Switzerland Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business Databook 2024: A $3.85 Billion Market in 2023 - Market Size and Forecasts, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend 2019-2028

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the publisher, the prepaid card market (value terms) in Switzerland increased at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2023. Over the forecast period of 2024 to 2028, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.8%, increasing from US$3.85 billion in 2023 to reach US$5.68 billion by 2028.



The report provides a comprehensive view of market dynamics, detailing the size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitudes and behaviors, and the competitive landscape in the prepaid card and digital wallet industry. It analyzes digital wallet segments by providing value, volume, and average value per transaction across five key spend categories: retail, travel, entertainment and gaming, restaurant, and recharge and bill payment.

The report offers market estimates and forecasts for 12 open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments, detailing four essential KPIs: the number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions. It also includes a transaction value analysis for 12 key prepaid card categories for Virtual Prepaid Cards.

Additionally, the report provides a detailed market share analysis by key players in the prepaid card market. Consumer attitudes and behaviors are analyzed using proprietary survey results to identify and interpret key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. Retail spend is broken down across 11 categories, offering detailed insights into consumer behavior and the changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

