EMV Cards Market Trends and Strategic Industry Assessment, 2024-2030 - Global Market Forecast to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030, Dominated by Mastercard, Fiserv, Thales Group, IDEMIA Group, and Giesecke+Devrient

The global market for EMV Cards is estimated at US$4.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The growth in the EMV card market is driven by several factors, including increasing concerns over card fraud, regulatory mandates, and technological advancements. The rising incidence of data breaches and fraudulent activities has heightened the demand for more secure payment methods, with EMV cards offering a proven solution. Regulatory bodies in various regions have implemented policies that require the adoption of EMV technology, accelerating its deployment among financial institutions and merchants.

Technological advancements, such as the development of contactless payment capabilities and enhanced card functionalities, have also spurred market growth. Consumer behavior plays a crucial role, with a growing preference for secure and convenient payment methods driving the demand for EMV cards. Additionally, the expansion of digital and e-commerce transactions has necessitated robust payment security, further promoting the adoption of EMV technology. These factors collectively underpin the rapid growth and widespread acceptance of EMV cards in the global payment landscape.





Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Contactless Cards segment, which is expected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.9%. The Contact-based Cards segment is also set to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.2% CAGR to reach $1.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

