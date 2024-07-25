Udder Health Market: $1.2B to $1.6B Growth Forecast (2024-2029) | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " Udder Health Market Size, Share & Trends by Product (Pharmaceuticals (Antibiotics, Intramammary Infusions), Devices (Milk Quality Analysers), Supplements)), Veterinary Care Settings (Dairy Farms, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics), Animal Type - Global Forecast to 2029" report highlights substantial growth projections. It anticipates the market to escalate from $1.2 billion in 2024 to $1.6 billion by 2029, at a notable CAGR of 5.9%. This growth is driven by increasing investments, rising numbers of veterinarians in developing countries, and the prevalence of bovine mastitis and other udder health disorders. Mastitis alone causes over $2 billion in annual losses in the US, highlighting the need for effective management solutions. However, growth is restrained by a lack of awareness among small-scale dairy farmers. Opportunities arise from rising per capita incomes in developing countries, leading to greater investments in animal welfare. Regulatory challenges, such as stringent guidelines for veterinary products, pose significant hurdles. The pharmaceuticals segment holds the largest market share, driven by the need for effective treatments. Veterinary hospitals and clinics are significant market players due to their role in managing udder health issues. The market also sees growth in the "other animals" segment, which includes goats and sheep. Europe leads the market due to technological advancements and supportive government policies. Key market players include Vetoquinol S.A., Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co., Virbac, and Ecolab.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=76741813

DeLaval: Leader in Dairy Farming Solutions

DeLaval, part of the Tetra Laval group, specializes in dairy farming solutions and is based in Tumba, Sweden. Known for its comprehensive dairy equipment across segments such as Milking, Hygiene, Service, and Farm Supplies, DeLaval's Hygiene division focuses on udder health, providing diagnostic tools, teat dips, and cleaning products. With operations in over 100 markets, DeLaval is prominent in dairy-rich regions including the USA, Canada, Germany, France, China, and Brazil. The company's subsidiaries, such as Delaval Inc. (USA), DeLaval Ltd. (UK), and DeLaval Pty Ltd. (Australia), underline its extensive international presence. In July 2020, DeLaval expanded its portfolio by acquiring Milkrite | InterPlus, a global leader in milking point solutions.

Zoetis Inc.: Global Pioneer in Animal Health

Zoetis Inc., headquartered in the US, is a leading global entity in animal health, focusing on vaccines and medicines for livestock and companion animals. The company operates through three main segments: Companion Animals, Livestock, and Contract Manufacturing and Human Health. Zoetis is crucial in providing intramammary antibiotic therapies for mastitis in dairy cows. With operations spanning the US, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific, Zoetis products are available in over 120 countries. Notable subsidiaries include Allabing de Mexico, Alpharma Animal Health Company, and Jilin Pfizer Guoyuan Animal Health Co. In March 2024, Zoetis expanded by purchasing a 21-acre manufacturing site in Melbourne, Australia, to enhance its vaccine production.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH: Pharmaceutical Innovator

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, a prominent pharmaceutical company based in Germany, produces a wide range of pharmaceuticals for humans and animals. Its operations include Human Pharma, Animal Health, Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing, and Other Sales segments. The Animal Health division offers a diverse portfolio of biological, natural, and pharmaceutical products, notably parasiticides for food-producing and companion animals. Boehringer Ingelheim's global reach is evidenced by its 146 subsidiaries worldwide, including Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals (US), Boehringer Ingelheim Pty. Ltd. (Australia), and Boehringer Ingelheim SpA (Italy).

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=76741813

Supplements Segment Holds Third Largest Share in Udder Health Market

By product type, the udder health market is segmented into devices, pharmaceuticals, and supplements. In 2023, the supplements segment held the third largest share, driven by the rising adoption rate among dairy farmers to support overall udder health.

Dairy Farms Lead Veterinary Care Setting in Udder Health Market

By veterinary care setting, the udder health market is divided into dairy farms and veterinary hospitals and clinics. In 2023, the dairy farms segment captured the largest share, primarily due to the rise in mastitis cases among dairy cattle and the adoption of advanced products and technologies for effective prevention and treatment.

Dairy Cattle Segment Dominates Animal Type in Udder Health Market

By animal type, the udder health market is segmented into dairy cattle and other animals. In 2023, the dairy cattle segment held the largest market share, driven by intensive management for milk production, susceptibility to udder infections like mastitis, and advancements in veterinary medicine and farm management practices.

Clinical Mastitis Segment Exhibits Fastest CAGR in Udder Health Market

By disease type, the udder health market is divided into clinical mastitis and other disease types. In 2023, the clinical mastitis segment exhibited the fastest CAGR, driven by its significant impact on dairy production and profitability, high prevalence, correlation with decreased milk yield, increased treatment costs, and advancements in diagnostic technologies.

APAC Holds Third Largest Market Share in Udder Health Market

By region, the udder health market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, APAC held the third largest market share, driven by governmental support for dairy farming, advancements in veterinary healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, AI integrations in dairy management software, and the implementation of automation systems.

For More information, Inquire Now .

Related Reports:

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

Veterinary Diagnostic Market

Veterinary Imaging Market

Veterinary Ultrasound Market

Dairy Herd Management Market