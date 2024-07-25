CNH and Oxfam partner on key social projects in Tunisia and South Africa

This collaboration will support training and development in local communities.

Turin, July 25, 2024

CNH announces a new collaboration with Oxfam to support two social projects in Africa:

The Sumud Project in Tunisia is focused on micro, small, and medium sized farms.





in Tunisia is focused on micro, small, and medium sized farms. The Social Factory Initiative in South Africa is dedicated to creating a new model for plastic recycling and social inclusion.





Both projects are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDGs 8 - Decent work and economic growth, 10 - Reducing inequalities, 12 - Responsible consumption and production, and 13 - Climate action.

Sumud (the Arabic word for ‘resilience’) is a three-year initiative to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth in Tunisia, specifically in the governorates of Sfax, Mahdia, Siliana, and Tozeur.

The project will help implement resilience and development plans for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as social enterprises, particularly those led by young people, women, or people with disabilities in the agricultural, tourism, and artisanal sectors. In the agricultural sector, it aims to support some 1,000 people in the most vulnerable Tunisian communities.

CNH and Oxfam Italy will provide financial, technical, and training support to develop innovative crisis-management strategies for these businesses. This initiative is also supported by several public and private Italian bodies and Tunisian associations: Fondazione AVSI, Regione Toscana, SHANTI, and APAD (Association for Sustainable Agriculture) and is co-financed by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation.

As a member of the Advisory Committee, CNH will actively participate in the project selection phase of agricultural enterprises and will subsequently provide its expertise and technology, as well as training and coaching programs to support participants- development and promote the socio-economic integration of young people and women.

Small and medium-sized enterprises in the agriculture, tourism, and handicraft sectors have been particularly hard hit by the ongoing political and economic crisis in Tunisia.

"The participation in the SUMUD project represents our commitment to building a more inclusive and prosperous future for everyone," said Carlo Alberto Sisto, President, EMEA at CNH. "Putting our expertise, technology, and training capabilities at the service of the most vulnerable communities sees us sustainably advance the noble work of farmers to develop innovative strategies that strengthen their resilience."

"Every day, in every country around the world, women face discrimination and inequalities and constitute the majority of people living in poverty," added Roberto Barbieri, General Director of Oxfam Italy. "We believe that there’s no economic, social, and environmental justice without gender justice. This is why through our programs we work to ensure that women and girls are able to defend their rights and build a better future for themselves. Thanks to CNH's contribution in our SUMUD project in Tunisia we are aiming to positively change the lives of women agricultural entrepreneurs and local communities."

Oxfam’s Social Factory project is based in the South African city of Ekurhuleni where the organization established a waste management program in 2009. The project is focused on collaboration between partners to develop skills and create new jobs in waste collection and to integrate informal waste pickers into the municipal waste management system, with a view to safeguarding both people and the environment.

Between 60,000 and 200,000 waste collectors in South Africa - predominantly women - carry out their work under challenging conditions with significant gender inequalities. The Social Factory Project aims to help 1,200 people directly and improve living conditions for over 300,000 people and households.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Oxfam is a global movement of people who are fighting inequality to end poverty and injustice. Across regions, from the global to the local, we work with people in 80 countries to bring change that lasts.

Together, we save lives in humanitarian emergencies, carry out sustainable development activities with local communities, promote responsible lifestyles and business models, lobbying for fairer rules, which fight inequality and protect the poorest and most vulnerable.

Last year, we worked directly with 15.3 million people in our programs worldwide; 53% are women and girls.

www.oxfamitalia.org

Media contacts:

Marilù Brancato Mariangela Vicenti EMEA Communications

Tel. +39 345 397 2860 EMEA Communications

Tel. +39 334 3929738 mediarelations@cnh.com

Attachments