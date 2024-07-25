ALTEA OTTAWA ON TRACK FOR GRAND OPENING IN LATE 2024

Ottawa, ON, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The impressive transformation of the 129,000 square-foot facility at 1660 Carling Street site will soon be the home of Altea Ottawa, with its grand opening set for late 2024. The Ottawa club marks the fourth and largest community launch for Altea, rapidly emerging as one of Canada’s premier fitness and wellness brands.

In anticipation of Altea’s grand opening in Ottawa, co-founders David Wu and Mike Nolan, along with Altea’s board of directors, are pleased to announce that long-time board member Jeff York has joined the senior management team as Altea’s CEO, and David Wu has taken on the role of Chief Growth Officer. This powerhouse leadership team underscores Altea’s dedication to sustained growth and industry excellence.

York, an Ottawa-native, is an accomplished business leader with a proven track record of driving business growth at scale. He spearheaded the nationwide expansion of Ottawa's Giant Tiger, growing its sales from $250 million to $1.4 billion nationally, positioning it as one of Canada’s largest discount retail chains. Additionally, York co-led the provincial expansion of local food retailer Farm Boy. Under his leadership, Farm Boy expanded from a regional chain to a leading premium brand across Ontario, culminating in its successful acquisition by Sobeys, a subsidiary of Empire.

"I'm honoured and excited to step into the role of CEO at Altea to lead this next chapter, including the highly anticipated launch of our Ottawa club," said Jeff York, CEO of Altea. "Altea represents the next wave of fitness clubs, uniting boutique fitness, social and wellness concepts under one roof where members receive premium services at great value. Having lived in Ottawa my entire life, I am very proud to be part of a dedicated team that will deliver the best fitness and wellness experience that our city has ever seen."

Wu, Altea’s Chief Growth Officer, co-founded the company with Mike Nolan, Chief of Club Operations, in 2017 to transform the Canadian health and fitness landscape. Since launching, Altea has opened state-of-the-art clubs across Canada, including in Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Ottawa (opening late 2024), and will introduce AVANT by Altea to the Toronto (Yorkville) market in early 2025. As Chief Growth Officer, Wu is focused on national club expansion, strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

Altea's new Ottawa flagship club will offer 350 classes weekly across nine multi-purpose group fitness studios. These include a one-of-a-kind Hot Yoga Studio, a theatre-style Cycle Studio, a Boxing Studio, a Fusion Studio offering Barre and Mat Pilates, two LF3 Small Group Functional Strength Training Studios, a Reformer Pilates Studio, and a Signature Studio offering multiple high-energy HIIT formats. Additionally, the club will boast a 6-court indoor Pickleball Club, an Aquatic Centre with a 3-lane 25-metre lap pool, aquafit classes, a hot tub, a children's pool, and an exclusive Women's Only Fitness Suite equipped with the latest cardio and strength training equipment.

Altea Ottawa will also extend the experience beyond the fitness realm, featuring comfortable and bright social spaces, coworking amenities, and luxe changerooms with dry saunas and steam cabins. The club will offer youth programming through the Aquatic facility, which provides kids swimming lessons, and the Active Kid's Club, which includes a mini gym, arts and crafts, and interactive game zones for junior members.

Join the waitlist for Founding Member details, and for the latest updates sign up for the e-newsletter at alteaactive.com.

- 30 -

About Altea:

Founded by a team of fitness industry veterans, and quickly emerging as one of Canada’s premier health and wellness brands, Altea is changing the face of Canadian health and fitness by balancing the most important aspects of our lives - community, family, and mental, physical, and social well-being.

Altea currently features a state-of-the-art 80,000-square-foot facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba (opened November 2019), an 89,000-square-foot social wellness club in Toronto's Liberty Village neighbourhood (opened March 2022), and a 43,000-square-foot location in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant community (opened November 2023).

Website: alteaactive.com

Altea Ottawa: 1660 Carling Street

Attachment