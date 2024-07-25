Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 25 July 2024

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 29 July 2024

Effective from 29 July 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 29 July 2024 to 28 October 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030482849, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 29 July 2024: 4.6390% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk

