Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held June 23rd & 24th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS AT: https://bit.ly/4cRXPaV

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through July 29.

July 23rd & July 24th Presenting Companies:

CompanyTicker(s)
Horizon Copper Corp.OTCQX: HNCUF | TSXV: HCU
Tru Precious Metals Corp.OTCQB: TRUIF | TSXV: TRU
United States Antimony Corp.NYSE American: UAMY
LithiumBank Resources Corp.OTCQX: LBNKF | TSXV: LBNK
GoGold Resources, Inc.OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
Gold Terra Resource Corp.OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
Electric Metals (USA) LimitedOTCQB: EMUSF | TSXV: EML
Giga Metals Corp.OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
Outcrop SilverOTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
Banyan Gold Corp.OTCQB: BYAGF | TSXV: BYN
Equity Metals CorporationOTCQB: EQMEF | TSXV: EQTY
Neometals Ltd.OTCQX: NMTAY | ASX: NMT
1911 Gold CorpPink: AUMBF | TSXV: AUMB
Denarius Metals Corp.OTCQX: DNRSF | CBOE CA: DMET
Zeus North America Mining Corp.OTCQB: ZUUZF | CSE: ZEUS
Silver Tiger Metals Inc.OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
Southern Silver Exploration Corp.OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
Li-FT Power Ltd.OTCQX: LIFFF | TSXV: LIFT
Cassiar Gold Corp.OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC
Fathom Nickel Inc.OTCQB: FNICF | CSE: FNI
Headwater Gold Inc.OTCQB: HWAUF | CSE: HWG


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

