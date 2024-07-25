Bread Financial™ Declares Dividend on Common Stock

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, flexible payment, lending and saving solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable on September 13, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2024.



