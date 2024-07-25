Growing Demand for Convenience and Processed Food Products, Global Food Hydrocolloids Market to Exceed a Valuation of USD 11,506.3 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Food Hydrocolloids market is expected to valued at USD 7,223.4 million in 2024 and it is expected to reach market valuation of USD 11,506.3 million by 2034 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.



Food hydrocolloids market is witnessing significant growth and diversification in response to evolving consumer preferences and the food industry's need for functional ingredients. Food hydrocolloids are natural or synthetic polymers that have the ability to form gels, stabilize emulsions, and improve the texture and mouthfeel of various food products.

Factors such as, growing demand for convenience and processed foods, functional properties, technological advancements, functional and innovative product development, cost-effectiveness are driving the expansion of the market.

However, the market faces certain challenges, such as, raw material availability and price fluctuations, regulatory constraints, competition from alternative ingredients, sustainability and environmental concerns, shelf-life and stability, that need to be addressed.

Despite these challenges, this market presents promising opportunities such as, innovation in product development, customization and tailored solutions, expansion in emerging markets, health and wellness trends, cross-industry collaborations, technological advancements.

Request Your Sample Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-821

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The Global Food Hydrocolloid Market is expected to be valued at USD 7,223.4 million in 2024 and it is expected to generate an absolute $ opportunity of USD 4,282.9 million between 2024 to 2034

in 2024 and it is expected to generate an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 to 2034 Global demand for Food Hydrocolloids is likely to soar 4.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

is likely to soar over the forecast period. Based on segment by Product Type the Starches segment expected to dominate the market holding 67.9% share in 2024 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period

segment expected to dominate the market holding share in 2024 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of over the forecast period Among the source segment, Botanical is expected to dominate the market holding 62.4% share in 2024 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period to reach market valuation of USD 6,775.1 million by 2034

share in 2024 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of over the forecast period to reach market valuation of by 2034 Based on Functionality segment, Thickener segment is expected to dominate the market holding 37.9% share in 2024 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period

share in 2024 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of over the forecast period Among Region, North America is expected to dominate the Global Food Hydrocolloids Market holding 31.1% share in 2024 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period

"Unlocking a delectable investment opportunity, the thriving food hydrocolloids market promises a recipe for success. With its surging demand, versatile applications, and sustained growth trajectory, savvy investors can savor the potential for lucrative returns while contributing to the evolution of the global food industry.” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning:

Cargill, Incorporated , Seppic, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. , Darling Ingredients Inc. , Archer Daniels Midland Company , Nexira, Ingredion Incorporated , Koninklijke DSM N.V. , BASF SE

FMC Corporation , CP Kelco , Kerry Group , Ashland Global Holdings Inc. , Tate & Lyle PLC , Dow Chemical Company are the manufacturers listed in the report.

These companies are concentrating on key strategies such as Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations, Product Innovation, R&D and Innovation, Sustainable Sourcing and Production, Portfolio Diversification, Supply Chain Optimization, Customer-Centric Approach.

In 2018, Ingredion, a leading global ingredient solutions provider, acquired Gumix International, a privately held company specializing in hydrocolloids and texturizers. This acquisition strengthened Ingredion's specialty ingredients portfolio and expanded its capabilities in the hydrocolloid market.

In 2020, Tate & Lyle, a leading global provider of food ingredients and solutions, completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in HSH Holding, a significant hydrocolloid producer. This acquisition broadened Tate & Lyle's hydrocolloid offerings and provided access to new markets.

Leading Food Hydrocolloids Brands

Cargill Incorporated

Seppic

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Nexira

Ingredion Incorporated

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF SE

FMC Corporation

CP Kelco

Kerry Group

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Maximize Growth Potential Grab Your Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/821

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global food hydrocolloids market presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the market based on By Product Type (Guar Gum, Gum Arabic, Loctus Bean Gum, Pectin, Starches, Protein, Xanthan Gum, Curdlan, Gellan Gum, Carrageenan, Agar, Alginate, Gelatin, Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Methyl Cellulose), By End Use Application (Bakery, Confectionary, Meat Products, Seafood Products, Sauces & dressings, Beverage, Dairy Products, Frozen Products, Others), By Source (Botanical, Microbial, Animal, Seaweed, Synthetic), By Functionality (Thickener, Stabilizer, Emulsifier, Gelling, Coating Agent, Others), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa).

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights (FMI) helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Food and Beverage Domain:

The global food enzyme market size is forecast to expand from USD 2,672.8 million in 2024 to USD 4539.2 million by 2034.

As per the latest analysis, the global food additive market size is estimated to reach US$ 310.9 billion in 2024. In the forecast period, global demand for food additives is projected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 7.2%.

In 2023, the global food encapsulation market is projected to gain an estimated worth of US$ 5,952.8 million. By 2033, it is anticipated to have expanded at a CAGR of 9.3%, reaching US$ 14,547.9 million.

The global food preservatives market is estimated to attain a market valuation of US$ 2,965.62 million in the year 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% to reach US$ 5,725.70 million by 2033.

The global natural food colors market value is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 billion in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, it is projected to accelerate at a positive CAGR of 7.2%.

The global demand for convenience food is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 7.2%. The market revenue is likely to be valued at US$ 591.5 million in 2022 and exhibit a revenue growth of US$ 1,138.8 million by 2033.

The food grade lubricant market is expected to achieve an average CAGR of 2.6% through 2033. By 2033, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 471 million, a steady increase from its 2023 valuation of US$ 363 million.

The global ready-to-eat food market is expected to reach US$ 195.9 billion in 2024 and US$ 391.1 billion by 2034. By 2034, the market is projected to rise at a 9.2% CAGR.

The hyperlocal food delivery market share is predicted to witness a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033. The global market is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 427.2 billion by 2033, increasing from US$ 220.4 billion in 2023.

The multifunctional food ingredient market is poised to be USD 109.33 billion in value for 2024. Progressing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the intervening years, the value is slated to hit USD 186.62 billion by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact FMI:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube