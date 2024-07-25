Bierman Autism Centers to Host 12 Free Sensory-Friendly End-of-Summer Carnivals Across the U.S.

Indianapolis, IN, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer might be winding down, but the fun is just heating up at Bierman Autism Centers (BAC)! The public is invited to join BAC at one of their 12 Free Sensory-Friendly End-of-Summer Carnivals on Saturday, August 3, and Saturday, August 10, from 10 am to 12 pm. These community events promise a celebration of the season filled with joy, inclusivity, and plenty of laughs.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss It

Transform into a superhero, a princess, or whatever your heart desires with our talented artists. Sweet Treats: Indulge in a variety of delicious treats that will tantalize your taste buds.

Best of all, these carnivals are FREE and specially designed to be sensory-friendly, ensuring everyone in the special needs community can join in on the fun.

“At Bierman Autism Centers, we believe in creating moments of joy and connection for every family,” said Tiffany Tibbets Newman, VP of Marketing. “Our End-of-Summer Carnivals are a fantastic opportunity to bring the community together, celebrate the season coming to an end, and highlight our commitment to inclusivity and fun.”

Join the Festivities at a Location Near You

The events will take place across 12 locations nationwide:

August 3: Tempe, AZ; Bedford & Randolph, MA; Princeton & Ramsey, NJ; Cary, NC; Westerville, OH

Tempe, AZ; Bedford & Randolph, MA; Princeton & Ramsey, NJ; Cary, NC; Westerville, OH August 10: Fort Wayne & Westfield, IN; Needham, MA; Eatontown, NJ; East Bay, RI

More Than Just Fun



Bierman Autism Centers is dedicated to creating progress and possibilities™, together. Their approach integrates play-based learning to cultivate foundational skills like self-advocacy and communication, ensuring each child’s journey is guided by evidence-based ABA therapy practices. This nurturing environment allows learning to take flight on each child’s unique terms, empowering them to thrive in all aspects of life.

BAC offers a comprehensive range of services, including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Speech and Occupational Therapies, and Diagnostic Testing. Their mission is to integrate their centers into the community fabric, providing support and fostering progress in a playful, engaging environment.

These carnivals exemplify BAC’s dedication to inclusivity and community. By hosting free, sensory-friendly events, they ensure that every child and family feels welcome and valued, celebrating their unique strengths and potential.

Don’t miss out!

Register for the events and stay informed about upcoming activities by visiting BAC’s event website.

For families interested in learning about BAC’s services or scheduling a tour, email start@biermanautism.com or call 800-931-8113.

Join the Team at Bierman Autism Centers

As the demand for ABA therapy grows, so does BAC’s team! Bierman Autism Centers is actively seeking qualified Behavior Technicians, Behavior Analysts, and Occupational and Speech Therapists to join their teams across the US. If you’re passionate about helping children with autism reach their full potential, explore rewarding career opportunities at biermanautism.com/careers.

ABOUT BIERMAN AUTISM CENTERS

Established in 2006, Bierman Autism Centers is a trusted leader in autism care, renowned for delivering comprehensive Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Their core mission revolves around empowering each child to achieve their full potential, ensuring measurable progress tailored to their unique pace and needs. By integrating a holistic approach that combines ABA, Speech and Occupational Therapies, and diagnostic evaluations, BAC offers a thorough support system for the children under their care.

BAC adopts an educational strategy that blends learning with play, fostering an environment where children are engaged and eager to learn. This approach aligns teaching with enjoyment, making learning a more attractive and effective experience. Their methods have led to over 250 successful graduations, each representing a significant milestone in a child’s development and a testament to the support families receive on their autism journey.

BAC’s services are offered across Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island, where they continue to advance the standards of autism care and education. They are committed to innovation and excellence, continuously seeking new ways to enhance outcomes for the children they serve.

Bierman Autism Centers is dedicated to creating progress and possibilities™ for every child and family they work with. To learn more about their approach and commitment to enhancing the development of children with autism, visit www.biermanautism.com.

