4.70%
Interest earning deposits 150,763   2,054 5.41%  37,891   535 5.60%
Federal funds sold 93,149   1,286 5.48%  94,441   1,253 5.26%
Total earning assets 7,633,820   102,072 5.30%  7,418,157   96,226 5.15%
Cash and due from banks 110,380       106,348     
Accrued interest and other assets 374,120       400,850     
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (41,822)      (36,493)    
Total assets$8,076,498      $7,888,862     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           
Savings accounts$610,453   1,432 0.93% $622,246   1,458 0.93%
Certificates of deposit 910,759   9,691 4.22%  949,894   9,443 3.94%
Interest bearing demand accounts 3,469,120   24,498 2.80%  3,189,048   20,050 2.49%
Total interest bearing deposits 4,990,332   35,621 2.83%  4,761,188   30,951 2.58%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 262,709   1,430 2.16%  230,184   1,174 2.02%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 93,859   965 4.08%  93,817   962 4.07%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,269   1,195 7.87%  60,268   1,178 7.75%
Repurchase agreements 96,622   1,008 4.14%  104,070   1,048 4.00%
Other borrowings 294,683   4,235 5.70%  317,913   4,492 5.61%
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,798,474   44,454 3.04%  5,567,440   39,805 2.84%
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,424,961       1,441,738     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 115,388       109,490     
Total liabilities 7,338,823       7,118,668     
Shareholders’ equity 737,675       770,194     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$8,076,498      $7,888,862     
Net interest income (FTE)  $57,618     $56,421  
Net interest margin (FTE)    2.99%     3.02%
Net interest spread (FTE)    2.26%     2.31%

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, loans totaling $3.9 million and $4.3 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2023
 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS     
Loans (1) $4,197,130  $59,334 5.67%
Loans held for sale 1,664   23 5.54%
Securities:     
Taxable investment securities (2) 925,445   8,773 3.80%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,562,232   16,182 4.15%
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 401,427   3,830 3.83%
Total securities 2,889,104   28,785 4.00%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 21,480   379 7.08%
Interest earning deposits 56,604   742 5.26%
Federal funds sold 59,186   748 5.07%
Total earning assets 7,225,168   90,011 5.00%
Cash and due from banks 103,559     
Accrued interest and other assets 419,420     
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (36,512)    
Total assets$7,711,635     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Savings accounts$648,560   1,430 0.88%
Certificates of deposit 797,992   6,365 3.20%
Interest bearing demand accounts 2,841,818   13,884 1.96%
Total interest bearing deposits 4,288,370   21,679 2.03%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 211,309   1,032 1.96%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 97,804   994 4.08%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,266   1,100 7.32%
Repurchase agreements 97,915   883 3.62%
Other borrowings 631,447   7,272 4.62%
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,387,111   32,960 2.45%
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,490,445     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 84,252     
Total liabilities 6,961,808     
Shareholders’ equity 749,827     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$7,711,635     
Net interest income (FTE)  $57,051  
Net interest margin (FTE)    3.17%
Net interest spread (FTE)    2.55%

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of June 30, 2023, loans totaling $3.0 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023
 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS           
Loans (1)$4,577,791  $139,142 6.11% $4,163,141  $114,787 5.56%
Loans held for sale 5,162   42 1.64%  1,663   43 5.21%
Securities:           
Taxable investment securities (2) 782,139   13,976 3.59%  808,803   14,485 3.61%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,270,010   25,929 4.11%  1,627,105   32,648 4.05%
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 797,608   21,203 5.35%  428,469   8,159 3.84%
Total securities 2,849,757   61,108 4.31%  2,864,377   55,292 3.89%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 40,265   906 4.52%  26,448   624 4.76%
Interest earning deposits 340,114   9,307 5.50%  72,177   1,775 4.96%
Federal funds sold 69,039   1,859 5.41%  65,871   1,585 4.85%
Total earning assets 7,882,128   212,364 5.42%  7,193,677   174,106 4.88%
Cash and due from banks 112,241       105,650     
Accrued interest and other assets 432,904       408,908     
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (43,356)      (36,601)    
Total assets$8,383,917      $7,671,634     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           
Savings accounts$604,641   2,878 0.96% $657,192   2,743 0.84%
Certificates of deposit 981,023   21,971 4.50%  792,967   11,772 2.99%
Interest bearing demand accounts 3,574,001   51,815 2.92%  2,912,127   27,070 1.87%
Total interest bearing deposits 5,159,665   76,664 2.99%  4,362,286   41,585 1.92%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 606,942   12,405 4.11%  307,221   4,173 2.74%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 92,956   1,892 4.09%  98,246   1,993 4.09%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,271   2,346 7.83%  60,266   2,131 7.13%
Repurchase agreements 90,092   1,922 4.29%  81,765   1,375 3.39%
Other borrowings 140,228   4,759 6.82%  385,440   9,198 4.81%
Total interest bearing liabilities 6,150,154   99,988 3.27%  5,295,224   60,455 2.30%
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,342,329       1,539,313     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 100,558       82,833     
Total liabilities 7,593,041       6,917,370     
Shareholders’ equity 790,876       754,264     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$8,383,917      $7,671,634     
Net interest income (FTE)  $112,376     $113,651  
Net interest margin (FTE)    2.87%     3.19%
Net interest spread (FTE)    2.15%     2.58%

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of June 30, 2024 and 2023, loans totaling $6.1 million and $3.0 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
     
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
   2024  2023  2024  2023
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30,
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:              
Net income $24,673  $21,511  $17,316  $18,449  $24,893  $46,184  $50,927 
After-tax amortization expense  243   266   292   322   349   509   727 
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $24,916  $21,777  $17,608  $18,771  $25,242  $46,693  $51,654 
               
Average shareholders' equity $796,698  $785,054  $737,675  $770,194  $749,827  $790,876  $754,264 
Less: Average intangibles for the period  (203,581)  (203,910)  (204,267)  (204,658)  (205,086)  (203,745)  (205,319)
Average tangible shareholders' equity $593,117  $581,144  $533,408  $565,536  $544,741  $587,131  $548,945 
               
Return on average tangible common equity  16.90%  15.07%  13.10%  13.17%  18.59%  15.99%  18.98%
               
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:              
Common equity at end of period $800,970  $787,922  $773,288  $728,595  $765,161  $800,970  $765,161 
Less: Intangible assets at end of period  (203,397)  (203,704)  (204,041)  (204,411)  (204,818)  (203,397)  (204,818)
Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period $597,573  $584,218  $569,247  $524,184  $560,343  $597,573  $560,343 
               
Total assets at end of period $8,357,702  $8,353,863  $8,284,914  $7,972,468  $7,807,252  $8,357,702  $7,807,252 
Less: Intangible assets at end of period  (203,397)  (203,704)  (204,041)  (204,411)  (204,818)  (203,397)  (204,818)
Tangible assets at end of period $8,154,305  $8,150,159  $8,080,873  $7,768,057  $7,602,434  $8,154,305  $7,602,434 
               
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets  7.33%  7.17%  7.04%  6.75%  7.37%  7.33%  7.37%
               
Common shares outstanding end of period  30,261   30,284   30,249   30,338   30,532   30,261   30,532 
Tangible book value per common share $19.75  $19.29  $18.82  $17.28  $18.35  $19.75  $18.35 
               
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE):              
Net interest income (GAAP) $53,608  $53,348  $54,485  $53,273  $53,916  $106,956  $107,269 
Tax-equivalent adjustments:              
Loans  633   656   680   674   673   1,289   1,370 
Tax-exempt investment securities  2,051   2,080   2,453   2,474   2,462   4,131   5,012 
Net interest income (FTE) (1)  56,292   56,084   57,618   56,421   57,051   112,376   113,651 
Noninterest income  11,557   9,724   2,501   10,836   10,464   21,281   22,497 
Nonrecurring income (2)  (576)  18   8,376   (11)  226   (558)  (995)
Total revenue $67,273  $65,826  $68,495  $67,246  $67,741  $133,099  $135,153 
               
Noninterest expense $35,765  $36,881  $35,183  $35,553  $34,993  $72,646  $69,842 
Pre-tax amortization expense  (307)  (337)  (370)  (407)  (442)  (644)  (920)
Nonrecurring expense (3)  2   17   22   17   36   19   39 
Adjusted noninterest expense $35,460  $36,561  $34,835  $35,163  $34,587  $72,021  $68,961 
               
Efficiency ratio  54.90%  57.95%  53.30%  54.86%  53.54%  56.41%  53.55%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)  52.71%  55.54%  50.86%  52.29%  51.06%  54.11%  51.02%
               
Average earning assets $7,881,919  $7,882,337  $7,633,820  $7,418,157  $7,225,168  $7,882,128  $7,193,677 
               
Net interest margin  2.74%  2.72%  2.83%  2.85%  2.99%  2.73%  3.01%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)  2.87%  2.86%  2.99%  3.02%  3.17%  2.87%  3.19%
               
Net interest spread  2.00%  2.02%  2.10%  2.14%  2.37%  2.01%  2.40%
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)  2.13%  2.16%  2.26%  2.31%  2.55%  2.15%  2.58%

(1)   These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.

(2)   These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale, net gain on sale of equity securities, BOLI income related to death benefits realized and other investment income or loss in the periods where applicable.
(3)   These adjustments may include foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.