Proteomics Market Projected to Grow at 16.55% CAGR by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford USA, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Proteomics Market will attain a value of USD 100.17 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 16.55% during the forecast period (2024-2031). CVD is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, targeted diseases kill 41 million people each year. Thus, with the prevalence of life-threatening diseases, the demand for generic medicines increases, creating a positive impact on the industry. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) provided the $37 billion for medical research. These funds were to support life science research that sought to understand key mechanisms of disease progression, such as identifying biomarkers of disease or identifying genes/proteins causing disease. The market is also expected to carry the flow leading to global dissipation of business activities.

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/proteomics-market

Browse in-depth TOC on " Proteomics Market "

Pages – 157

Tables - 94

Figures – 76

Proteomics Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 29.35 billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 100.17 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.55% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Instrumentation Technology, Reagent, Service & Software, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increase in Proteomics-based Project Outsourcing

Key Market Drivers Increasing R&D Investments





Spectroscopy Segment to Dominate Due to the High Versatility of Spectroscopy Technologies

The spectroscopy segment is expected to dominate the market by 2023 and grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The main reasons for such growth are the versatility of spectroscopy technology in many research areas including biochemistry manufacturing, proteomics, metabolomics, forensic science and pharmaceutical sector.



Drug Discovery & Development Segment to Drive Market Due to Improvements in Utilizing Structure-based Drug Design

The drug discovery & development segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. This could be due to the improved use of structure-based drug design, emphasis on standardized drug design, and increased investment in these areas. Furthermore, proteomics technology provides original implications for drug designs, and generates more revenue for retention of pharmaceutical companies, thus helping patients and healthcare systems, thus contributing significantly to the expansion of the segment.

North America is Dominating Due to Increased Investments in Systems-based Medicine

By 2023, North America dominated the market and accounted for 45% of total revenue. This is due to increased investments in systems-based medicine, advances in omics research, demand for high-quality analytical tools capable of reproducing data, focusing on personalized therapies. Collaboration and collaboration leaders in this field help to expand the market. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Symphogen collaborated to develop validated platform strategies for characterization and quality control of complex therapeutic proteins.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2031, owing to rise in proteomics-based industries, public and private funding for proteomics research and development, favorable government regulations, and targeted diseases due to increased targeting. The expansion is also an aging population and increasing adoption of proteomics. For example, the University of Hyderabad received a $60 million grant from the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, to study the tomato proteome. Such government initiatives to support proteomics research are driving the market in Asia Pacific.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/proteomics-market

Drivers

Increasing R&D Investments

Rise in the Prevalence the Life-Threatening Diseases

Restraints

High Costs Technologies and Equipment

High Cost of Purchasing

Prominent Players in Proteomics Market

The following are the Top Proteomics Companies

Promega Corporation (US)

Sengenics (Singapore)

Biomax Informatics AG (Germany)

MS Bioworks LLC (US)

WuXi NextCODE (China)

Fios Genomics Ltd. (UK)

GENEWIZ (US)

Biognosys AG (Switzerland)

Bioproximity (Switzerland)

MRM Proteomics Inc. (Canada)

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/proteomics-market

Key Questions Answered in Proteomics Market Report

What is the current market size of Global Proteomics Market?

Who are the key players in Global Proteomics Market?

Which is the fastest growing region in the Global Proteomics Market?





This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing R&D investments), restraints (high costs technologies and equipment), opportunities (increase in proteomics-based project outsourcing), influencing the growth of Proteomics Market.

Market Dynamics: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the Proteomics Market.

Product Development/Innovation: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the Proteomics Market.

Market Growth: Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

Market Trends: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market.

Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.

Related Reports:

Genomics Market

Biomarkers Market

Biosimilars market

Next Generation Sequencing Market

Cell Therapy market