Automotive Retailer Selects Bridgeline’s AI-Powered HawkSearch

WOBURN, Mass., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced that a national aftermarket automotive parts retailer has chosen Bridgeline's HawkSearch to power product discovery for its eCommerce website.



The automotive retailer will use HawkSearch to increase sales through the AI-powered Smart Search features. With Smart Search, a customer can type in a concept or question into the search bar and receive improved results.

For instance, if a customer types a question in the search box such as “What do I need to fix my 2011 Jeep Wrangler’s fuel pump?” Smart Search will display results for fuel pumps as well as matching fuel filters and other fuel system parts that would fit the specific make and model of the car. Alternatively, the customer can take a picture of the existing fuel pump with their smartphone to quickly find the exact replacement part they need. Smart Search provides customers with the products they are looking for in a more personalized and accurate way.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, stated, "Our partnership with the automotive retailer showcases our dedication to supporting revenue growth for eCommerce retailers. HawkSearch's AI-powered search capabilities are necessary for creating online shopping experiences that drive sales."

