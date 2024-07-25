Peoples Group is Delighted to Announce John Davis as Head of Product Management

Toronto, ON, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peoples Group takes pride in announcing the addition of John Davis, to our senior leadership team, in his role as Head of Product Management. In this new role John will focus on enhancing our product platform in preparation for our next phase of sustainable growth.



John has more than two decades of leadership experience and comes to us from Citibank, where he was most recently Managing Director, Canadian Head of Product Management, Treasury and Trade Solutions. Prior to his 10 years at Citi, John was the Head of Product Management & Market Research at ING DIRECT Canada, and he held various management positions within the product realm at Scotiabank.

John Landry, President and CEO of Peoples Group said, “With in-depth expertise in product management across three different financial institutions, we are thrilled to have John’s extensive knowledge and diverse perspective at Peoples. Welcome, John.”

John will be based in Toronto but is looking forward to also working with the team across Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver. He has held numerous volunteer positions with Payments Canada on Operating, Advisory and Steering Committees. He is excited to bring the depth and breadth of his experience to this new role at Peoples.

About Peoples Group

Peoples Group has been providing a tailored suite of financial solutions and delivering world-class customer interactions, since 1985. We have grown substantial market share in the insured commercial lending space and are the leading issuer of prepaid payment cards as well as an innovative merchant acquirer. We are an entrepreneurial organization that excels at customizing solutions to fit the needs of our clients. As a trusted partner of many fintechs, we have a proven track record of giving them the tools and guidance to realize their success.