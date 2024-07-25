West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported second quarter 2024 net income of $5.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, compared to first quarter 2024 net income of $5.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, and second quarter 2023 net income of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share. On July 24, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 21, 2024, to stockholders of record on August 7, 2024.

David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Our credit quality remains pristine as a result of our disciplined loan growth and credit risk management practices. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets remains negligible at 0.01%. In the first half of 2024, we have seen deposits grow, net interest income improve and net interest margin stabilize.”

David Nelson added, “Our efficiency ratio has increased as expected with the costs associated with our new buildings. Our buildings are designed as tools for building strong relationships and facilitating business development. We believe these strategic investments will continue to drive profitable growth similar to the successes we have had in our newer Minnesota offices.”

 
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
  Quarter Ended
June 30, 2024		 Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
 Net income (in thousands)$5,192 $11,001
 Return on average equity9.50 % 10.07 %
 Return on average assets0.53 % 0.57 %
 Efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure)67.14 % 64.62 %
 Nonperforming assets to total assets0.01 % 0.01 %
     

Second Quarter 2024 Compared to First Quarter 2024 Overview

  • Loans increased $18.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, or 2.5 percent annualized. The increase is primarily due to the funding of previously committed construction loans.
  • No credit loss expense was recorded in either the first or second quarter of 2024.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.95 percent at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. Nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2024 consisted of three loans with a total balance of $521 thousand, compared to one loan with a balance of $289 thousand at March 31, 2024.
  • Deposits increased $115.9 million, or 3.8 percent, in the second quarter of 2024. Brokered deposits totaled $370.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $396.4 million at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $26.1 million. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $142.0 million during the second quarter of 2024. In the second quarter of 2024, a local municipal customer deposited approximately $120.0 million of bond proceeds that are expected to be withdrawn over the next 12-18 months. As of June 30, 2024, estimated uninsured deposits, which exclude deposits in the IntraFi® reciprocal network, brokered deposits and public funds protected by state programs, accounted for approximately 26.3 percent of total deposits.
  • Borrowed funds decreased to $525.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $639.7 million at March 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $113.0 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings as a result of the increase in deposits.
  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 67.14 percent for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 62.04 percent for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to the increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by the increase in net interest income. Salaries and benefits increased primarily due to annual officer compensation increases and compensation related accrual adjustments. Occupancy and equipment increased primarily due to the occupancy costs associated with the Company’s newly constructed headquarters.
  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.86 percent for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.88 percent for the first quarter of 2024. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $17.2 million, compared to $16.8 million for the first quarter of 2024.
  • The tangible common equity ratio was 5.65 percent as of both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Compared to Second Quarter 2023 Overview

  • Loans increased $191.7 million at June 30, 2024, or 6.8 percent, compared to June 30, 2023. The increase is primarily due to the funding of previously committed construction loans.
  • Deposits increased $344.6 million at June 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2023. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $370.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $230.7 million at June 30, 2023. Brokered deposits were used to reduce short-term borrowed funds and to fund loan growth. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $205.0 million, or 7.9 percent, as of June 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2023. In the second quarter of 2024, a local municipal customer deposited approximately $120.0 million of bond proceeds that are expected to be withdrawn over the next 12-18 months.
  • Borrowed funds decreased to $525.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $593.9 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $98.7 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings, partially offset by an increase of $35.0 million in FHLB one-month rolling advances hedged with long-term interest rate swaps.
  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 67.14 percent for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 62.83 percent for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the decrease in net interest income and increase in noninterest expense. Occupancy and equipment increased primarily due to the occupancy costs associated with the Company’s newly constructed headquarters.
  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.86 percent for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.02 percent for the second quarter of 2023. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $17.2 million, compared to $17.3 million for the second quarter of 2023.

The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company’s financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
  As of
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $27,994  $27,071  $33,245  $18,819  $29,776 
Interest-bearing deposits  121,825   120,946   32,112   1,802   1,968 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  588,452   605,735   623,919   609,365   645,091 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  21,065   26,181   22,957   26,691   22,488 
Loans  2,998,774   2,980,133   2,927,535   2,849,777   2,807,075 
Allowance for credit losses  (28,422)  (28,373)  (28,342)  (28,147)  (27,938)
Loans, net  2,970,352   2,951,760   2,899,193   2,821,630   2,779,137 
Premises and equipment, net  101,965   95,880   86,399   75,675   66,683 
Bank-owned life insurance  44,416   44,138   43,864   43,589   43,328 
Other assets  89,046   90,981   84,069   104,329   90,084 
Total assets $3,965,115  $3,962,692  $3,825,758  $3,701,900  $3,678,555 
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Deposits $3,180,922  $3,065,030  $2,973,779  $2,755,529  $2,836,325 
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings  85,500   198,500   150,270   261,510   184,150 
Other borrowings  439,998   441,183   442,367   443,552   409,736 
Other liabilities  34,812   34,223   34,299   37,376   31,218 
Stockholders’ equity  223,883   223,756   225,043   203,933   217,126 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,965,115  $3,962,692  $3,825,758  $3,701,900  $3,678,555 
           
  For the Quarter Ended
AVERAGE BALANCES June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023
Assets $3,964,109  $3,812,199  $3,706,497  $3,679,541  $3,645,651 
Loans  2,994,492   2,949,672   2,857,594   2,813,213   2,783,463 
Deposits  3,123,282   2,956,635   2,878,676   2,764,184   2,854,945 
Stockholders’ equity  219,771   219,835   201,920   215,230   213,177 
                     


       
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
  As of
LOANS June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023
Commercial $526,589  $544,293  $531,594  $529,293  $535,085 
Real estate:          
Construction, land and land development  496,864   465,247   413,477   399,253   351,461 
1-4 family residential first mortgages  92,230   108,065   106,688   89,713   80,998 
Home equity  15,264   14,020   14,618   12,429   12,625 
Commercial  1,856,301   1,839,580   1,854,510   1,812,816   1,820,718 
Consumer and other  15,234   12,844   10,930   10,123   10,289 
   3,002,482   2,984,049   2,931,817   2,853,627   2,811,176 
Net unamortized fees and costs  (3,708)  (3,916)  (4,282)  (3,850)  (4,101)
Total loans $2,998,774  $2,980,133  $2,927,535  $2,849,777  $2,807,075 
Less allowance for credit losses  (28,422)  (28,373)  (28,342)  (28,147)  (27,938)
Net loans $2,970,352  $2,951,760  $2,899,193  $2,821,630  $2,779,137 
           
CREDIT QUALITY          
Pass $2,994,310  $2,983,618  $2,931,377  $2,853,100  $2,810,640 
Watch  7,651   142   144   184   187 
Substandard  521   289   296   343   349 
Doubtful               
Total loans $3,002,482  $2,984,049  $2,931,817  $2,853,627  $2,811,176 
           
DEPOSITS          
Noninterest-bearing demand $530,441  $521,377  $548,726  $551,688  $568,029 
Interest-bearing demand  443,658   449,946   481,207   417,802   459,030 
Savings and money market - non-brokered  1,483,264   1,315,698   1,315,741   1,249,309   1,302,468 
Money market - brokered  97,259   119,840   124,335   99,282   114,142 
Total nonmaturity deposits  2,554,622   2,406,861   2,470,009   2,318,081   2,443,669 
Time - non-brokered  353,269   381,646   322,694   299,683   276,097 
Time - brokered  273,031   276,523   181,076   137,765   116,559 
Total time deposits  626,300   658,169   503,770   437,448   392,656 
Total deposits $3,180,922  $3,065,030  $2,973,779  $2,755,529  $2,836,325 
           
BORROWINGS          
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings $85,500  $198,500  $150,270  $261,510  $184,150 
Subordinated notes, net  79,762   79,697   79,631   79,566   79,500 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  315,000   315,000   315,000   315,000   280,000 
Long-term debt  45,236   46,486   47,736   48,986   50,236 
Total borrowings $525,498  $639,683  $592,637  $705,062  $593,886 
           
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Preferred stock $  $  $  $  $ 
Common stock  3,000   3,000   3,000   3,000   3,000 
Additional paid-in capital  34,322   33,685   34,197   33,487   32,642 
Retained earnings  273,981   272,997   271,369   271,025   269,301 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (87,420)  (85,926)  (83,523)  (103,579)  (87,817)
Total stockholders’ equity $223,883  $223,756  $225,043  $203,933  $217,126 
                     


         
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY        
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
  For the Quarter Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 June 30,
2023
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $41,700  $40,196  $38,208  $36,756  $35,011 
Securities:          
Taxable  3,394   3,416   3,521   3,427   3,432 
Tax-exempt  808   810   869   880   883 
Interest-bearing deposits  1,666   148   85   29   25 
Total interest income  47,568   44,570   42,683   41,092   39,351 
Interest expense:          
Deposits  23,943   21,559   20,024   17,156   16,277 
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings  1,950   2,183   2,024   3,165   2,264 
Subordinated notes  1,105   1,108   1,114   1,113   1,109 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  2,718   2,325   2,482   2,329   1,621 
Long-term debt  622   645   678   695   739 
Total interest expense  30,338   27,820   26,322   24,458   22,010 
Net interest income  17,230   16,750   16,361   16,634   17,341 
Credit loss expense (benefit)        500   200    
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)  17,230   16,750   15,861   16,434   17,341 
Noninterest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts  462   460   476   463   458 
Debit card usage fees  490   458   488   495   511 
Trust services  794   776   782   831   749 
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance  278   274   275   262   250 
Loan swap fees           431    
Realized securities losses, net        (431)      
Other income  322   331   308   340   421 
Total noninterest income  2,346   2,299   1,898   2,822   2,389 
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits  7,169   6,489   6,468   6,696   7,029 
Occupancy and equipment  1,852   1,447   1,499   1,359   1,322 
Data processing  754   714   723   703   729 
Technology and software  731   700   676   573   579 
FDIC insurance  631   519   475   439   420 
Professional fees  244   257   235   254   287 
Director fees  236   199   240   196   251 
Other expenses  1,577   1,543   1,845   1,685   1,857 
Total noninterest expense  13,194   11,868   12,161   11,905   12,474 
Income before income taxes  6,382   7,181   5,598   7,351   7,256 
Income taxes  1,190   1,372   1,073   1,445   1,394 
Net income $5,192  $5,809  $4,525  $5,906  $5,862 
           
Basic earnings per common share $0.31  $0.35  $0.27  $0.35  $0.35 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.31  $0.35  $0.27  $0.35  $0.35 
                     


   
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY  
Financial Information (unaudited)    
(in thousands)    
  For the Six Months Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023
Interest income:    
Loans, including fees $81,896 $67,959
Securities:    
Taxable  6,810  6,748
Tax-exempt  1,618  1,768
Interest-bearing deposits  1,814  55
Total interest income  92,138  76,530
Interest expense:    
Deposits  45,502  29,616
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings  4,133  4,343
Subordinated notes  2,213  2,215
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  5,043  2,883
Long-term debt  1,267  1,437
Total interest expense  58,158  40,494
Net interest income  33,980  36,036
Credit loss expense (benefit)    
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)  33,980  36,036
Noninterest income:    
Service charges on deposit accounts  922  920
Debit card usage fees  948  997
Trust services  1,570  1,455
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance  552  507
Gain from bank-owned life insurance    691
Other income  653  776
Total noninterest income  4,645  5,346
Noninterest expense:    
Salaries and employee benefits  13,658  13,896
Occupancy and equipment  3,299  2,649
Data processing  1,468  1,364
Technology and software  1,431  1,092
FDIC insurance  1,150  836
Professional fees  501  537
Director fees  435  456
Other expenses  3,120  3,715
Total noninterest expense  25,062  24,545
Income before income taxes  13,563  16,837
Income taxes  2,562  3,131
Net income $11,001 $13,706
     
Basic earnings per common share $0.66 $0.82
Diluted earnings per common share $0.65 $0.82
       


       
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Information (unaudited)              
               
  As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
COMMON SHARE DATA June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2023
Earnings per common share (basic) $0.31  $0.35  $0.27  $0.35  $0.35  $0.66  $0.82 
Earnings per common share (diluted)  0.31   0.35   0.27   0.35   0.35   0.65   0.82 
Dividends per common share  0.25   0.25   0.25   0.25   0.25   0.50   0.50 
Book value per common share(1)  13.30   13.31   13.46   12.19   12.98     
Closing stock price  17.90   17.83   21.20   16.31   18.41     
Market price/book value(2)  134.59%  133.96%  157.50%  133.80%  141.83%    
Price earnings ratio(3)  14.36   12.77   19.79   11.75   13.11     
Annualized dividend yield(4)  5.59%  5.61%  4.72%  6.13%  5.43%    
               
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS              
Consolidated:              
Total risk-based capital ratio  11.85%  11.78%  11.88%  11.96%  12.15%    
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  9.30   9.23   9.30   9.37   9.51     
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio  8.08   8.36   8.50   8.58   8.60     
Common equity tier 1 ratio  8.74   8.67   8.74   8.80   8.92     
West Bank:              
Total risk-based capital ratio  12.66%  12.63%  12.76%  12.89%  13.13%    
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  11.79   11.76   11.89   12.01   12.24     
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio  10.25   10.65   10.86   11.00   11.08     
Common equity tier 1 ratio  11.79   11.76   11.89   12.01   12.24     
               
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND
OTHER METRICS		              
Return on average assets(5)  0.53%  0.61%  0.48%  0.64%  0.64%  0.57%  0.76%
Return on average equity(6)  9.50   10.63   8.89   10.89   11.03   10.07   12.90 
Net interest margin(7)(13)  1.86   1.88   1.87   1.91   2.02   1.87   2.12 
Yield on interest-earning assets(8)(13)  5.13   4.99   4.87   4.70   4.57   5.06   4.49 
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities  3.83   3.70   3.60   3.38   3.10   3.77   2.94 
Efficiency ratio(9)(13)  67.14   62.04   64.66   60.83   62.83   64.62   58.91 
Nonperforming assets to total assets(10)  0.01   0.01   0.01   0.01   0.01     
ACL ratio(11)  0.95   0.95   0.97   0.99   1.00     
Loans/total assets  75.63   75.20   76.52   76.98   76.31     
Loans/total deposits  94.27   97.23   98.44   103.42   98.97     
Tangible common equity ratio(12)  5.65   5.65   5.88   5.51   5.90     
                         

(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive loss.
(2) Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.
(3) Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).
(4) Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.
(5) Annualized net income divided by average assets.
(6) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7) Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(8) Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.
(9) Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
(10) Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.
(11) Allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total loans.
(12) Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.
(13) A non-GAAP measure.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company’s presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company’s GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

     
(in thousands) For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2023
Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP:              
Net interest income (GAAP) $17,230  $16,750  $16,361  $16,634  $17,341  $33,980  $36,036 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  55   82   95   113   122   137   283 
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)  17,285   16,832   16,456   16,747   17,463   34,117   36,319 
Average interest-earning assets  3,731,674   3,595,954   3,487,799   3,478,053   3,461,313   3,663,814   3,448,722 
Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)  1.86%  1.88%  1.87%  1.91%  2.02%  1.87%  2.12%
               
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP:              
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) $17,285  $16,832  $16,456  $16,747  $17,463  $34,117  $36,319 
Noninterest income  2,346   2,299   1,898   2,822   2,389   4,645   5,346 
Adjustment for realized securities losses, net        431             
Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net  21      24   3   2   21   2 
Adjusted income  19,652   19,131   18,809   19,572   19,854   38,783   41,667 
Noninterest expense  13,194   11,868   12,161   11,905   12,474   25,062   24,545 
Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2)  67.14%  62.04%  64.66%  60.83%  62.83%  64.62%  58.91%
                             

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.
(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company's financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.