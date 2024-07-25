Sify Technologies announces the appointment of C R Srinivasan as CEO of Sify Digital Services Limited

CHENNAI, India, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Center, Cloud, Networks, Security and Digital services, today announced the appointment of Mr. C R Srinivasan as the Chief Executive Officer of Sify Digital Services Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of Sify Technologies Limited.

C.R. Srinivasan has over 30 years of experience in global telecom, IT, cybersecurity, and digital services. As a seasoned technologist and business leader, C R Srinivasan has an established track record in large enterprises, start-ups, and platform-based businesses. He has leveraged technology to enhance customer experiences and develop unique business models, successfully turning around and rapidly scaling businesses by building platforms and services focussed on the right technology.

Prior to Sify, Srini led Tata Communications' Cloud and Cybersecurity businesses. He also co-founded Sevenstrata IT Services, a remote infrastructure management company acquired by Mindtree. Srini was part of the initial team that established Sify’s network services and developed its managed services capabilities.

Commenting on his appointment, Chairman, Mr. Raju Vegesna, said, “Srini is well versed in the transformation that the ecosystem has undergone. His experience in building digital services across the ICT ecosystem will be valuable in steering Sify Digital Services in a new direction. He will be responsible for building the business both in India and into new territories.”

Mr. C R Srinivasan, said, “I am proud of what the company has become under the leadership of Raju and the ambitious roadmap ahead. I will look to realize Sify’s untapped potential in digital services and contribute to making Sify a truly converged ICT ecosystem leader.”

About Sify Technologies

A Fortune India 500 company, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Digital services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1700 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

