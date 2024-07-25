Temenos strengthens commitment to SaaS and the US with key executive appointments

GENEVA, Switzerland and NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced two key executive appointments to accelerate business growth and capture the market opportunity in SaaS and in the US. Isabelle Guis has joined as Chief Marketing Officer and member of the Executive Committee reporting to the CEO Jean-Pierre Brulard. In addition, Monty Bhatia is appointed Executive Vice President (EVP) of Global Alliances and Partner Ecosystem reporting to the Chief Revenue Officer, William Moroney. Both appointments are taking place with immediate effect.



Based in the US for over 20 years, Isabelle Guis will lead Temenos’ go-to-market, product and solutions positioning as well as demand generation and marketing communications activities. Isabelle brings over a decade of SaaS experience, spearheading go-to-market growth strategies and overseeing product marketing and management for global SaaS organizations like Salesforce. Isabelle drove marketing driven growth at Commvault, a data protection public company, where the company grew its ACV revenues at a factor of x10 during her tenure. She has extensive experience in taking applications to market for the line of business and IT audiences. She has held leadership roles in blue-chip companies such as Avaya, Cisco, and EMC. A European native with global experience, she has a strong understanding of the US market, and has worked in France.

“I am thrilled to join Temenos as we embark on our growth journey. I can’t wait to share with our customers how our innovation and technology can support banking institutions of all sizes and backgrounds from major banks, to digital ones,” said Isabelle Guis, Temenos Chief Marketing Officer. “Doing well from a business perspective and doing good for the society supporting their global economy is what every leader dreams of.”

Monty Bhatia is a seasoned US-based executive and will drive Temenos’ partner strategy to accelerate the growth of the company’s partner ecosystem. Monty has over 30 years of industry experience in management and commercial leadership roles in software, infrastructure and technology companies. As a Vice President for Global System Integrators at VMware, he helped maximize revenue growth through strategic partnerships. He has also worked for major hyperscalers such as AWS driving strategic offerings and sales campaigns with large System Integrator firms on a global scale. As EVP of Global Alliances and Partner Ecosystem, Monty will strengthen Temenos’ partnerships with hyperscalers, technology partners, Temenos Exchange providers, global system integrators and delivery partners to advance the joint go-to-market strategies particularly in the US.

Monty Bhatia, EVP of Global Alliances and Partner Ecosystem, Temenos, said: “Temenos has a remarkable reputation for innovation and excellence in the banking technology sector. I’m excited to join Temenos and look forward to accelerating our go-to-market motion through a robust partner-led strategy. Together with our partners, we will drive the adoption of Temenos banking platform and deliver exceptional value to our clients worldwide.”

The Company is committed to ongoing investment in executive talent and expertise. Commenting on the appointments, Jean-Pierre Brulard, CEO at Temenos, said: “Isabelle and Monty are accomplished leaders who will help us drive business growth.

“Isabelle is passionate about driving business growth through marketing and building customer-centered marketing organizations, and this aligns perfectly with Temenos’ mission to always deliver value to our clients. Monty’s appointment demonstrates our continued investment in our partner strategy and commitment to our partner ecosystem. Our aim is to continue to accelerate our joint and partner-led sales and grow our mutual business as well as innovate with partners.

“I’m looking forward to working with both of them to deliver business value to our clients and all our stakeholders worldwide.”

