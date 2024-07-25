MARA Purchases $100 Million of Bitcoin

MARA Updates Treasury Policy to HODL All Bitcoin; Current Bitcoin Holdings Surpass 20,000 BTC

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("MARA” or the "Company"), a global leader in leveraging digital asset compute to support the energy transformation, today announced that it has purchased $100 million of bitcoin and currently holds over 20,000 BTC on its balance sheet. Furthermore, effective immediately, MARA will adopt a full HODL approach towards its bitcoin treasury policy, retaining all bitcoin mined in its operations, and will periodically make strategic open market purchases.

"Adopting a full HODL strategy reflects our confidence in the long-term value of bitcoin," said Fred Thiel, MARA’s chairman and CEO. "We believe bitcoin is the world’s best treasury reserve asset and support the idea of sovereign wealth funds holding it. We encourage governments and corporations to all hold bitcoin as a reserve asset.”

“Prior to last year, the company used to hold all of its bitcoin,” said Salman Khan, MARA’s chief financial officer. “Given Bitcoin’s current tailwinds, including increased institutional support and an improving macro environment, we are once again implementing this strategy and focusing on growing the amount we hold on our balance sheet. Bitcoin’s recent price decline, coupled with the strength of our balance sheet, afforded us an opportunity to add to our holdings. We look forward to continuing to leverage our technological expertise to support Bitcoin and distributed digital asset ecosystems.”

About MARA

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) is a global leader in digital asset compute that develops and deploys innovative technologies to build a more sustainable and inclusive future. MARA secures the world’s preeminent blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or otherwise underutilized energy into economic value.

