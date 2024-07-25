Intelagen Announces New Sales Leadership to Continue Growth

Saint Petersburg, Florida, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelagen , a leading Google Cloud partner, announced that Greg Wilson has been named Head of Google Solution Sales. The appointment is part of the company's aggressive growth strategy to offer the highest level of value and service to its growing customer base in SMB and the midmarket.

Greg Wilson brings decades of experience developing and selling revenue-generating solutions across both traditional and cloud environments for tech giants Equinix and Google Cloud. At Google Cloud, he was the Head of Cloud Solutions and technical sales leader for the enterprise sales segment in Nevada. He holds both bachelors and masters degrees in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder and achieved Google Cloud Professional certifications.



“This is an exciting time to be a Google partner focused on startups, SMBs, and the lower mid-market", stated Greg Wilson, Head of Google Solution Sales. “Intelagen is well-equipped to help clients maximize their Google technology investments and achieve rapid results. As a Google Partner and leader in Vertical AI, we are committed to customer success at every stage. I look forward to working with our clients and driving growth in this dynamic market.”



Intelagen CEO Tom Richer added, “Greg's expertise in Google solutions and technical sales, along with his proven track record, make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. His knowledge and vision will be instrumental as we expand our reach and offer Google-based solutions to Startup, SMB and mid-market customers across the United States, particularly in the Western States.”

Greg Wilson will be based out of Intelagen’s new Boulder office.



About Intelagen



Intelagen (formerly Cloudbench) is an AI integrator and development firm at the forefront of value-driven vertical AI solutions empowering businesses to harness the limitless potential of AI and Data. With a focus on delivering industry-specific, value-driven AI solutions, Intelagen partners with small and medium-sized enterprises to seamlessly integrate AI, data, cloud, Web3, and Work AI technologies into their operations. Their extensive network of strategic partners ensures a comprehensive and tailored approach for each client. With a strong presence across North America, Intelagen is your trusted guide in the world of AI. To learn more about how Intelagen can transform your business, visit www.intelagen.ai .

