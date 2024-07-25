Global Roofing Materials Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the Forecast Period (2024 – 2034): A Report by The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roofing materials are products used to cover and protect the top of buildings from weather elements such as rain, sunlight, wind, and snow. They include a variety of materials like asphalt shingles, metal sheets, tiles, and membranes, chosen based on durability, aesthetic appeal, and climate suitability. The global roofing materials market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by a combination of factors including urbanization, construction activities, and increasing investments in infrastructure development. As urban populations continue to rise, particularly in emerging economies, the demand for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings has surged, thereby boosting the roofing materials market.

Rapid urbanization in countries like China, India, and Brazil has spurred construction activities, leading to a heightened demand for roofing materials. Urban expansion necessitates new residential and commercial buildings, which in turn drives the market for roofing materials. Innovations in roofing materials, such as the development of eco-friendly and energy-efficient options, have expanded the market's scope. Materials that offer better insulation, durability, and aesthetic appeal are increasingly preferred by builders and homeowners alike. Growing awareness about environmental sustainability has prompted the adoption of green roofing materials. These materials not only reduce carbon footprints but also comply with stringent environmental regulations, thereby bolstering market growth.

Visit our Homepage

There is a noticeable shift towards sustainable roofing materials like solar tiles, cool roofs, and recycled materials. These products not only cater to environmentally conscious consumers but also align with government initiatives promoting sustainable construction practices. Integration of smart technologies in roofing materials, such as sensors for moisture detection and temperature regulation, is gaining traction. These innovations enhance building efficiency and reduce maintenance costs, presenting lucrative opportunities for market players. Renovation and remodeling activities in the residential sector, driven by homeowners' desire for aesthetic enhancements and energy savings, are contributing to market expansion. This segment offers steady growth potential for manufacturers and suppliers.

The roofing materials market experienced varied impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, construction projects were delayed or halted in many regions due to lockdowns and supply chain disruptions. This led to a temporary downturn in demand for roofing materials during the peak of the crisis.

However, as economies began to recover and construction activities resumed, the market witnessed a rebound. Increased focus on housing upgrades and renovations during lockdowns bolstered demand for roofing materials, particularly in the residential sector. Moreover, the pandemic underscored the importance of resilient and durable building materials, driving interest in high-performance roofing solutions.

The roofing materials market continues to evolve, propelled by urbanization trends, technological innovations, and shifting consumer preferences towards sustainability. While the COVID-19 pandemic posed initial challenges, the market has demonstrated resilience and is poised for robust growth driven by recovery in construction activities and increasing demand for advanced roofing solutions.

Get Sample Copy of the Report

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Shingles segment by material type is expected to grow rapidly in global roofing materials market due to its cost-effectiveness, ease of installation, and versatility in design options. Asphalt shingles, in particular, are favored for their durability and ability to withstand various weather conditions, making them a popular choice across residential and commercial applications. Additionally, innovations in shingle manufacturing processes continue to improve product performance, enhancing their appeal to builders and homeowners seeking reliable and aesthetically pleasing roofing solutions.

Asphalt shingles, in particular, are favored for their durability and ability to withstand various weather conditions, making them a popular choice across residential and commercial applications. Additionally, innovations in shingle manufacturing processes continue to improve product performance, enhancing their appeal to builders and homeowners seeking reliable and aesthetically pleasing roofing solutions. New construction by construction type category has emerged its dominance in global roofing materials market with a CAGR of 3.9% due to escalating urbanization and infrastructure development worldwide. Growing populations and economic expansion drive demand for new residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, necessitating robust and reliable roofing solutions. This trend is further buoyed by advancements in construction technologies and materials, facilitating quicker and more efficient building processes that favor the adoption of new roofing installations over renovation projects.

Growing populations and economic expansion drive demand for new residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, necessitating robust and reliable roofing solutions. This trend is further buoyed by advancements in construction technologies and materials, facilitating quicker and more efficient building processes that favor the adoption of new roofing installations over renovation projects. By sales channel, direct segment expanded its position with revenue share of 58.5% in 2023 due to enhanced customer relationships and streamlined distribution channels. Direct sales enable manufacturers to offer personalized services, tailored solutions, and direct communication with customers, fostering trust and loyalty. Additionally, advancements in digital platforms and e-commerce have facilitated easier access to a wide range of roofing materials, further strengthening the segment's dominance. This direct engagement allows manufacturers to respond swiftly to market demands and maintain competitive pricing strategies in the roofing materials market.

Direct sales enable manufacturers to offer personalized services, tailored solutions, and direct communication with customers, fostering trust and loyalty. Additionally, advancements in digital platforms and e-commerce have facilitated easier access to a wide range of roofing materials, further strengthening the segment's dominance. This direct engagement allows manufacturers to respond swiftly to market demands and maintain competitive pricing strategies in the roofing materials market. Commercial segment by end use sector is anticipated to grow fastest over the forecast timeline in the global roofing materials market due to increasing construction activities in sectors such as retail, hospitality, and office spaces. As economies recover and businesses expand, there is a heightened demand for durable, aesthetically pleasing, and energy-efficient roofing solutions that enhance building performance and sustainability credentials. This trend is further fueled by regulatory incentives and corporate initiatives aimed at improving environmental footprints through advanced roofing technologies.

due to increasing construction activities in sectors such as retail, hospitality, and office spaces. As economies recover and businesses expand, there is a heightened demand for durable, aesthetically pleasing, and energy-efficient roofing solutions that enhance building performance and sustainability credentials. This trend is further fueled by regulatory incentives and corporate initiatives aimed at improving environmental footprints through advanced roofing technologies. In 2023, Asia Pacific emerged as the second-leading region in the global roofing materials market due to rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and increasing investments in residential and commercial construction. The region's economic growth has spurred demand for high-quality roofing materials that offer durability, weather resistance, and aesthetic appeal. Moreover, government initiatives promoting sustainable building practices and the adoption of energy-efficient roofing solutions have further accelerated market growth in Asia Pacific.

Global Roofing Materials Market: Key Players



Alumasc Group PLC

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Bauder Ltd.

BMI

Carlisle Companies Inc.

CertainTeed, LLC.

Crown Building Products LLC

DECRA Roofing Systems Inc.

Dow

IKO Industries Inc.

Roofle.com

TAMKO Building Products LLC

Worthouse

Other Industry Participants

Browse Related Category Reports

Global Roofing Materials Market

By Material

Shingles Asphalt Shingles Synthetic Composite Shingles

Tiles Clay Concrete Solar

Metal Roofing

Slate

Green Roofing

Rolled Roofing

Membrane Roofing

Wood Roofing

Built-Up Roofing (BUR)

Others

By Construction Type



New Construction

Renovation and Remodeling

By Sales Channel



Direct

Indirect

By End Use Sector



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Consult with Our Expert:



Jay Reynolds

The Niche Research

Japan (Toll-Free): +81 663-386-8111

South Korea (Toll-Free): +82-808- 703-126

Saudi Arabia (Toll-Free): +966 800-850-1643

United Kingdom: +44 753-710-5080

United States: +1 302-232-5106

Email: askanexpert@thenicheresearch.com