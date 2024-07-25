Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held June 23rd & 24th are now available for online viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through July 29.
July 23rd & July 24th Presenting Companies:
|Company
|Ticker(s)
|Horizon Copper Corp.
|OTCQX: HNCUF | TSXV: HCU
|Tru Precious Metals Corp.
|OTCQB: TRUIF | TSXV: TRU
|United States Antimony Corp.
|NYSE American: UAMY
|LithiumBank Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: LBNKF | TSXV: LBNK
|GoGold Resources, Inc.
|OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
|Gold Terra Resource Corp.
|OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
|Electric Metals (USA) Limited
|OTCQB: EMUSF | TSXV: EML
|Giga Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
|Outcrop Silver
|OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
|Banyan Gold Corp.
|OTCQB: BYAGF | TSXV: BYN
|Equity Metals Corporation
|OTCQB: EQMEF | TSXV: EQTY
|Neometals Ltd.
|OTCQX: NMTAY | ASX: NMT
|1911 Gold Corp
|Pink: AUMBF | TSXV: AUMB
|Denarius Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: DNRSF | CBOE CA: DMET
|Zeus North America Mining Corp.
|OTCQB: ZUUZF | CSE: ZEUS
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
|Southern Silver Exploration Corp.
|OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
|Li-FT Power Ltd.
|OTCQX: LIFFF | TSXV: LIFT
|Cassiar Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC
|Fathom Nickel Inc.
|OTCQB: FNICF | CSE: FNI
|Headwater Gold Inc.
|OTCQB: HWAUF | CSE: HWG
