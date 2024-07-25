Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes H1 2024 operational update

Highlights:

In H1 2024, hard rock gold production amounted to 193.8 kg (6,231 oz), compared to 316.7 kg (10,181 oz) in H1 2023, a decrease of 39%, or 122.8 kg (3,949 oz);

Alluvial gold production amounted to 24.6 kg (791 oz) compared to 2.9 kg (92 oz) an increase of 755%, or 21.7 kg (698 oz). The increase was mainly caused by adding a contractor for the area to which we were given access to at the end of last year.

In H1 2024, total gold sales were 274.5 kg (8,825 oz), compared to 282.8 kg (9,091 oz) in H1 2023, a decrease of 8.3 kg (267 oz), or 3%;

203,7 thousand tonnes of ore with an average grade of 1.06 g/t were processed through the CIL plant;

64,1 thousand tonnes of ore were mined in H1 2024, compared to 66,6 thousand tonnes in H1 2023, a decrease of 2,5 thousand tonnes or 4%. Stripping volume amounted to 1,549,300 m3 (487,5 km3, or 46% more than in H1 2023);

Overall, H1 2024 production was in line with the Company’s production plan.

Others:

Current mining operations at Tardan continue to be cash positive;

Bank loans have been virtually repaid now so interest expense is very low;

The company is unable to pay the Golden Impala interest due to Russian currency restrictions so interest is rolling up and increasing the loan. Obviously, this does adversely affect the Balance sheet but is a non-cash expense;

The Company opened a branch in Dubai, UAE in May 2024. The branch holds a trade license for Geophysical & Geological Studies & Services.

Total Gold Production

Production unit H1 2024 H1 2023 Change kg oz kg oz kg oz % Hard rock Tardan (CIL) 193,8 6 231 316,7 10 181 -122,8 -3 949 -39% Alluvial Staroverinskaya 24,6 791 2,9 92 21,7 698 755% Total gold produced 218,4 7 022 319,5 10 273 -101,1 -3 251 -32%

Hard Rock Gold Production

Unit H1 2024 H1 2023 Change Mining Waste stripping 000 m3 1 549,3 1 061,8 487,5 45,9% Ore mined 000 tonnes 64,1 66,6 -2,5 -4% Gold in Ore kg 86,0 160,6 -74,6 -46% Average grade g/t 1,34 2,41 -1,07 -44% CIL Ore processing 000 tonnes 203,7 203,9 -0,2 0% Grade g/t 1,06 1,67 -0,60 -36% Gold in ore processing kg 216,6 339,6 -123,1 -36% Gold produced CIL kg 193,8 316,7 -122,8 -39% Opening WIP (gold) kg 5,0 - Closing WIP (gold) kg 0,7 - Recovery % 88% 93% -5,7% -6,1% Warehouse on Jun 30 - Ore 000 tonnes 58,3 35,1 23,2 66% Grade g/t 1,27 1,11 0,16 14%

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se .

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15.20 CET on July 25th, 2024.

Attachment