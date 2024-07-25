Barfresh Introduces 100% Juice Freeze Pops “Pop & Go” to Education Channel for Healthier School Snacking

Product Compliant with USDA’s Reimbursable Meal Programs in America’s Schools



Pop & Go Freeze Pops Will be Available for the upcoming 2024-2025 School Year

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, announced the launch of its new 100% juice freeze pops, “Pop & Go”™, set to be offered to school nutrition programs across the country. This innovative product aims to provide students with healthier options throughout the school day. Pop & Go™ was created with a commitment to nutrition and quality, containing a half-cup of fruit juice, no added sugars, no preservatives, artificial flavors or colors, and available in five delicious flavors Barfresh’s new Pop & Go freeze pops are compliant with USDA reimbursable meal programs and Smart Snack compliant.

This new product line will initially target lunch menus in Schools across the country which can be up to five times more in volume than the breakfast menu where its current Twist & Go products are offered. These new items also complement the Company’s existing school offerings, including 1:1 bulk easy pour, 5:1 juice concentrates, and Twist & Go products. While these established products primarily target the breakfast menu, Pop & Go™ extends the Company’s reach into different meal day parts, providing nutritious options for breakfast, lunch and after-school programs.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company's CEO stated, "We are very excited to introduce Pop & Go™ to our product lineup and strengthen our position in the education channel by offering healthier options throughout the school day. With our recent expansion in product capacity, we’re now fully equipped to supply our diverse portfolio of products to meet the growing demand in this important sales channel. While we’re initially focusing on schools, we see a clear path for Pop & Go™ to expand into other foodservice and retail channels in the future, further broadening our market reach. We are excited about the enormous opportunity to increase our menu placements with our existing customers and new customers with multiple products at different times of the day.

Our recent enhancements - including expanded production capacity, key senior hires, increased customer acquisition, and a more diverse product portfolio support achieving record revenue this fiscal year and driving long-term growth."

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The Company’s single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary, patented system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking, including statements about the Company’s commercial progress, success of its strategic relationship(s), and projections of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “grow”, “expand”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “should”, “hypothetical”, “potential”, “forecast” and “project”, “continue,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” and “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company’s recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

