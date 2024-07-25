HeartCore’s Go IPO Client, BloomZ, Begins Trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange

NEW YORK and TOKYO, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced its Go IPO client, BloomZ Inc. (“BloomZ”), has successfully commenced trading under the symbol “BLMZ” on the Nasdaq Capital Market exchange. HeartCore was compensated through an aggregate $500,000 in initial fees and warrants to acquire 4% of BloomZ’s common stock, on a fully diluted basis, which total up to $2.08 million.



Pursuant to the initial agreement, the Company assisted BloomZ throughout the listing process, including the audit and legal firm hiring process, translating requested documents into English, assisting in the preparation of documentation for internal controls required for an initial public offering, providing general support services, assisting in the preparation of the F-1 filing, and more.

“I am pleased to announce that our Go IPO client, BloomZ, has successfully begun trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market,” said CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto. “BloomZ’s IPO is the first from Japan since September 2023, marking the conclusion of a minor drought and a pivotal milestone for our client. We are hopeful this event marks the genesis of a second wave of Japanese IPOs as the backlog for incremental Go IPO deals look optimistic. Our HeartCore Financial team remains laser focused and hard at work in providing utmost value to Japanese issuers looking to tap into the U.S. capital markets.”

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

