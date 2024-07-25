Reliance, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

- Net sales of $3.64 billion with tons sold up 4.0% from Q1 2024



- Gross profit margin of 29.8%

- EPS of $4.67, non-GAAP EPS of $4.65

- Cash flow from operations of $366.3 million

- $519.3 million of share repurchases in Q2 and $165.4 million in July

- Completed acquisition of American Alloy Steel, Inc. on April 1, 2024

- Completed acquisition of Mid-West Materials, Inc. on April 1, 2024



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

(in millions, except tons which are in thousands and per share amounts) Sequential

Quarter Six Months Ended

June 30, Year-Over-

Year Year-Over-

Year Q2 2024 Q1 2024 % Change 2024* 2023 % Change Q2 2023 % Change Income Statement Data: Net sales $ 3,643.3 $ 3,644.8 0.0 % $ 7,288.1 $ 7,845.6 (7.1 %) $ 3,880.3 (6.1 %) Gross profit1 $ 1,086.0 $ 1,128.2 (3.7 %) $ 2,214.2 $ 2,448.7 (9.6 %) $ 1,222.7 (11.2 %) Gross profit margin1 29.8% 31.0% (1.2 %) 30.4% 31.2% (0.8 %) 31.5% (1.7 %) Non-GAAP gross profit margin1,2 29.8% 31.0% (1.2 %) 30.4% 31.2% (0.8 %) 31.5% (1.7 %) LIFO income $ (50.0 ) $ (50.0 ) $ (100.0 ) $ (60.0 ) $ (45.0 ) LIFO income as a % of net sales (1.4% ) (1.4% ) 0.0 % (1.4% ) (0.8% ) (0.6 %) (1.2% ) (0.2 %) LIFO income per diluted share, net of tax $ (0.66 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (1.30 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (0.57 ) Non-GAAP pretax (income) expense adjustments² $ (1.6 ) $ 4.9 $ 3.3 $ (4.8 ) $ — Pretax income $ 349.7 $ 396.2 (11.7 %) $ 745.9 $ 1,019.4 (26.8 %) $ 510.9 (31.6 %) Non-GAAP pretax income2 $ 348.1 $ 401.1 (13.2 %) $ 749.2 $ 1,014.6 (26.2 %) $ 510.9 (31.9 %) Pretax income margin 9.6% 10.9% (1.3 %) 10.2% 13.0% (2.8 %) 13.2% (3.6 %) Net income attributable to Reliance $ 267.8 $ 302.9 (11.6 %) $ 570.7 $ 768.2 (25.7 %) $ 385.1 (30.5 %) Diluted EPS $ 4.67 $ 5.23 (10.7 %) $ 9.90 $ 12.92 (23.4 %) $ 6.49 (28.0 %) Non-GAAP diluted EPS2 $ 4.65 $ 5.30 (12.3 %) $ 9.94 $ 12.86 (22.7 %) $ 6.49 (28.4 %) Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data: Cash provided by operations $ 366.3 $ 126.3 190.0 % $ 492.6 $ 679.7 (27.5 %) $ 295.1 24.1 % Free cash flow3 $ 268.1 $ 17.6 nm $ 285.7 $ 446.6 (36.0 %) $ 164.9 62.6 % Net debt-to-total capital4 9.4% 2.6% 9.4% 4.1% 4.1% Net debt-to-EBITDA2,5 0.5x 0.1x 0.5x 0.1x 0.1x Total debt-to-EBITDA2,5 0.7x 0.6x 0.7x 0.5x 0.5x Capital Allocation Data: Acquisitions, net $ 292.8 $ 53.7 $ 346.5 $ 24.1 $ 24.1 Capital expenditures $ 98.2 $ 108.7 $ 206.9 $ 233.1 $ 130.2 Dividends $ 62.6 $ 65.3 $ 127.9 $ 120.6 $ 58.6 Share repurchases $ 519.3 $ — $ 519.3 $ 112.8 $ 73.9 Key Business Metrics: Tons sold 1,553.5 1,494.0 4.0 % 3,047.5 3,004.2 1.4 % 1,484.1 4.7 % Tons sold (same-store) 1,489.6 1,476.4 0.9 % 2,966.0 2,999.0 (1.1 %) 1,478.9 0.7 % Average selling price per ton sold $ 2,348 $ 2,442 (3.8 %) $ 2,394 $ 2,625 (8.8 %) $ 2,626 (10.6 %) Average selling price per ton sold (same-store) $ 2,376 $ 2,453 (3.1 %) $ 2,414 $ 2,626 (8.1 %) $ 2,630 (9.7 %) * Six months ended June 30, 2024 includes one less shipping day compared to the same 2023 period. nm= Not meaningful. Please refer to the footnotes at the end of this press release for additional information.



Management Commentary

“Our second quarter performance once again highlighted the attractiveness of our business model through various market cycles, delivering solid results in a challenging pricing environment,” said Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance. “Reliance’s growth and diversification strategies, coupled with our focus on customer service and relationships, increased our shipments well ahead of industry levels. Our new acquisitions and focus on smart, profitable growth increased our tons shipped. However, carbon steel product pricing during the second quarter declined further than anticipated, offsetting the benefits of our increased tonnage. Declining metal pricing was the primary driver of our gross profit margin decrease and sequential reduction in earnings per diluted share to $4.67. Despite these challenges, our teams across the company maintained a strong gross profit margin of 29.8%, within our long-term sustainable range of 29-31%, driven in part by the significant investments we have made in value-added processing capabilities in recent years.”

Mrs. Lewis continued, “Our cash flow from operations helped fund two acquisitions in the second quarter and three year-to-date. We also invested $98.2 million in capital expenditures during the quarter, the majority of which was directed towards growth activities to improve our value-added processing capabilities and increase capacity to support future growth. We repurchased $519.3 million of our common stock during the second quarter and $165.4 million in July, underscoring the confidence our Board and management team have in our future, and paid $62.6 million in dividends to our stockholders. While we are continuing to execute through near-term headwinds in demand and pricing affecting certain of our markets, we remain excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and confident in our talented team’s ability to successfully continue executing our robust and resilient business model.”

End Market Commentary

Reliance provides a diverse range of metal products and value-added processing services to a wide range of end markets, generally in small quantities on an as-needed basis. The Company’s tons sold in the second quarter of 2024 increased 4.0% compared to the prior quarter, in line with management’s expectations of up 2.5% to 4.5%. On a same-store basis, the Company’s tons sold increased 0.9% compared to the prior quarter and 0.7% compared to the prior year period.

Demand in non-residential construction (including infrastructure), Reliance’s largest end market, improved from the second quarter of 2023. Reliance continues to service new construction projects in diverse sectors, including public infrastructure, manufacturing, data centers and energy infrastructure. The Company expects non-residential construction demand to remain relatively steady in the third quarter with continued pricing pressure on carbon steel tubing, plate and structural products, which are predominantly sold into the non-residential construction market.

Demand in commercial aerospace improved from the second quarter of 2023. Reliance anticipates commercial aerospace demand will remain relatively stable in the third quarter of 2024, subject to further changes in build rates that impact the supply chain, along with potential pricing pressure. The military and space related portion of Reliance’s aerospace business is also expected to remain at strong levels in the third quarter of 2024.

Demand for the toll processing services Reliance provides to the automotive market improved compared to the second quarter of 2023. The Company expects demand for automotive toll processing to remain stable in the third quarter of 2024, subject to normal seasonality.

Demand across the broader manufacturing sectors Reliance serves was relatively consistent on the whole compared to the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to increased activity in industrial machinery and military spending which offset declines in demand for consumer products and heavy equipment, especially agricultural. Reliance anticipates that demand for its products across the broader manufacturing sector will experience a customary seasonal slowdown in the third quarter of 2024.

Demand in the semiconductor market declined compared to the second quarter of 2023. The Company anticipates demand will remain under pressure in the third quarter of 2024 due to excess inventory in the supply chain. Reliance’s long-term outlook for the semiconductor market remains positive, supported by the CHIPS Act and significant semiconductor fabrication expansion underway in the United States.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At June 30, 2024, Reliance’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $350.8 million with total debt outstanding of $1.15 billion and no outstanding borrowings under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. Reliance generated cash flow from operations of $366.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. The acquisitions of American Alloy Steel, Inc. and Mid-West Materials, Inc. were completed in April 2024 with cash on hand.

Stockholder Return Activity

On July 23, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share of common stock, payable on August 30, 2024 to stockholders of record as of August 16, 2024. Reliance has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 65 consecutive years without reduction or suspension.

In the second quarter of 2024, Reliance repurchased approximately 1.8 million shares of its common stock at an average cost of $287.81 per share, for a total of $519.3 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, as of July 23, 2024, Reliance repurchased 582,311 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $284.12 per share, for a total of $165.4 million. As of July 23, 2024, $755.0 million remained available under the Company’s $1.5 billion share repurchase program. Since 2019, Reliance has repurchased approximately 14.2 million shares of its common stock at an average cost of $176.88 per share, for a total of $2.51 billion.

Acquisitions

Effective April 1, 2024, Reliance completed its acquisition of all of the outstanding equity interests and related real estate assets of American Alloy Steel, Inc. (“American Alloy”), a leading distributor of specialty carbon and alloy steel plate and round bar, including pressure vessel quality (PVQ) material. The acquisition of American Alloy increases Reliance’s value-added processing and fabrication capabilities and expands the Company’s specialty carbon steel plate product portfolio. American Alloy's net sales for the year ended December 31, 2023 were approximately $310 million.

Effective April 1, 2024, Reliance acquired all of the outstanding equity interests of Mid-West Materials, Inc. (“MidWest Materials”), a premier flat-rolled steel service center primarily serving North American original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”). The addition of MidWest Materials expands Reliance’s flat-rolled presence in the key markets in and around Ohio. MidWest Materials’ net sales for the year ended December 31, 2023 were approximately $87 million.

On July 15, 2024, Reliance reached an agreement to acquire certain toll processing assets of the FerrouSouth division of Ferragon Corporation (“FerrouSouth”), a premier toll processing operation headquartered in Iuka, Mississippi. The transaction is expected to close within the next 30 days, subject to customary closing conditions. Net sales for the FerrouSouth toll processing operations to be acquired by Reliance for the year ended December 31, 2023 were approximately $15 million.

All three of these transactions were previously announced.

Business Outlook

Reliance anticipates underlying demand will remain relatively stable across the majority of the end markets it serves in the third quarter of 2024 subject to shipment levels to be impacted by normal seasonal patterns, which include a decline in shipping volumes due to planned customer shutdowns and vacation schedules. As a result, the Company estimates its tons sold will be down 2.5% to 4.5% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 and up 4.5% to 6.5% from the third quarter of 2023. Reliance expects its average selling price per ton sold for the third quarter of 2024 to be down 2% to 4% compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily driven by lower prices for carbon steel products. Therefore, Reliance anticipates gross profit margin to remain under some pressure in the third quarter of 2024. Based on these expectations, the Company anticipates non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $3.60 to $3.80 for the third quarter of 2024.

(Tables to follow)





Second Quarter 2024 Major Commodity Metrics Tons Sold (tons in thousands; % change) Average Selling Price per Ton Sold (% change)

Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Sequential

Quarter

Change Q2 2023 Year-Over-Year

Change Sequential

Quarter

Change Year-Over-Year

Change Carbon steel 1,274.3 1,214.8 4.9 % 1,205.7 5.7 % (4.0 %) (10.5 %) Aluminum 81.3 81.8 (0.6 %) 83.1 (2.2 %) (0.9 %) (6.2 %) Stainless steel 73.6 75.5 (2.5 %) 71.7 2.6 % (4.4 %) (16.0 %) Alloy 32.5 33.0 (1.5 %) 34.5 (5.8 %) (1.4 %) (5.2 %) Sales ($'s in millions; % change) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Sequential

Quarter

Change Q2 2023 Year-Over-Year

Change Carbon steel $ 2,025.7 $ 2,012.9 0.6 % $ 2,141.2 (5.4 %) Aluminum $ 587.8 $ 596.1 (1.4 %) $ 639.7 (8.1 %) Stainless steel $ 521.8 $ 559.9 (6.8 %) $ 604.0 (13.6 %) Alloy $ 166.8 $ 171.9 (3.0 %) $ 186.8 (10.7 %) Year-to-Date (6 Months) 2024 Major Commodity Metrics Tons Sold (tons in thousands; % change) Average

Selling Price

per Ton Sold

(% change)

2024 2023 Year-Over-Year

Change Year-Over-Year

Change Carbon steel 2,489.1 2,437.7 2.1 % (7.4 %) Aluminum 163.1 169.2 (3.6 %) (6.3 %) Stainless steel 149.1 148.5 0.4 % (14.6 %) Alloy 65.5 70.8 (7.5 %) (3.2 %) Sales ($'s in millions; % change) 2024 2023 Year-Over-Year

Change Carbon steel $ 4,038.6 $ 4,269.7 (5.4 %) Aluminum $ 1,183.9 $ 1,309.9 (9.6 %) Stainless steel $ 1,081.7 $ 1,261.3 (14.2 %) Alloy $ 338.7 $ 378.2 (10.4 %) Sales by Product ($'s as a % of total sales) Six Months Ended June 30, Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 2024 2023 Carbon steel plate 12 % 11 % 12 % 12 % 12 % Carbon steel structurals 11 % 11 % 10 % 11 % 10 % Carbon steel tubing 10 % 10 % 10 % 10 % 10 % Hot-rolled steel sheet & coil 9 % 9 % 9 % 9 % 9 % Carbon steel bar 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % Galvanized steel sheet & coil 5 % 5 % 4 % 5 % 4 % Cold-rolled steel sheet & coil 2 % 2 % 3 % 2 % 2 % Carbon steel 54 % 53 % 53 % 54 % 52 % Aluminum bar & tube 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % Heat-treated aluminum plate 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % Common alloy aluminum sheet & coil 4 % 4 % 4 % 4 % 4 % Common alloy aluminum plate 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Heat-treated aluminum sheet & coil 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Aluminum 16 % 16 % 16 % 16 % 16 % Stainless steel bar & tube 7 % 8 % 7 % 7 % 8 % Stainless steel sheet & coil 5 % 5 % 6 % 5 % 6 % Stainless steel plate 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Stainless steel 14 % 15 % 15 % 14 % 16 % Alloy bar & rod 3 % 4 % 4 % 4 % 4 % Alloy tube 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Alloy 4 % 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % Miscellaneous 6 % 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % Toll processing & logistics 4 % 4 % 4 % 4 % 4 % Copper & brass 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Other 12 % 11 % 11 % 11 % 11 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %





RELIANCE, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 3,643.3 $ 3,880.3 $ 7,288.1 $ 7,845.6 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 2,557.3 2,657.6 5,073.9 5,396.9 Warehouse, delivery, selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) 667.7 650.6 1,339.2 1,301.9 Depreciation and amortization 66.6 60.8 130.2 121.9 3,291.6 3,369.0 6,543.3 6,820.7 Operating income 351.7 511.3 744.8 1,024.9 Other (income) expense: Interest expense 9.7 9.7 19.4 20.6 Other income, net (7.7 ) (9.3 ) (20.5 ) (15.1 ) Income before income taxes 349.7 510.9 745.9 1,019.4 Income tax provision 81.4 124.6 173.8 248.7 Net income 268.3 386.3 572.1 770.7 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.5 1.2 1.4 2.5 Net income attributable to Reliance $ 267.8 $ 385.1 $ 570.7 $ 768.2 Earnings per share attributable to Reliance stockholders: Basic $ 4.71 $ 6.56 $ 9.99 $ 13.07 Diluted $ 4.67 $ 6.49 $ 9.90 $ 12.92 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 56,878 58,688 57,109 58,760 Diluted 57,394 59,346 57,638 59,440 Cash dividends per share $ 1.10 $ 1.00 $ 2.20 $ 2.00





RELIANCE, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023* ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 350.8 $ 1,080.2 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $27.6 at June 30, 2024 and $24.9 at December 31, 2023 1,650.9 1,472.4 Inventories 2,288.7 2,043.2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 132.3 140.4 Income taxes receivable 9.8 35.6 Total current assets 4,432.5 4,771.8 Property, plant and equipment: Land 292.8 281.7 Buildings 1,627.1 1,510.9 Machinery and equipment 2,813.6 2,700.4 Accumulated depreciation (2,295.9 ) (2,244.6 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 2,437.6 2,248.4 Operating lease right-of-use assets 241.7 231.6 Goodwill 2,167.0 2,111.1 Intangible assets, net 1,036.2 981.1 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies, net 34.4 43.8 Other long-term assets 98.7 92.5 Total assets $ 10,448.1 $ 10,480.3 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 458.4 $ 410.3 Accrued expenses 146.6 118.5 Accrued compensation and retirement benefits 173.8 213.9 Accrued insurance costs 47.0 44.4 Current maturities of long-term debt 0.3 0.3 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 57.4 56.2 Total current liabilities 883.5 843.6 Long-term debt 1,143.3 1,141.9 Operating lease liabilities 187.6 178.9 Long-term retirement benefits 27.7 25.1 Other long-term liabilities 71.3 64.0 Deferred income taxes 501.7 494.0 Total liabilities 2,815.1 2,747.5 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: 5,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.001 par value and 200,000 shares authorized Issued and outstanding shares—55,627 at June 30, 2024 and 57,271 at December 31, 2023 0.1 0.1 Retained earnings 7,724.4 7,798.9 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (101.5 ) (76.7 ) Total Reliance stockholders’ equity 7,623.0 7,722.3 Noncontrolling interests 10.0 10.5 Total equity 7,633.0 7,732.8 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,448.1 $ 10,480.3 * Derived from audited financial statements.









RELIANCE, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 572.1 $ 770.7 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 130.2 121.9 Stock-based compensation expense 26.9 31.6 Other 3.7 2.2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (excluding effect of businesses acquired): Accounts receivable (142.2 ) (163.3 ) Inventories (141.0 ) (202.1 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 84.5 71.1 Accounts payable and other liabilities (41.6 ) 47.6 Net cash provided by operating activities 492.6 679.7 Investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (346.5 ) (24.1 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (206.9 ) (233.1 ) Other (8.6 ) 2.2 Net cash used in investing activities (562.0 ) (255.0 ) Financing activities: Net short-term debt repayments — (2.2 ) Principal payment on long-term debt — (505.7 ) Cash dividends and dividend equivalents (127.9 ) (120.6 ) Share repurchases (519.3 ) (112.8 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (24.1 ) (37.3 ) Other 17.2 (1.8 ) Net cash used in financing activities (654.1 ) (780.4 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5.9 ) (1.4 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (729.4 ) (357.1 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,080.2 1,173.4 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 350.8 $ 816.3 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid during the period $ 18.0 $ 23.7 Income taxes paid during the period, net $ 147.7 $ 191.0





RELIANCE, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in millions, except per share amounts) Net Income Diluted EPS Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Net income attributable to Reliance $ 267.8 $ 302.9 $ 385.1 $ 4.67 $ 5.23 $ 6.49 Restructuring charges 0.4 0.3 — 0.01 0.01 — Non-recurring income of acquisitions (2.0 ) — — (0.03 ) — — Non-recurring settlement charges — 4.6 — — 0.08 — Income tax expense (benefit) related to above items 0.4 (1.2 ) — — (0.02 ) — Non-GAAP net income attributable to Reliance $ 266.6 $ 306.6 $ 385.1 $ 4.65 $ 5.30 $ 6.49 Net Income Diluted EPS Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to Reliance $ 570.7 $ 768.2 $ 9.90 $ 12.92 Restructuring charges 0.7 — 0.01 — Non-recurring income of acquisitions (2.0 ) — (0.03 ) — Non-recurring settlement charges 4.6 — 0.08 — Gains related to sales of non-core assets — (4.8 ) — (0.08 ) Income tax (benefit) expense related to above items (0.8 ) 1.2 (0.02 ) 0.02 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Reliance $ 573.2 $ 764.6 $ 9.94 $ 12.86 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Pretax income $ 349.7 $ 396.2 $ 510.9 $ 745.9 $ 1,019.4 Restructuring charges 0.4 0.3 — 0.7 — Non-recurring income of acquisitions (2.0 ) — — (2.0 ) — Non-recurring settlement charges — 4.6 — 4.6 — Gains related to sales of non-core assets — — — — (4.8 ) Non-GAAP pretax income $ 348.1 $ 401.1 $ 510.9 $ 749.2 $ 1,014.6 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit - LIFO $ 1,086.0 $ 1,128.2 $ 1,222.7 $ 2,214.2 $ 2,448.7 Amortization of inventory step-down (2.0 ) — — (2.0 ) — Non-GAAP gross profit 1,084.0 1,128.2 1,222.7 2,212.2 2,448.7 LIFO income (50.0 ) (50.0 ) (45.0 ) (100.0 ) (60.0 ) Non-GAAP gross profit - FIFO $ 1,034.0 $ 1,078.2 $ 1,177.7 $ 2,112.2 $ 2,388.7 Gross profit margin - LIFO 29.8% 31.0% 31.5% 30.4% 31.2% Amortization of inventory step-down as a % of sales — — — — — Non-GAAP gross profit margin 29.8% 31.0% 31.5% 30.4% 31.2% LIFO income as a % of sales (1.4% ) (1.4% ) (1.2% ) (1.4% ) (0.8% ) Non-GAAP gross profit margin - FIFO 28.4% 29.6% 30.3% 29.0% 30.4% June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 Total debt $ 1,151.4 $ 1,151.4 $ 1,151.7 Less: unamortized debt discount and debt issuance costs (7.8 ) (8.5 ) (10.5 ) Carrying amount of debt 1,143.6 1,142.9 1,141.2 Less: cash and cash equivalents (350.8 ) (934.9 ) (816.3 ) Net debt $ 792.8 $ 208.0 $ 324.9 Twelve Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 Net income $ 1,141.5 $ 1,259.5 $ 1,516.4 Depreciation and amortization 253.7 247.9 243.7 Interest expense 38.9 38.9 51.7 Income taxes 325.7 368.9 473.6 EBITDA $ 1,759.8 $ 1,915.2 $ 2,285.4 Net debt-to-EBITDA 0.5x 0.1x 0.1x Total debt-to-EBITDA 0.7x 0.6x 0.5x



