Strategic Assessment of the Global Wearable Patches Market, 2024-2030 - Connected Patches Will Generate $12 Billion of the Market's $16 Billion Total Revenue by 2030

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Patch - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Wearable Patch is estimated at US$8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$16 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the wearable patch market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increasing health consciousness among consumers, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Enhanced sensor accuracy and the miniaturization of components have made wearable patches more comfortable and efficient, encouraging wider adoption. Consumer behavior has also shifted towards more proactive health and wellness management, fueled by a greater availability of health-related information and wearable technology. This shift is evident in the increasing popularity of fitness trackers and health monitoring devices that integrate seamlessly with mobile technology.

Additionally, the healthcare industry's focus on cost reduction and improved patient outcomes has led to a greater reliance on remote monitoring and telehealth services, for which wearable patches are ideally suited. These factors, combined with supportive government initiatives promoting digital health solutions, ensure continued growth and innovation in the wearable patch market, highlighting its role in shaping the future of personal health monitoring and preventive medicine.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Connected Patch segment, which is expected to reach US$12 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.1%. The Regular Patch segment is also set to grow at 8.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.4% CAGR to reach $3.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Wearable Patch Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Wearable Patch Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Wearable Patch Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Abbott Laboratories, AliveCor, Inc., Beneli AB, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured):

Abbott Laboratories

AliveCor, Inc.

Beneli AB

Cardiac Insight, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc.

GENTAG, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

L'Oreal's Technology Incubator

LifeSignals, Inc.

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew plc

The Surgical Company

VitalConnect, Inc.

VivaLNK, Inc.

Zio by iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 287 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Wearable Patch - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Chronic Disease Prevalence Expands Market for Health Monitoring Patches

Fitness and Wellness Trends Generate Demand for Lifestyle Wearable Patches

Innovations in Skin-Friendly Adhesives Enhance Wearable Patch Comfort

Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring Technologies Strengthen the Business Case for Wearable Patch

Wearable Patches for Transdermal Drug Delivery to Make a Significant Impact on the Market

Aging Population Drive Adoption of Health Monitoring Devices

Data Privacy Concerns and Their Impact on Wearable Technology Adoption

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/quxpo7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment