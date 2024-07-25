Hob Market is Slated to Rise at a 4.6% CAGR During Forecast Period by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hob market is projected to reach USD 35,190.6 million by 2034, up from USD 22,444.5 million in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 4.6%.



The market represents a growing trend in urban areas, combining culinary creativity with modern living. These sleek appliances offer precision, aesthetics, and energy efficiency, making them a centerpiece in contemporary kitchens. With sleek glass surfaces, touch-sensitive controls, and minimalist designs, hobs enable food enthusiasts to experiment with global flavours and redefine cooking methods.

The industry is driven by increasing spending capacity, westernization, and product development. The growing trend of miniaturization in distribution is fueled by nuclear families and smart home construction. The demand for induction hobs is bolstered by technologies like IoT and government initiatives for clean cooking and heating.

The industry offers various applications and features, including wireless hobs with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Germany's high electricity production and use of renewable energy sources contribute to this demand. Induction cooktops are particularly appealing due to their energy efficiency, potentially reducing electric bills and promoting healthier living.

In the United States, people are opting for remote work and spending more time at home. This has increased the demand for kitchen appliances like hobs, which are essential for cooking and interior projects. In North America, people are investing in renovating accommodations, boosting culinary interest, and making hobs a popular choice.

In India, urbanization and modernization are influencing the popularity of hobs, with the cultural shift towards Westernized culinary practices enhancing advanced cooking technologies. China's economic prosperity and rising interest in Indian and Western cuisine are driving demand for hobs, which are essential for gourmet cooking. Government agencies are investing in industry expansion, providing multiple opportunities for industries and retailers.

Key Takeaways from the Hob Market

The market in the United States is expected to develop at a CAGR of 2.8% through 2034 due to changing lifestyles, increased spending on home renovations, and a renewed interest in cooking and decoration.

through 2034 due to changing lifestyles, increased spending on home renovations, and a renewed interest in cooking and decoration. In India, the market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 9% through 2034 due to urbanization, modernization, and the rise in affluence.

through 2034 due to urbanization, modernization, and the rise in affluence. In China, the market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 8.3% through 2034 due to the country's economic prosperity, rising interest in Indian and Western cuisine, and globalization.





“Manufacturers are investing in research and development to develop affordable hobs, targeting low-income groups, and reducing kitchen space. They are working on small structural hobs with a moderate size to attract consumers and ensure safety. The child lock application is expanding market success, further enhancing the product's appeal” says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Comparative Landscape of Hobs Market

The competitive landscape involves companies investing in research and development to enhance quality and innovate products. Key competitors launch products that meet customer needs. Market players collaborate with multiple brands to reduce competition and promote products. Start-ups focus on offering a variety of products in different materials and capacities.

Latest Development

Havells launched kitchen appliances in 2024, including cooktops, hobs, and chimneys, with the aim of expanding the product portfolio and capitalizing on sales synergies to become one of the top three players in the market within the next three years.

Leading Hob Brands

Ethedeal

Empava

Whirlpool Corporation

AB Electrolux

Miele & Cie. Kg

Panasonic Corporation

Arcelik A.S. (Beko)

IFB Industries Limited

Elica S.p.A.

Electron International

FABER S.p.A.

Bosch-Siemens Hausgeraete GmbH

Sunflame Enterprises Private Limited

Capella Home Appliances

Summit Appliance

VEVOR

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product Type:

Based on product type, the industry is bifurcated into gas and induction.

By Base Material:

Depending on the material, the industry is divided into glass and stainless steel.

By Ignition:

Electricity and gas/liquid fuel are the primary sources of ignition for hobs.

By Burner/Induction Zone:

Based on the burner/induction zone, the industry is categorized into two burners, three burners, four burners, five burners, and six burners.

By Price Range:

Hobs are available in multiple price ranges, starting from priced less than USD 210, priced from USD 211 to USD 419, priced from USD 420 to USD 629, and priced from USD 630 to USD 838.

By Sales Channel:

Hobs are sold through multiple sales channels, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, multi-brand stores, specialty retail stores, online, company websites, and 3rd party online platforms.

By Region:

Regional analysis of the industry includes key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa.

