JumpCloud Introduces Mobile Device Trust to Enhance Employee Productivity Without Compromising Security

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. has announced the release of Mobile Device Trust . JumpCloud customers can now limit user access to secure corporate-owned devices (COD) and users’ bring your own devices (BYOD). This release optimizes the security posture for the company and productivity for their users.

“Many of our customers have requested Mobile Device Trust, and we are happy to deliver,” said Khanh Tran, chief product officer, JumpCloud. “Organizations need security that protects sensitive resources anywhere an employee accesses them. IT admins want flexible device management from the cloud to their corporate-owned devices. And end users want a mobile experience that is easy to use and doesn’t intrude on their work productivity or personal lives. JumpCloud’s Mobile Device Trust meets all these needs. JumpCloud was founded on the promise of providing secure, easy access.”

Unmanaged mobile devices are among the weakest links in an organization’s security. Mobile Device Trust reinforces mobile security by leveraging JumpCloud Go™ , a phishing-resistant credential. Users can install the JumpCloud Protect™ app on Apple MDM and Android EMM-enrolled devices. Then, they can register their devices with JumpCloud Go and establish device trust. This new feature also removes common pain points for the end user by eliminating the need for passwords. This enhances user experience, secures the organization, and does not hinder employee productivity.



Key features and benefits:

Device management conditions. These pre-built policies ensure that JumpCloud has control over a device and verifies that it is trusted. IT admins can enforce password policies. They can also remove corporate data or access if the device is lost, stolen, or when an employee leaves or changes roles.





These pre-built policies ensure that JumpCloud has control over a device and verifies that it is trusted. IT admins can enforce password policies. They can also remove corporate data or access if the device is lost, stolen, or when an employee leaves or changes roles. Operating system conditions. This policy lets IT admins limit access to resources based on approved operating systems.





This policy lets IT admins limit access to resources based on approved operating systems. Enhancement to disk encryption conditions. This ensures that the device has the required disk encryption, file-based or metadata.





This ensures that the device has the required disk encryption, file-based or metadata. Device attestation. Attestation helps protect against the following threats:



A compromised device that lies about its properties. A compromised device that provides an outdated attestation. A compromised device that sends a different device’s identifiers. Private key extraction for use on a rogue device.





Attestation helps protect against the following threats: Device trust readiness dashboard. This dashboard provides visibility into the setup of desktop, iOS, and Android devices to evaluate device trust. Admins can immediately learn the specific policies configured in their organization. It also highlights the Conditional Access policies that leverage the device management conditions.



Mobile Device Trust is now available for all Platform Prime customers. Organizations interested in managing their mobile (Android and iOS/iPadOS) devices from one console can sign up for a free demo today .

