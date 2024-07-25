Digital Adoption Professionals Emerge as Key Players in AI Transformation, New WalkMe Survey Reveals

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions for effectively navigating technology change, today announced the results of its annual DAP Professionals Survey . The survey results highlighted the pivotal role DAP professionals play in driving innovation and transformation, notably in regard to integrating AI into daily workflows.



Key Survey Highlights

Widespread AI Adoption: Nearly 60% of DAP professionals are utilizing AI products or solutions in their daily tasks. AI is already impacting digital adoption projects, making processes more efficient and effective.

Nearly 60% of DAP professionals are utilizing AI products or solutions in their daily tasks. AI is already impacting digital adoption projects, making processes more efficient and effective. Most Sought-after AI Use Cases for DAP Professionals: Task Automation: 29.4% Streamlining Workflows: 28.3% Application Walkthroughs/Guided Tours: 21%

AI Adoption Challenges: 38% of DAP professionals report that less than a quarter of their organization uses GenAI tools, and another 15% indicate no GenAI use within their company. Roadblocks include lack of technical knowledge, regulatory or security concerns, and insufficient change management. This highlights a tremendous growth opportunity for DAP professionals.

38% of DAP professionals report that less than a quarter of their organization uses GenAI tools, and another 15% indicate no GenAI use within their company. Roadblocks include lack of technical knowledge, regulatory or security concerns, and insufficient change management. This highlights a tremendous growth opportunity for DAP professionals. Notable Upward Mobility: In North America, DAP professionals see significant increases in salary as early as 1 to 2 years into their digital adoption career. The results show potential for rapid advancement, with 68% of DAP professionals in North America earning more than the median salary. In an effort to remove barriers to learning, all certification exams within the Digital Adoption Institute (DAI) are now free of charge for WalkMe customers. Learn more here .

In North America, DAP professionals see significant increases in salary as early as 1 to 2 years into their digital adoption career. The results show potential for rapid advancement, with 68% of DAP professionals in North America earning more than the median salary. Remarkable Growth as a Profession: Over 7,000 professionals currently include WalkMe on their LinkedIn profiles, a 169% increase from 2020.



“As organizations face an imperative to tap into generative AI technologies, DAP professionals play a vital role integrating AI into enterprise workflows,” said Brittany Rolfe Hillard, VP Customer Experience & Engagement at WalkMe. “This recent survey highlights the adaptive nature of DAP professionals and their crucial role in driving digital transformation across industries.”

Join the Celebration

Nominations are now open for the 2024 DAPP100. The Top 100 DAP Professionals list recognizes movers and shakers across industries and geographies based on crowdsourced nominations and voting. Vendor employees are not eligible. Nominate yourself or someone else here .

Friday, August 9 – nominations close

– nominations close Monday, August 19 to Friday, September 6 – open voting

– open voting Tuesday, September 24 – DAPP100 winners announced



About WalkMe

WalkMe (WKME) pioneered the world’s leading Digital Adoption Platform, enabling organizations to navigate the change brought on by technology. Leveraging over a decade of experience, WalkMe’s platform integrates generative AI to deliver proactive, accessible, and actionable insights. Our context-aware solutions guide users through any workflow, identifying and resolving digital friction to ensure seamless execution of critical processes across all departments. Trusted by global leaders like IBM, Nestlé, ThermoFisher Scientific, and the U.S. Department of Defense, WalkMe empowers organizations to maximize software ROI and drive people-centric digital transformation. For more information, please visit our website at: www.walkme.com

