Facilities Management Training Course for Office Managers: Staying Compliant with Standards Such as ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 - ONLINE EVENT: November 13, 2024 and On-Demand

This course is essential for anyone new to the role of office or facilities manager and those with specific responsibilities for ensuring the safety of the building(s) that the business operates from.

There is a legal obligation upon businesses to ensure that staff are safe, healthy and well at work, which includes the need to ensure that certain tasks are carried out on a regular basis. If you have been tasked with ensuring that your business meets the legal requirements of staying compliant with Standards such as ISO 14001 (environmental) or ISO 45001 (health and safety), then this is an essential training event for you.

This course has been designed to give office managers and facilities professionals the essential information they need to understand what is required of them and the skills to carry out the vital tasks. It will provide practical guidance on what their organisation needs in place, and give them the knowledge and confidence they need to succeed in their role.

Benefits of attending

By attending this event you will:

Understand the main duties and responsibilities required in the facilities management role

Delegates will gain a comprehensive overview of tasks that need to be carried out within typical office premises and they will be signposted to useful websites, where they can gain additional (free) information about those tasks.

The expert trainer will also provide a compliance calendar that delegates will be able to use within their own organisations. This very useful tool will help monitor responsibilities and show a level of visibility of upcoming tasks. Along with detailed instructions, this tool will ensure you can succeed in the facilities management role.

Delegates will also learn about additional tools such as audit and inspection templates, and understand what type of records must be kept in relation to each of the activities covered.

The course will also cover the importance of maintaining records and information on alternatives to using spreadsheets.

Certification:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Office Managers

Compliance Managers

Facilities Managers

Health and Safety Managers

Environmental Managers

Agenda:

An introduction to the role of facilities management

Main duties and areas of responsibility

Key tasks to be aware of

Scheduling and overseeing tasks

Using a compliance calendar

Monitoring responsibilities

Organising and implementing audits and inspections

Tools and techniques

Pitfalls to be aware of and how to avoid

Understanding the importance of record keeping

Identifying records that need to be kept

How and when to keep records

Maintaining records and ensuring compliance

Alternatives to using manual records

Final questions

Jodi Read

Jodie Read, Managing Director of Penarth Management, joined the business as a Consultant in 2000 and became the Managing Director in 2006. She is actively involved in quality, environmental, health and safety compliance consultancy and training, whilst also being responsible for managing the teams who are assigned to look after clients. Jodie is also the lead contact for Mango Compliance Software implementation projects.



