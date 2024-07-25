Mellow Partners with Truss to Upgrade Global Hiring Services for Tech Companies

The collaboration aims to provide comprehensive services for businesses seeking both freelance contractors and full-time remote employees worldwide.

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mellow , a global HR platform that helps companies adapt to the new reality of work by transforming how companies engage with contractors, announces its strategic partnership with Truss, a leading global hiring and Employer of Record (EOR) service provider in Central Asia and across the globe. The collaboration provides potential customers with increased access to global hiring services, helping companies find the perfect fit for their team regardless of geographical scope or type of work (full-time employees or remote freelancers).

With the IT outsourcing market—a significant driver of demand for overseas talent—projected to grow to $617.69 billion in 2024​, accessing a diverse global talent pool has become both an opportunity and a challenge for businesses, one that the partnership between Mellow and Truss comprehensively solves. The combination of Mellow's contractor management expertise and Truss's proficiency in full-time remote employee hiring allows businesses to engage both freelance contractors and permanent staff worldwide through one contact point. Truss provides employer of record (EOR) services for full-time remote employees, managing payroll, tax, and compliance issues, while Mellow's contractor of record (COR) platform simplifies managing project-based talent, including contracts, payments, IP rights transfer and settlements. This integrated approach helps tech firms scale their workforce flexibly and efficiently, reducing administrative burdens and compliance risks.

Key features of this collaboration include:

Comprehensive hiring solutions for both freelance contractors and full-time remote employees Enhanced compliance management, with Mellow assuming risks associated with contractor engagement, including misclassification Access to talent in hard-to-reach regions, particularly in Central Asia Streamlined onboarding, payroll, and management processes for global teams Support for contractors, including tax assistance and benefits



"Our strategic partnership with Truss enhances our ability to meet our clients' diverse global hiring goals while maintaining our core focus. At Mellow, we specialize in non-employment, supporting companies in the intricacies of global contractor management. This partnership allows us to preserve and strengthen that focus while addressing our clients' occasional need for Employer-of-Record services. By collaborating with Truss, we can address various employment requirements, ensuring that our clients' needs are covered regardless of the employment type they require," says Pavel Shynkarenko, CEO of Mellow.