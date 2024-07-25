Global Asset Management System Business Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $49.1 Billion by 2030 with Returnable Transport Assets Segment Projected to Account for $15.3 Billion

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Management System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Asset Management System is estimated at US$26.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$49.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The Returnable Transport Assets segment is on a significant growth trajectory, expected to reach US$15.3 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. Similarly, the Electronic Assets segment is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR over the next seven years. In the regional analysis, the U.S. market is estimated at $6.9 billion in 2023, while China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.2% CAGR, reaching $11 billion by 2030. Growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, are also explored.

The report features comprehensive market data, providing an independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ million from 2023 to 2030. It includes in-depth regional analysis with detailed insights into key markets such as the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Additionally, the report covers company profiles of major players like Advantech, Airista Flow, Alien Technology, and more. To keep stakeholders informed of the latest market developments, the report offers complimentary updates for one year. This report provides valuable insights into market dynamics, competitive landscapes, and strategic opportunities, making it essential for stakeholders in the Returnable Transport Assets and Electronic Assets markets.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 102 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $26.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global



